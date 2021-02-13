India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1 Highlights: IND 300-6 at Stumps vs ENG - As it Happened

17:08 (IST)
India v England live score, IND 300-6: FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Pant pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 300 up for India too. It is now stumps and India will be happy with their day's work.
India v England live score, IND 284-5: FOUR, FOUR! Pant loves taking on the slower bowlers and he deposits Moeen Ali for back to back boundaries. He is then given out caught behind but reviews and the decision is overturned.
India v England live score, IND 271-5: SIX, FOUR! Pant only knows how to play one way against Leach it seems! Flighted and on off, Pant skips down the track and bangs this one away to the deep mid-wicket fence and into the stands. Ashwin the gets a nice boundary off Moeen too.
India v England live score, IND 248-5: Rahane goes now. Root was annoyed that he was not given out in the last over and now, Rahane is walking back. England doing well to come back into the game now as they have removed those two set batters who were troubling them.
India v England live score, IND 248-4: OUT! Rohit wanted to send this one all the way over the ropes and into the stands but his timing was not the best and he picks out Moeen Ali. He is very unhappy with himself as he walks back now but there is applause all around the ground.
India v England live score, IND 230-3: 150 FOR ROHIT SHARMA! Wow! WHAT. AN. INNINGS. Rohit Sharma has spewed venom from his blade and has also reached his milestone now. He was in when India was in a spot of bother and has pulled them out of this hole and has put them in a commanding position.
India v England live score, IND 207-3: Fifty for Rahane! The India vice-captain brings up his 23rd half-century with a single and a quick acknowledgement to the crowd follows. He knows the job's not done just yet.
India v England live score, IND 189-3: Hello and welcome back to live coverage of the second Test between India and England. Rohit and Rahane will look to build on their good showing now.
India v England live score: That will be TEA and India haven't lose a single wicket in this session. What a comeback! They lost there top three in the first session including skipper Virat Kohli to a snorter of a ball. But a hundred plus stand have now turned the tables in Chennai.
India v England live score: Rohit takes out the scoop and he gets there! It's a century for HITMAN. It wasn't easy for him, the ball was turning but he hung on and deserved this prize. India are batting well and England are getting pushed to the back-foot.
India v England live score, IND 295-6: FOUR! New ball is taken and Axar Patel, who is on Test debut, smacks it for a boundary first time up. India nearing the 300-mark now.
India v England live score, IND 288-6: OUT! CAUGHT! Root gets a wicket now. England doing well to scalp some good wickets right towards the end of the day.
India v England live score, IND 247-3: Rohit survives but this one was mighty close. Flighted and around off by Moeen, spins away as Rohit comes on the front foot looking to block this one out but he misses. Foakes collects the ball and then whips the bails off in a flash. Replays show the Indian batsman made it back in time.
India v England live score, IND 230-3: 150 FOR ROHIT SHARMA! Wow! WHAT. AN. INNINGS. Rohit Sharma has spewed venom from his blade and has also reached his milestone now. He was in when India was in a spot of bother and has pulled them out of this hole and has put them in a commanding position.
India v England live score, IND 222-3: FOUR! Nicely swept shot once again from Rohit! It's a floated delivery on middle and Rohit sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Moeen Ali has leaked runs despite getting Kohli's wicket.
India v England live score, IND 207-3: Fifty for Rahane! The India vice-captain brings up his 23rd half-century with a single and a quick acknowledgement to the crowd follows. He knows the job's not done just yet.
India v England live score, IND 189-3: Hello and welcome back to live coverage of the second Test between India and England. Rohit and Rahane will look to build on their good showing now.
India v England live score: That will be TEA and India haven't lose a single wicket in this session. What a comeback! They lost there top three in the first session including skipper Virat Kohli to a snorter of a ball. But a hundred plus stand have now turned the tables in Chennai.
Nasser Hussein on Rohit Sharma.
Not changed my opinion about Rohit Sharma from 3 years ago ... https://t.co/ucuKp2oQNz— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 13, 2021
India v England live score: Another sweep shot from Rohit Sharma and it seems that he is no mood to back down here. Even Rahane is getting into the attack mode so that they return to pavillion with momentum firmly in their favour.
Keep them coming, Twitter.
There are all those times when Rohit Sharma is written off as not being a Test batsman, and then there's today. Could be his finest knock to date. #INDvENG— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 13, 2021
India v England live score: After losing three wickets in the first session, India are yet to lose one so far in the second session. Also, the partnership between Rahane and Rohit is 78.
India v England live score: We are exactly half an hour away from Tea. And one might ask what should be India's approach. They can play the waiting game or they can go big and go back to the pavillion with momentum in their favour.
Food for thought!
This Rohit innings might help demonstrate why Trevor Bayliss was so keen to have one attacking opener: on tough batting pitches (and England play on plenty at home) 100 off 130 can take you close to winning the game on the first day— Matt Roller (@mroller98) February 13, 2021
India v England live score: Rohit takes out the scoop and he gets there! It's a century for HITMAN. It wasn't easy for him, the ball was turning but he hung on and deserved this prize. India are batting well and England are getting pushed to the back-foot.
PREVIEW: India and England will most likely be playing on a fairly different pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai when the second Test of the four-match series gets underway on Saturday (February 13). England won the first Test by 227 runs but it wasn’t until the fourth day when the red-soil Chepauk pitch started offering sharp turn. However, with India down 0-1 in the four-match series, the hosts would like to play to their strengths in the upcoming matches. It isn't just a series win that is at stake, it is also a place in the inaugural World Test Championship final that is set to take place at Lord's later this year.
The pitch for the first Test was made up purely of red soil and there was no disintegration in it until later on in the match. However, the surface for the second Test will have a top layer comprising black cotton soil while the base is made up of red soil.
Shoudld the playing conditions be dry when the Test match begins, the top layer - made up mostly of black clay - will start to break faster than the pitch where the first Test was played. England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, has already said that he feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue. Asked how did the pitch look, Foakes said on Thursday: “It’s different to the last one. It’s a different soil and darker soil.
I think it might be quite low and slow. But I haven’t had a lot of experience with wickets but that would be my guess.” To a query if the pitch would offer turn earlier than usual, he replied: “I found it quite tricky to read the wicket. I found in India obviously that’s (turners) an avenue they would like to go down.
