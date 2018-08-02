India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston: Visitors Look to Bundle Hosts Out Early

14:47(IST)

“The pitch is a little slow, there is hard work for sure, we had to maintain a good line and length all day,” pointed out Shami. “It was a little tough at the start because the pitch was slow and a little damp. By the evening, though, it became better. As a bowling unit, we did well after they were 216/3. “When you bowl on such pitches, you get an idea of how it will behave and what you need to do. So there weren't many changes in our approach during the day but we tried to hit the right lines and lengths and not to give any width.”