India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston: Kohli Key as India Struggle in 194 Chase

21:16(IST)

Dhawan’s dismal performance v ENG

S Dhawan fails on yet another instance again ENG, he has the lowest balls per dismissal rate v ENG.

He has played 4 matches and scored just 161 runs at an average of 20.12 which is the lowest among all.

His highest score id of 37 runs.

On the other hand he smashed Test ton v Bangladesh and Afghanistan in 1 match each.