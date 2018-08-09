Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Lord's: Rain Washes Out First Session

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 9, 2018, 6:34 PM IST

Live Blog

18:39(IST)
18:31(IST)

The latest update that it is still raining and there is still no respite. There are murmur going at the venue that the match could begin at 3 PM local time which means 7:30 PM IST. Let's keep our fingers crossed folks. We will keep getting you all the updates from the venue. 

18:08(IST)
18:02(IST)
17:52(IST)

As we wait for the match to begin, let’s look at what Steve Waugh recently said about India skipper Virat Kohli: He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he's got the best technique of anyone in world cricket. He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player."

17:44(IST)

It is still looking very gloomy at the stadium as it is still drizzling at the Lord's. The ground staff is doing their best to clean the covers and water logging is an issue that they are taking care with great efficiency. 

17:12(IST)

In the meantime, here is the food menu that is up for grabs on the first day of the Test

17:08(IST) Latest Update: Early lunch has been taken by the officials as there is no signs of the rain stopping any time soon.
16:47(IST)

Nothing has changed at the venue as it is still raining at the Lord's and we have now lost more than one hour of play on the opening day of the second Test. Regarding the toss, both the skippers would now want to bowl first because of the overcast conditions. So, winning the toss becomes increasingly important for both the teams. 

16:31(IST)

The latest updates from the ground is that it is still raining at Lord's and the wicket is still entirely covered. The play doesn't seem like it will be starting anytime soon. The good thing is that once rain stops, the excellent drainage system at the venue will help in getting the match start relatively soon as compared to most of the venues around the world. But for that to happen, the Rain Gods will have to relent first.

16:13(IST)

UPDATE: This is what ground looks like at the moment. This image is brought to us by Charles Reynolds from Lord's.

16:10(IST)

Skipper Root also spoke about his counterpart Virat Kohli ahead of the Test and said it is important to keep him off strike. "Virat's a fine player and it shows when you give the best players opportunities they don't need many more. On that last morning he batted 55 minutes and he faced 13-14 balls. It was very skilful to be able to manipulate him off the strike and starve him of facing the majority of deliveries. And in the first innings, to create two half-chances and two clear chances was testament to how we've got good plans against him and found a way to potentially get him out. Nice to know we are doing the right things, but it's about taking those chances when they come.”

16:05(IST)

About countering Ashwin and Ishant, Root said, "They are two fine players and one of the reasons why India have been successful is they have some brilliant experienced players to call upon. The guys have thought quite clearly about how to try and get each individual out, and practise accordingly, and that's all you can ask from your team. We've prepared as much as possible and feel like we're in a good position coming into the game. Opposition players are allowed to play well and they definitely did that at Edgbaston, so it's just about combatting that as a team and making sure that when we get our opportunities to go big, someone takes the game by the scruff of the neck."

15:57(IST)

The rain is still coming down hard at the venue. So, till the time we don't get underway let's look at what the players had to say ahead of this blockbuster Lord's Test. Joe Root: "It (the win at Birmingham) fills you with masses of confidence. One of the most exciting things about last week is that we weren't at our best, certainly areas we can improve, but we found a way to win under pressure, and wrestle momentum back in our favour."

15:49(IST)

There is still no respite as rain is still lashing down at the venue. We should have been underway as the official time was 3:30 PM IST but as things stand, it should take a bit long for the match to begin as we haven't had the toss yet as well. Stay tuned folks as we will keep getting you all the updates. 

15:39(IST) Supreme Court Relaxes Lodha Recommendations, Brings Cheer to BCCI & State Bodies

In a big victory for BCCI, the Supreme Court relaxed some of the major recommendations made by the Lodha Committee - including the contentious one state, one vote policy and also the cooling off period as the apex court approved the draft constitution on Thursday.

15:38(IST)

Still raining at Lord's at the moment, here is the big news of the day in case you missed it! BCCI officials will heave a sigh of relief reading this!

15:20(IST)

Meanwhile, this should make for a good read as we wait for the toss!

15:20(IST) Kohli vs Anderson, Sindhu vs Marin And The Compelling Story Deep in the Furnace of the Psyche

Perched on the podium, they covered their mouths with hands that clasped floral tributes and, from behind these improvised screens, they shared a private joke and exploded into giggles.

15:12(IST)
15:09(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for Cricketnext: Light but steady drizzle falling at Lord’s, looks like we’re going to have a delayed toss. Terrible luck given the weeks of blazing sunshine that London has had recently. Will this have thrown a last minute spanner into the works for the selectors? We’ll have to wait a little longer than usual to find out...

14:57(IST)

Virat Kohli has urged his top order batting unit to show composure , adding they may need to curb aggression and buy some more time at the crease.

The skipper top scored in both Indian innings at Edgbaston with 149 and 51 but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make an impact while chasing a total of 194.

"I don't think anything (top order failure) should be judged so soon," Kohli told a news conference on Wednesday.

"But when it comes to the wickets falling quickly, it's more of a mental aspect than technical -- like how you think about a situation after wicket falls. "I think that matters a lot, you should have a clear plan of what you want to do in the next 30 deliveries and that plan more often than not, is not aggression. We need a little bit more composure there and that, as a batting unit, we have discussed."

14:51(IST)

In 17 Tests since Root became captain in July 2017, England have managed just nine hundreds between them and, even more concerningly for their fans, have been dismissed for under 300 in their first innings seven times and for under 250 in the second innings nine times. In Pope they have a batsman who has been in superb form for County Championship leaders Surrey so far this season with 684 runs at a huge average of 85.50, including three centuries and a top score of 158 not out.

14:38(IST)

Sachin Tendulkar will ring the bell to signal five minutes before the start of play on Day One of the second England v India Specsavers Test match at Lord’s on Thursday.Other former India internationals to ring the bell at a Lord’s Test are Sunil Gavaskar, The Nawab of Pataudi Jr, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly.

14:34(IST)

Bad news for the fans here, the pitch square seems to be fully covered at the moment with dark clouds hovering over. Looks highly likely that we will have a delayed start.

14:29(IST)

So, this was the weather forecast before the game — London is expected to hot and dry owing to the heat wave in England. However, it is expected to be cool on the first day of the game and there are chances of some rain. So the team that wins the toss may prefer to field first. The pitch is expected to assist both seam and spin, as it did in Edgbaston, but is likely to be spinner-friendly and India may look to take advantage.

14:22(IST)

But bowling isn't much of a worry for India; batting is. Kohli scored 200 of the 436 runs that India made in the match, and India had lost half their side by 100 in both innings. While Kohli rallied the lower order along in the first innings to get India close to England's first-innings total, he might not be able do it repeatedly. The other batsmen have to come good.

14:17(IST)

India could ponder bringing in one of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and field a two-pronged spin attack along with Ashwin by giving a break to one of the fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, who excelled in his debut Test series in South Africa, was also in contention but bowling coach Bharat Arun has ruled out his participation in the Lord's Test.

13:59(IST)

We have some news coming in from Lord's where its currently raining at the moment! After two months of heatwave, as soon as we approach the game, weather gods have had their say! Will this effect the team selection then?

13:56(IST)

The pitch at Lord's has been entirely covered due to heavy rain in London. (BCCI Image)

LATEST UPDATE: After a close defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston, Team India will look to bounce back in style at Lord's and level the series with a victory. For England, 20-year-old Ollie Pope is set for debut but it will be interesting to see the combination India goes in with. Will they play a second-spinner or will Cheteshwar Pujara find a place back in the team? We should have all the answers soon.

Lord’s, a day out from the second Test of this England v India series, is a sea of activity. Under sunny skies, regularly interrupted by large banks of innocuous high-flying clouds, both sides go through their final practices – as groundstaff get on with all the last-minute jobs that are required to ready the sport’s most famous colosseum for match day.
England, who emerged victorious from last week’s epic Edgbaston encounter, will be throwing a new man to the lions of Test cricket, the debut of Ollie Pope confirmed by Joe Root in his pre-match conference.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 9 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Pope, who is just 20, will slot in at number four for England, as a direct replacement for Dawid Malan, despite not batting there for his county Surrey – a decision that has worried some, but not Root.
"I know that might be seen as quite a big jump,” said Root. “But he's obviously an exciting talent and, with the guys around him, I think he fits nicely into that position in our team."
England might have settled on one of their two selectorial decisions, the other will be decided on the first morning, a straight shootout between Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, with Jamie Porter released from the original squad of 13.
How the pitch looks on Thursday morning will surely go a long way to informing that decision – on Wednesday afternoon however its appearance mostly remained a mystery, covered first by a white sheet and then by the hover cover, as part of the groundsman’s final preparations.
The brief glimpse given of the hallowed 22-yards of turf, that will go such a long way to deciding the outcome of this Test, showed a very green looking surface, although much of that grass, currently holding the pitch together, will be shaved off before play starts on Thursday.
With the weeks of blazing sunshine and unusually high temperatures London has enjoyed recently, the expectation of a fairly dry surface remains high – should that be the case then a twin-pronged spin attack, with the selection of Moeen, looks the most likely outcome.
However with India’s batsmen severely tested by England’s seamers in the first Test, and England usually more comfortable picking a seam-dominated attack, it would not be surprise should Woakes ultimately be named in the final XI, his overall chances of selection perhaps slightly lower than Moeen’s but not by much.
The makeup of India’s side remains more of a mystery, the tourists so far remaining tight-lipped about their team for the second Test. However, given the conditions, it seems fairly likely that they will opt to go with a second spinner, with Kuldeep Yadav the man expected to play.
Given India’s struggles with the bat at Edgbaston, there is also a fairly strong feeling that they might opt to bring in Cheteshwar Pujara to strengthen their lineup replacing Shikhar Dhawan or perhaps even Hardik Pandya – a suggestion given more credence by the long net session that Pujara has undergone both on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Whatever the makeup of the sides, after last week’s frenetic series opener, the signs point to another thrilling clash here at Lord’s.
This current England side have proven to be horribly inconsistent in Test matches, while their record at Lord’s against Asian teams has also been poor recently, their last win here against any of India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka coming in 2011. Those are both facts that they will be keen to turn around – whether they are able to remains an altogether different prospect.
India were able to initiate batting collapses in both innings at Edgbaston and will have high hopes of doing so again here at Lord’s against an England batting card that remains for whatever reason exceptionally brittle.
It will also be interesting to see the effect that the absence of Ben Stokes has on England, not just being shorn of his talismanic talents on the field but also the much less easy to quantify psychological damage that the revelations from Bristol Crown Court might wreak as well.
After the pulsating drama of last week’s opener in Birmingham, expectations for Lord’s remain high, but with a series fascinatingly poised, five days of glorious sunshine forecast and a bountiful crop of intrigue both on and off the pitch, you wouldn’t bet against it delivering.

Squad

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur
