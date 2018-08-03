India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston: Indian Bowlers Look to Seize Advantage

14:21(IST)

Speaking to bcci.tv after an innings which saw Kohli overtake his entire tally of runs on India's last Test tour of England in 2014, he said, "It was difficult, but I told myself that it was important to enjoy this moment and consider a challenge to take the team far and the innings deep. It was a test of physical and mental strength and I’m glad that we could come close to their total and we’re pretty much in the game. When you help the team that way, it obviously feels great. I have to laud the tail as well. Hardik batted really well after we were five wickets down. Then, the way Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav applied themselves, I think it was an outstanding effort from them and I have to give a lot of credit to them for getting us this close. They stuck in there, supported me really well and I’m very proud of both of them and happy with the effort."