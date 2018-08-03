Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston: Kohli Key as India Struggle in 194 Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 3, 2018, 10:16 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

22:16(IST)

WICKET! Curran strikes now for England, Rahane has to walk back now. Gets an inside edge and it just about carries through to Bairstow. Umpire calls for the third umpire but Bairstow has just about managed to get his hands underneath the ball. Rahane departs for 2 and India are 63/4.

22:13(IST)

Anderson with a maiden to Kohli, we have all seen that before! India are 63/3 after 21 overs, been an intriguing Test match this one and it continues to have all of us on the edge of our seats!

22:07(IST)

Indian fans heave a sigh of relief here. Virat Kohli survives a close call here, batting outside the crease and getting the big stride in helps him. He is struck in front of the wicket but umpire gives not out, England go for a review and it shows that the ball would have been missing the stumps. India are 63/3 and need 131 more runs to win.

22:03(IST)

Just 3 runs frome the over as Anderson returns to the attack for England, India move to 62/3 and need 132 more runs to win with 7 wickets remaining.

21:58(IST)

Rahane looking solid in his defence but still early days here, he has faced only 6 balls. Kohli meanwhile continues to find boundaries at will, another fantastic cover drive with minimum of fuss. India are 59/3 here

21:53(IST)

Stokes concedes just 3 runs as we break for drinks here, been a really intriguing session of Test cricket and you have to say that this can be anyone's game right now. India are 54/3 and need 140 more runs to win

21:47(IST)

A booming cover drive from Virat Kohli here and India get a boundary, just their fourth of the innings. He is the key player here you feel. If England get him, it will be curtains for India. The visitors have crossed 50 and are 51/3

21:42(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Rahul's torrid stay. Stokes gets one to swing late and squares up KL Rahul. The ball takes the edge and Bairstow takes a simple catch behind the stumps. India are 46/3 and in trouble now. Rahul departs for 14.

21:39(IST)

Sam Curran comes into the attack now for England, almost gets a wicket first ball but inside edge saves Rahul from being lbw. India approaching 50 here and they are 46/2

21:34(IST)

Stokes comes into the attack here, and gets some vicious bounce which hits Kohli on the back arm. Painful blow but Kohli doesn't flinch at all. India are 43/2 at the moment and need 151 runs more to win.

21:28(IST)

Another Broad appeal against Rahul, quite similar to Vijay as Rahul looks to leave but the ball hits his pad. Would not have gone onto hit the stumps though. India are 39/2 after 12 overs here

21:23(IST)

Kohli just seems to be batting on a different track here, playing with such confidence and swagger at the moment. Picks four runs from the Broad over and India are 35/2.

21:19(IST)

Stuart Broad is in the middle of a blistering spell here, almost gets Rahul but the inside edge misses the stump and goes away to the boundary. Broad really seems to have his tail up at the moment and looks likely to get a wicket every ball at the moment. India are 31/2.

21:16(IST)

Dhawan’s dismal performance v ENG

S Dhawan fails on yet another instance again ENG, he has the lowest balls per dismissal rate v ENG.

He has played  4 matches and scored just 161 runs at an average of 20.12 which is the lowest among all.

His highest score id of 37 runs.

On the other hand he smashed Test ton v Bangladesh and Afghanistan in 1 match each.

21:14(IST)

Anderson to Kohli. Six balls and all are well left by the Indian skipper, more a mental game right now between these two. England know if they get the captain early then India will be in deep trouble. India are 27/2 

21:10(IST)

FOUR. KL Rahul flicks one away to the leg side and India pick a boundary. Silences the crowd also who have found a voice here, Kohli has joined Rahul in the middle and this is an important partnership for India.

21:06(IST)

WICKET! Stuart Broad gets his second now, superb fast bowling this. Now, its the other opener Shikhar Dhawan who has to walk back. Looks to go for the dive but gets a nick and Bairstow completes a simple catch. He departs for 13 and India are 22/2.

21:01(IST)

The ball doing quite a lot with the crowd also coming into the game now, Barmy Army have found their voice here.  Tough few minutes for India these, India are 21/1 here

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Broad strikes for England, Vijay was leaving well but leaves one too many. He is struck on the pads and that would have been hitting the stumps. Looked absolutely plumb and rightly so. Vijay departs for 6 and India are 19/1.

20:52(IST)

Seven runs coming from that Anderson over and a dropped catch. India have started well in this chase here, they haven't lost an early wicket and Vijay, Dhawan will be hoping to play out the new ball atleast. India are 16/0

20:48(IST)

DROPPED! Malan's horror show in the slips continue, Anderson's bad luck continues, he gets the edge but Malan makes a meal of it in the second slip. Lucky escape for Vijay. India are 15/0

20:44(IST)

IND’s Highest successful chase in ENG

IND's Highest successful chase in 4th innings in Test in ENG (target to win)

20:38(IST)

Good second over for India as Dhawan drives one to the boundary here, India need to make the most of whatever loose balls they get here. The visitors are currently 7/0 after two overs

20:33(IST)

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have started chase here for India, England will come out attacking here as they hunt for early wickets here. India are 2/0 after the first over here.

20:17(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for Cricketnext: What a Test this has been! England were dead and buried just after lunch but Sam Curran at only 20 years old has singlehandedly fought back for the hosts to give them just a sniff of a chance. India surely remain heavy favourites, but with a swinging ball and a now fairly fired up crowd here at Edgbaston who knows what could happen...

20:11(IST)

WICKET! Umesh gets the final wicket, Curran departs but what a knock this from him. He goes for 63 and England end at 180 here, this means India will need 194 runs to win the first Test here. Ishant is the standout bowler, with figures of 5/51. Ashwin too was crucial, picking 3/59. The chase should start soon!

20:05(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan finally hangs onto a catch here, Ishant Sharma gets the breakthrough here as he gets Broad to nick one straight to Dhawan at first slip. Important innings though, he departs for 11 and England are 176/9 now.

20:00(IST)

Stuart Broad also growing in confidence now, India could do with a change in plan here, might want to bowl a couple of yorkers at the tailenders here. England are 174/7 with the lead now 187

19:55(IST)

This must be really hurting India at the moment, its going to be a tough chase no doubt. Curran is doing a Kohli here with the tailenders, taking most of the strike and dealing in boundaries. England are 168/8 with the lead now 181.

19:52(IST)

50! Curran completes a counter-attacking half-century here. What a shot to reach that, deposits Ishant Sharma over mid-wicket for a six! England are 167/8 with the lead now 180. He reaches the landmark of 55 balls.

Virat Kohli follows the ball after playing a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.

PREVIEW IND VS ENG: Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he single-handedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test at Edgbaston.

Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest tons by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first innings.

At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs. Ashwin sent back Cook for 0 with a dismissal similar to the first innings.

The day certainly belonged to Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty percent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day.
He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out.

His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six with shots all around the ground. Kohli celebrated reaching the landmark by kissing his wedding ring.
He was beaten but he looked unfazed. He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the frontfoot.

Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in. Dhawan and Murali Vijay (20) did the hardwork of seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand but it all went awry after that.

Curran used conditions to good effect as he trapped Vijay leg before, got KL Rahul (4) to play a lazy shot and then Dhawan edged one to the slip cordon.

Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) joined the procession to make it 100 for 5 before Hardik Pandya (22) added 48 with his skipper.

But the most effective support came from NOs 10 and 11. Ishant Sharma (5) added 35 with his skipper running those cheeky singles while Umesh Yadav (1) blocked 15 deliveries only to find his skipper cut loose at the other end.
Finally, he was the last man out trying to cut Adil Rashid and got a standing ovation from the crowd. In the morning, Curran had taken three wickets in the space of eight balls to reduce India to 76-3 at lunch.

Vijay was solid as usual, leaving the ball well, while Dhawan looked to play down the ground. It helped that Anderson and Broad bowled fuller early in their spells and didn't get the ball to move around as much as the Indian pacers did on day one.

Additionally, they looked to rotate strike as much as possible, going for quick singles even if this approach looked dangerous from the outside.

It didn't help matters that England lost an early review as Anderson's loud appeal was turned down, with DRS ruling in favour of the umpire's decision.

It was almost an easy-going partnership for the opening duo as they brought up 50 off just 70 balls before the drama began.

Curran hit the perfect length as first-change bowler and immediately trapped Vijay lbw in the 14th over. Umpire Aleem Dar turned it down, but DRS overturned the decision as England finally got their breakthrough.

It became 54-2 in three balls as number three batsman KL Rahul (4) played a loose shot and diverted a thick inside edge onto his stumps. It brought out Kohli who was booed on his walk to the crease.

Curran made it a quick triple blow as Dhawan was caught at second slip in the 16th over.

Things could have been worse as three balls later, Kohli (on 0*) edged Anderson to Jos Buttler at gully with the fielder failing to latch onto a tough chance despite putting in a fine dive.

Anderson improved his length and troubled Kohli for the next two overs, before Rashid brought things to a close in this session.

This was after India quickly wrapped up the English innings, who lost their last seven wickets for a mere 71 runs.
