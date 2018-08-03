Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston: Dhawan, Vijay Start Record Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 3, 2018, 8:35 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:33(IST)

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have started chase here for India, England will come out attacking here as they hunt for early wickets here. India are 2/0 after the first over here.

20:17(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for Cricketnext: What a Test this has been! England were dead and buried just after lunch but Sam Curran at only 20 years old has singlehandedly fought back for the hosts to give them just a sniff of a chance. India surely remain heavy favourites, but with a swinging ball and a now fairly fired up crowd here at Edgbaston who knows what could happen...

20:11(IST)

WICKET! Umesh gets the final wicket, Curran departs but what a knock this from him. He goes for 63 and England end at 180 here, this means India will need 194 runs to win the first Test here. Ishant is the standout bowler, with figures of 5/51. Ashwin too was crucial, picking 3/59. The chase should start soon!

20:05(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan finally hangs onto a catch here, Ishant Sharma gets the breakthrough here as he gets Broad to nick one straight to Dhawan at first slip. Important innings though, he departs for 11 and England are 176/9 now.

20:00(IST)

Stuart Broad also growing in confidence now, India could do with a change in plan here, might want to bowl a couple of yorkers at the tailenders here. England are 174/7 with the lead now 187

19:55(IST)

This must be really hurting India at the moment, its going to be a tough chase no doubt. Curran is doing a Kohli here with the tailenders, taking most of the strike and dealing in boundaries. England are 168/8 with the lead now 181.

19:52(IST)

50! Curran completes a counter-attacking half-century here. What a shot to reach that, deposits Ishant Sharma over mid-wicket for a six! England are 167/8 with the lead now 180. He reaches the landmark of 55 balls.

19:49(IST)

It seems Kohli will have to go for pace only here, Ashwin is being targeted but the quick bowlers are almost unplayable at the moment. Great over from Umesh and England are 160/8, with lead of 173.

19:45(IST)

SIX and FOUR! Curran is absolutely belting them now, comes down the track and hits one over long on. The next one goes to the same area for a boundary. England are 160/8 with a lead of 173.

19:42(IST)

A couple of boundaries in that over from Umesh, first a bouncer which beats everyone, Dinesh Karthik didn't have much of a chance to get anything on that. Nine runs from the over and lead goes to 162. 

19:38(IST)

England's lead crosses 150 here, it will be a challenging chase for India no doubt. Important to see how many more England can add here with two wickets left. England are 139/8 with lead of 152.

19:31(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes, he has been bowling brilliantly and deserves it. Two balls move away and the third one comes back into Rashid. Too good for him as it goes between bat and pad, clattering onto the stumps. England are 135/8 as Rashid departs for 16.

19:29(IST)

Ashwin has the ball from the other end here, he concedes just 1 run but the intent is there from the England batsmen. Any width and Curran is going after it. Priceless knock of 33 from him here. England are 135/7

19:26(IST)

Umesh Yadav starts after the break, the overhead conditions means he is getting the ball to move around. England are 133/7 and they lead by 146 here

19:24(IST)

Vital contributions by S Curran down the order.

30*- S Curran  is the highest score by an ENG batsman in this innings.

19:21(IST)

Seems like there was only a small delay there, the players are back on the field and Kohli giving a pep talk to his players, saying no need to be desperate and just bowl in the right areas. If one falls, we will get three! England are 131/7

19:04(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for Cricketnext: The floodlights are on, the skies have darkened and it looks like some rain could be on the way. After their horror five minutes either side of the lunch break, England have launched something of a mini-fightback – 20-year-old Sam Curran the hero so far with 30 priceless runs. They have been helped by the re-emergence of some poor Indian slip catching, Dhawan putting down two chances at first slip. In fact as I write this the umpires are taking the players off for bad light, greeted by hearty boos from the ever-increasingly rowdy Hollies stand.

18:59(IST)

DROPPED! Another one goes down, if slip fielding was superb in the first session then it has been abysmal in the second one. Dhawan again the guilty party here, hits him high on the chest and pops out. He is laughing but Kohli clearly isn't. England are 130/7 with lead at 143.

18:54(IST)

Ashwin comes back into the attack now, this partnership must be frustrating England for sure. Curran smashes the short ball for a boundary. England are now 129/7, with the lead at 142 here.

18:49(IST)

Curran is getting some very important runs here which is adding to England's total, a couple of boundaries towards the third man region and England's lead edges closer to 150 here. India will not want to chase too many here. England are 121/7, lead now 134.

18:44(IST)

DROPPED! Tough chance but should have been taken that, Curran slashes hard and gets an edge which flies low past Dhawan. He couldn't get low quick enough there. The ball goes to the boundary and England are 115/7, they lead by 128.

18:38(IST)

Shami now concedes just three runs in that over, the crowd having fun as well with the beach ball! England crawling forward here and they are 105/7, with the lead at 118.

18:30(IST)

FOUR! Fine shot from Sam Curran as he drives one through the covers for a boundary. Much needed for England as they reach 100 here, they are 100/7 with lead now 113.

18:25(IST)

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack from other end as India go for the kill now, they are targeting Rashid with the short ball as well. England are currently 96/7, with the lead at 109.

18:20(IST)
18:19(IST)

England's lead crawls past 100, but they have lost 7 wickets here. Again, young Sam Curran will have to play out of his skin to ensure England have a competitive total on the board. England are 93/7 with Ishant breathing fire at the moment.

18:12(IST)

WICKET! It won't be Buttler but, he departs immediately after lunch here. Looks to play of the backfoot but gets an edge through to Karthik. They're checking for no ball and Ishant has small part of his foot behind the crease. Buttler departs for 1 and England are 87/7

18:10(IST)

Sam Curran has walked out for England now, India with three slips and also a fifth slip going for all out attack. Big job ahead for Buttler and Curran here. They need a solid partnership to bring England back into the game here.

17:31(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, this time its Ben Stokes. Ishant is bowling one dream spell here. Again, gets the outside edge of Stokes bat and Kohli takes another stunning catch. India's slip fielding has been terrific today.  England are sinking quickly here and they are 86/6, with lead just 99. That will also be lunch here and its a session which is completely dominated by India. 

17:27(IST)

WICKET! Ishant strikes yet again, the ball comes back and takes Bairstow's edge. Stunning catch by Dhawan at first slip and he does the thigh five to celebrate. India well and truly on top now, England are 85/5 as Bairstow departs for 28.

India's Murali Vijay, right, and India's Shikhar Dhawan wait for a review decision called for the dismissal of Vijay, which was turned down, during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

LATEST UPDATE: Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have started chase here for India, England will come out attacking here as they hunt for early wickets here. India are 2/0 after the first over here.

PREVIEW IND VS ENG: Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he single-handedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test at Edgbaston.

Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest tons by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first innings.

At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs. Ashwin sent back Cook for 0 with a dismissal similar to the first innings.

The day certainly belonged to Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty percent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day.
He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out.

His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six with shots all around the ground. Kohli celebrated reaching the landmark by kissing his wedding ring.
He was beaten but he looked unfazed. He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the frontfoot.

Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in. Dhawan and Murali Vijay (20) did the hardwork of seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand but it all went awry after that.

Curran used conditions to good effect as he trapped Vijay leg before, got KL Rahul (4) to play a lazy shot and then Dhawan edged one to the slip cordon.

Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) joined the procession to make it 100 for 5 before Hardik Pandya (22) added 48 with his skipper.

But the most effective support came from NOs 10 and 11. Ishant Sharma (5) added 35 with his skipper running those cheeky singles while Umesh Yadav (1) blocked 15 deliveries only to find his skipper cut loose at the other end.
Finally, he was the last man out trying to cut Adil Rashid and got a standing ovation from the crowd. In the morning, Curran had taken three wickets in the space of eight balls to reduce India to 76-3 at lunch.

Vijay was solid as usual, leaving the ball well, while Dhawan looked to play down the ground. It helped that Anderson and Broad bowled fuller early in their spells and didn't get the ball to move around as much as the Indian pacers did on day one.

Additionally, they looked to rotate strike as much as possible, going for quick singles even if this approach looked dangerous from the outside.

It didn't help matters that England lost an early review as Anderson's loud appeal was turned down, with DRS ruling in favour of the umpire's decision.

It was almost an easy-going partnership for the opening duo as they brought up 50 off just 70 balls before the drama began.

Curran hit the perfect length as first-change bowler and immediately trapped Vijay lbw in the 14th over. Umpire Aleem Dar turned it down, but DRS overturned the decision as England finally got their breakthrough.

It became 54-2 in three balls as number three batsman KL Rahul (4) played a loose shot and diverted a thick inside edge onto his stumps. It brought out Kohli who was booed on his walk to the crease.

Curran made it a quick triple blow as Dhawan was caught at second slip in the 16th over.

Things could have been worse as three balls later, Kohli (on 0*) edged Anderson to Jos Buttler at gully with the fielder failing to latch onto a tough chance despite putting in a fine dive.

Anderson improved his length and troubled Kohli for the next two overs, before Rashid brought things to a close in this session.

This was after India quickly wrapped up the English innings, who lost their last seven wickets for a mere 71 runs.
