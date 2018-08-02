India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston: Kohli Helps India Cross 200

20:16(IST)

Ashwin ends with a boundary and then a two through the covers. That's the end of the second session on Day 2 and we have seen Test cricket at its very best here. Almost every ball was an event. Stokes running through the middle-order before Kohli and Pandya gave a glimmer of hope to Indian fans. But young Curran picked his fourth to put England in control. Kohli still remains, fighting a lone battle, and India will hope that the tailenders can provide some support to him. India are 160/6 at Tea