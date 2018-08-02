Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston: Kohli Helps India Cross 200

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 2, 2018, 9:19 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:26(IST)

Ishant Sharma seems to be living a charmed life here, yet again he is given out by the umpire but he immediately reviews. This time no edge but the ball was hitting him outside the line of stumps. He survives and India are 204/8

21:18(IST)

Back-to-back boundaries from Virat Kohli here, first through mid-wicket and then through the slip cordon.India cross 200 here and trail by 85 runs now. India 202/8,

21:15(IST)

Kohli keeps the strike by taking a single on the final delivery, he moves to 75 here. India edge closer to 200 now, they are 192/8. Just how long can they keep going here

21:11(IST)

Kohli batting in ODI mode now and we are seeing some classy shots from the Indian skipper. The field is spread out for him so he is not able to pick boundaries as regularly as he'd like. India are 187/8 here

21:01(IST)

WICKET! He doesn't need six balls, one is enough. This time Malan hangs onto a catch in the slip cordon. Shami gets an outside edge and it flies to Malan who takes a sharp catch and heaves a sigh of relief. Anderson gets his second wicket and India are 182/8

21:00(IST)

This time Kohli doesn't get a single on the final ball. means Anderson will have six balls to bowl to Shami..

20:58(IST)

Meanwhile, Sam Curran has been an absolute superstar for England here: 

20:56(IST)

Kohli manages to get a single on the final delivery to retain strike. It's Virat Kohli vs England at the moment, he is taking calculated risks and trying to take India as close as possible to the total. India are 182/7

20:52(IST)

Kohli moving through the gears now and rightly so, gets a boundary as India pick up 10 runs from that over. India move onto 181/7 here

20:48(IST)

Kohli will look to take most of the strike here, not sure how long Shami, Ishant and Umesh can survive under these conditions. India still trailing by 116 runs here, would require a very special effort to get somewhere near 287. India 171/7

20:45(IST)

WICKET! Not Kohli, but Anderson does get his first wicket. Ashwin sees his off stump rattled. Great delivery from Anderson, pitches and moves just enough to beat the bat. Clatters into the off stump and England pacer deserved that wicket. He has been a bit unlucky. India are 169/7 after 50.3 overs. Ashwin departs for 10.

20:43(IST)

England lose their final review as well, Anderson appeals for a lbw against Kohli and its turned down, looked to be sliding down the leg side and also Kohli is playing  a couple of yards outside the crease. That is indeed the case as the ball would have been missing leg stump.

20:36(IST)

The final session begins..Kohli and Ashwin will look to get India as close as possible to England's first innings total. Indian captain picks a boundary off the final ball, playing with soft hands and through the slips for a boundary. India 164/6

20:18(IST)

Charles Reynolds for Cricketnext from Edgbaston: Excellent session for England who found consistent swing to really trouble India’s batsmen. Their slip catching remains a problem though and Virat Kohli, having survived a tough examination at the hands of James Anderson, looks in the mood to punish England for dropping him twice in the cordon. Intriguing final session in prospect.

20:16(IST)

Ashwin ends with a boundary and then a two through the covers. That's the end of the second session on Day 2 and we have seen Test cricket at its very best here. Almost every ball was an event. Stokes running through the middle-order before Kohli and Pandya gave a glimmer of hope to Indian fans. But young Curran picked his fourth to put England in control. Kohli still remains, fighting a lone battle, and India will hope that the tailenders can provide some support to him. India are 160/6 at Tea

20:12(IST)

Captain’s knock

V Kohli completes his 17th Test fifty and his 3rd Test fifty v ENG.

His first Test fifty in ENG.

Kohli has scored a fifty plus scored in each country he has played more than 2 Test matches.

20:09(IST)

50! Gutsy Kohli showing how its done, completes half-century from 100 balls. Been a sensational innings this from him. England have given him a few lives but he has made the most of it. Playing each ball on merit and running hard between the wickets. India are 152/6!

20:05(IST)

WICKET! England finally break the partnership and its Curran again. Swinging yorker hits Pandya on the full, he's a dead duck there. Still goes for a review and sees red. India lose a review and Pandya departs for 22. India are 148/6. Curran picks his fourth.

19:59(IST)

Three runs of that over from Stokes, who isn't too impressed by Broad's effort in the field. Should have been stopped there but the fast bowler was slow in getting down. India inching closer to 150, they are 146/5

19:55(IST)

Hardik Pandya also growing in confidence with every passing over. He is getting more solid in his defence, some hesitation with Kohli almost leads to a run out here but the throw is at the wrong end. Last thing India would want here is a run out. They are 143/5 here

19:51(IST)

England bowlers slipping onto the pads of Kohli and they are paying the price, he is picking easy boundaries towards fine leg here. Moves onto 46, one of his most gutsy innings this. India are 142/5

19:46(IST)

Pandya almost chips it to mid-wicket, just wide of the fielder and it goes for a boundary. The partnership is also worth 34 now and India are 134/5 here

19:42(IST)

Yet another maiden for Broad, a concerned Ravi Shastri looks on from the dressing room. Relentless pressure this from England as they are giving India absolutely no loose deliveries.

19:35(IST)

When V Kohli was on 23* he completed 1000 Test runs v ENG.

ENG is the third team against which Kohli has scored 1000 Test runs

AUS- 1322 runs in 15 matches

ENG-1010* runs in 15 matches

SL- 1004 runs in 9 matches

19:33(IST)

Kohli gets his first boundary in 47 deliveries, a trademark cover drive for a boundary. Then quickly follows it up with another one behind the keeper, poor delivery though as it was on the pads and asking to be hit. India are 128/5

19:28(IST)

Stokes bowling three to four unplayable deliveries in every over here. Pandya plays and misses a couple of balls but survives. He will be looking to forget that as soon as possible. India are 118/5

19:23(IST)

India huffing and puffing at the moment, runs don't seem to be coming and its more about survival. This is a real test of Pandya's character here and he will be looking to hang in to support the skipper. India 117/5

19:14(IST)

Broad concedes just 1 run and we break for drinks. India will heave a sigh of relief here, they have been under the pump but Kohli and Pandya have somehow survived. England will be kicking themselves for dropping so many catches, but they are still on top here. India 113/5

19:09(IST)

Finally an over with some runs for India. Pandya gets a couple of boundaries past the slip cordon here. India are 111/5 here

19:06(IST)

Stuart Broad comes into the attack and Anderson finally gets a break, not that India get much respite as he starts with a maiden. Not many runs being scored here but this is Test cricket at its very best!

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston: Kohli Helps India Cross 200

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli follows the ball after playing a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Loading...
Live Updates: Back-to-back boundaries from Virat Kohli here, first through mid-wicket and then through the slip cordon.India cross 200 here and trail by 85 runs now. India 202/8,

Preview:

Ashwin (4/60) registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as the hosts lost six wickets for 69 runs in the final session of play to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. Joe Root (80 runs off 156 balls, 9x4s) scored an unbeaten 41st Test half-century, but the English innings completely got derailed after his dismissal. At stumps, Sam Curran was batting on 24 with James Anderson for company. In the final session of the day, India didn't begin well with England progressing as Jonny Bairstow (70 off 88 balls, 9x4s) brought up his 18th Test half-century off 72 balls. In doing so, he put on 105 runs with Root for the fourth wicket. Root and Bairstow got their runs off only 138 balls as England crossed 200 in the 62nd over and were looking set for a strong total before things unravelled in the most odd fashion. It was the 63rd over of the innings when Virat Kohli's direct throw ran out Root as he tried to come back for non-existent double. That dismissal changed momentum of the innings with England collapsing thereafter.

England lost three wickets for eight runs in the next 25 balls. First, Bairstow played on off Umesh Yadav (1/56) and then Ashwin trapped Jos Buttler lbw for a two-ball duck as England were rocked out of their comfort zone. Sensing a kill, India never let go the pressure in the remainder of the session. Every time England tried to build a partnership, Indian bowlers struck back and it resulted in regular wickets. Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes (21) with a return catch in the 75th over as England were reduced to 243 for seven. A 35-run partnership between Adil Rashid (13) and Curran raised visions of a fight back but Ishant Sharma (1/46) finally got return for his hard toil, trapping Rashid lbw with a sharp in-swinger. Ashwin then accounted for Stuart Broad (1), lbw too, but Anderson somehow managed to thwart his efforts for a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami struck twice in the second session before England skipper Root scored his 41st Test half-century to guide the hosts to 163 for three at tea. Shami bowled an incisive spell after lunch, dismissing Keaton Jennings (42) and Dawid Malan (8) as India piled on the pressure in the second session. Jennings was the first to go, but in an odd manner. Just prior to his dismissal, there was a pigeon near the pitch that distracted him and in the very next ball, he played on after the ball clipped his pads. It was a lucky breakthrough for India as their pacers found movement after the break. Ishant and Shami bowled closer to the England batsmen and made them play more often with the latter reaping reward. Ashwin had a loud lbw shout against Malan which was turned down as India lost a review. But Malan never looked comfortable against Shami, who trapped him lbw eventually in the 40th over. The ball was doing just enough, and even DRS didn't help the batsman. Bairstow though made sure that India didn't get an upper hand on the proceedings by adopting an attacking approach against Ashwin.

Root, meanwhile, dropped anchor and ate up a lot more deliveries against the Indian pacers. His strike-rate dropped below 50, even as he completed his half-century off 107 balls. Root also became the quickest batsman to 6,000 Test runs in terms of time from his debut when he reached the landmark. Root got to the landmark in five years and 231 days of his Test career, surpassing former England captain Alastair Cook's mark of five years and 339 days with Root. Opting to bat, England consolidated their position despite losing Cook early, reaching 83 for one at lunch.

Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India in the pre-lunch session, bowling Cook (13) with a ripper in the ninth over. The ball pitched on middle and turned away to knock back Cook's off-stump.
cricket scoreEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india liveEngland vs India Live Cricket Scoreengland vs india live scoreInd vs EngIND vs ENG LiveInd vs Eng Live ScoreIND vs ENG Live StreamingIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveIndia vs England Live Cricket Scoreindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingkl rahullive cricketLive Cricket ScoreR Ashwinvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...