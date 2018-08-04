India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston: Match Poised for Exciting Finish

15:09(IST)

With just about half an hour to go for the start of day's play, neither side will want to drop the ball on this Test match. James Anderson yesterday spoke about how England will have to go about doing their job of picking up wickets quickly, saying, "We need to get five wickets, simple as that, fairly quickly - otherwise, they'll get the runs. It's a really exciting place to be, because you know we could do something special tomorrow by winning this."