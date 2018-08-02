Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston: Curran Rattles India, Visitors 76/3 at Lunch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 2, 2018, 5:35 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:33(IST)

That's the end of the first session then, Test cricket at its very best here. Just when it looked India would run away with the session, it was youngster Sam Curran who stood up for England - picking three quick wickets. India would be mightily disappointed there as it was yet another case of what it could have been in the end. Big job for Kohli and Rahane here. India are 76/3 at lunch.

17:28(IST)

Kohli gets a fine boundary off Curran there, playing with soft hands and through third man for a four. Rahane picks two straight down the ground as well. India are 71/3 now

17:25(IST)

Virat Kohli still not looking comfortable at the crease, Anderson has bowled 10 overs on the trot here and surely this would be his last atleast till lunch. Remember, he is just coming back after an injury. India are 63/3

17:22(IST)
17:21(IST)

Curran concedes just two runs in that over. Rahane showing how you tackle swing in England as he plays the ball late and underneath his eyes. Kohli-Rahane will be hoping to bat till lunch here atleast, India are 63/3

17:15(IST)

Young Curran uprooting IND

After a fifty runs opening stand by IND openers, S Curran picked up 3 wickets in space of 9 balls giving away 8 runs .

IND were 50/0 after Curran 2 overs IND were 59/3

17:13(IST)

Anderson almost gets Kohli there! Gets the thick outside edge and it flies to Buttler, would have been a stunning catch had he hung onto that one. India under all sorts of pressure here. Kohli-Rahane really need to settle in. India are 61/3

17:09(IST)

WICKET! Curran is on a roll here, he had gotten the edge before already and Dhawan walks into the trap, going for the drive and gets a big edge straight to second slip where Malan takes a catch. India in all sorts of trouble now, they are 59/3. Dhawan walks back for 26

17:05(IST)

It's the battle everyone has been waiting for! James Anderson vs Virat Kohli and we have just had the warm-up, as expected Anderson bowling in that 5th stump channel and getting the ball to go away. Virat does well to leave them. India are 55/2 and the crowd are also getting into this one with Kohli coming in!

17:03(IST)

M Vijay gone for 20 in his last five Test innings he has scored only  58 runs at average of 11.6

17:00(IST)

WICKET! Curran strikes again! KL Rahul with a very poor shot though. Away from the body and he looks to feel the ball. Gets a big inside edge and it clatters onto the stumps here. Rahul will not be happy with that shot, he departs for 4 and England are back in this one. India are 54/2.

16:57(IST)

WICKET! Sam Curran strikes, gets a hint of swing back into Vijay and he is struck right in front of the wicket. Aleem Dar shakes his head but England go for a review. There is no inside edge and it looks really tight, indeed it is. All three reds and that's the end of Vijay. Promising start wasted here as he departs for 20. India are 50/1

16:52(IST)

A maiden from James Anderson here as England desperately hunt for a breakthrough here. Virat Kohli also seen having an intense discussion with Ravi Shastri. India are 50/0 here

16:47(IST)

STAT ATTACK:  This is IND’s first opening partnership of fifty plus runs v ENG in ENG which is coming after 16 Test innings.

Last fifty plus stand by IND’s opener was by G Gambhir and A Mukund -63 at  Lord’s,2011.

IND:50/0

16:45(IST)

50! Great start this for India and the 50-partnership is up between Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. That will surely delight the dressing room, they will be hoping that the two can now capitalise on the starts that they have gotten here!

16:44(IST)

Whatever early swing was there seems to have been tackled well by the Indian openers here, both of them looking quite solid now and the pitch looking like a batting paradise here. Would be interesting to see how Root uses Rashid here, India are 49/0

16:36(IST)

Sam Curran comes into the attack now and he bowls a bit too full. Vijay times the last ball perfectly for a boundary. India scoring at 4.4 rpo here and they will be really happy with this start. The visitors are 44/0 after 10 overs

16:31(IST)

Anderson now slipping onto Dhawan's pads and he deposits it to the square leg boundary. Same result on the last ball of the over as it goes off his hips for a boundary past the wicket-keeper. India are 40/0 now

16:27(IST)

FOUR. Classy shot from Murali Vijay that - an exquisite cover drive with perfect transfer of weight to the front-foot. One right out of the coaching manual. Both openers looking solid now and India are 32/0 here

16:22(IST)

Good over from Anderson that, on the money for all six balls. Vijay though was completely solid in his defence there. India are now 25/0 and doing well against this early burst from Broad and Anderson

16:17(IST)

FOUR! Dhawan drives one beautifully through the covers for a boundary, that should give him some confidence but Broad won't mind it much either. He is drawing the batsman forward.No-ball would be worrying though - his third in as many overs. India are 24/0 after 6 overs

16:12(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan almost plays one onto his stumps, similar to how Jennings was dismissed in the first innings but luckily for him, the ball just misses the furniture. He follows that with a drive through mid-off for 3. India are 18/0 after 5 overs here

16:08(IST)

Stuart Broad struggling a bit with his front-foot here, has already bowled a couple of no-balls and England will be hoping he can sort that out soon. Concedes just 2 runs from the over and India are 15/0

16:02(IST)

England lose a review early in the innings here, Anderson with a loud appeal as Vijay is struck in front of the stumps. Root sends it upstairs but Anderson was a bit hesitant and rightly so. The ball was going down the leg side and that's a wasted review. India 13/0

15:56(IST)

Almost a run out as India look for another quick single, Vijay would have been short had Stokes hit. A rather unnecessary risk from India that. Vijay then hits a perfect straight drive which goes past Broad for a boundary. The English bowler though follows with an absolute beauty, one that swings late and almost takes Vijay's outside edge. India are 12/0 after 2 overs

15:51(IST)

Certainly some early swing for Anderson, both the Indian openers are off the mark though. Vijay scampers through for a quick single meanwhile Dhawan picks one off his pads and gets three through mid-wicket. India 4/0

15:46(IST)

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan are out to open the innings for India..James Anderson running with the new ball for England. We should be in for some exciting cricket here!

15:37(IST)

WICKET! It took India just 10 balls and Mohammad Shami has struck. Curran edges one to the keeper and Karthik this time completes the catch. He has a smile on his face and so does the Indian team. Just what they would have been hoping for. Curran departs for 24 and England are dismissed for 287.

15:27(IST)

In case you missed it, here is Charlie Reynold's day 1 analysis 

15:27(IST) India vs England: A Bit of Kohli Magic Sparks an All Too Familiar English Stutter

Fans making their way into Edgbaston this morning, under overcast Birmingham skies, could well be forgiven if their hearts sank a little as the announcement that England had won the toss and elected to bat sounded out across the ground.

https://www.news18.com

Preview:

Ashwin (4/60) registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as the hosts lost six wickets for 69 runs in the final session of play to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. Joe Root (80 runs off 156 balls, 9x4s) scored an unbeaten 41st Test half-century, but the English innings completely got derailed after his dismissal. At stumps, Sam Curran was batting on 24 with James Anderson for company. In the final session of the day, India didn't begin well with England progressing as Jonny Bairstow (70 off 88 balls, 9x4s) brought up his 18th Test half-century off 72 balls. In doing so, he put on 105 runs with Root for the fourth wicket. Root and Bairstow got their runs off only 138 balls as England crossed 200 in the 62nd over and were looking set for a strong total before things unravelled in the most odd fashion. It was the 63rd over of the innings when Virat Kohli's direct throw ran out Root as he tried to come back for non-existent double. That dismissal changed momentum of the innings with England collapsing thereafter.

England lost three wickets for eight runs in the next 25 balls. First, Bairstow played on off Umesh Yadav (1/56) and then Ashwin trapped Jos Buttler lbw for a two-ball duck as England were rocked out of their comfort zone. Sensing a kill, India never let go the pressure in the remainder of the session. Every time England tried to build a partnership, Indian bowlers struck back and it resulted in regular wickets. Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes (21) with a return catch in the 75th over as England were reduced to 243 for seven. A 35-run partnership between Adil Rashid (13) and Curran raised visions of a fight back but Ishant Sharma (1/46) finally got return for his hard toil, trapping Rashid lbw with a sharp in-swinger. Ashwin then accounted for Stuart Broad (1), lbw too, but Anderson somehow managed to thwart his efforts for a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami struck twice in the second session before England skipper Root scored his 41st Test half-century to guide the hosts to 163 for three at tea. Shami bowled an incisive spell after lunch, dismissing Keaton Jennings (42) and Dawid Malan (8) as India piled on the pressure in the second session. Jennings was the first to go, but in an odd manner. Just prior to his dismissal, there was a pigeon near the pitch that distracted him and in the very next ball, he played on after the ball clipped his pads. It was a lucky breakthrough for India as their pacers found movement after the break. Ishant and Shami bowled closer to the England batsmen and made them play more often with the latter reaping reward. Ashwin had a loud lbw shout against Malan which was turned down as India lost a review. But Malan never looked comfortable against Shami, who trapped him lbw eventually in the 40th over. The ball was doing just enough, and even DRS didn't help the batsman. Bairstow though made sure that India didn't get an upper hand on the proceedings by adopting an attacking approach against Ashwin.

Root, meanwhile, dropped anchor and ate up a lot more deliveries against the Indian pacers. His strike-rate dropped below 50, even as he completed his half-century off 107 balls. Root also became the quickest batsman to 6,000 Test runs in terms of time from his debut when he reached the landmark. Root got to the landmark in five years and 231 days of his Test career, surpassing former England captain Alastair Cook's mark of five years and 339 days with Root. Opting to bat, England consolidated their position despite losing Cook early, reaching 83 for one at lunch.

Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India in the pre-lunch session, bowling Cook (13) with a ripper in the ninth over. The ball pitched on middle and turned away to knock back Cook's off-stump.
