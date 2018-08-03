India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston: Dhawan, Vijay Start Record Chase

19:04(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for Cricketnext: The floodlights are on, the skies have darkened and it looks like some rain could be on the way. After their horror five minutes either side of the lunch break, England have launched something of a mini-fightback – 20-year-old Sam Curran the hero so far with 30 priceless runs. They have been helped by the re-emergence of some poor Indian slip catching, Dhawan putting down two chances at first slip. In fact as I write this the umpires are taking the players off for bad light, greeted by hearty boos from the ever-increasingly rowdy Hollies stand.