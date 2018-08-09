India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Lord's: Rain Washes Out First Session

14:57(IST)

Virat Kohli has urged his top order batting unit to show composure , adding they may need to curb aggression and buy some more time at the crease.

The skipper top scored in both Indian innings at Edgbaston with 149 and 51 but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make an impact while chasing a total of 194.

"I don't think anything (top order failure) should be judged so soon," Kohli told a news conference on Wednesday.

"But when it comes to the wickets falling quickly, it's more of a mental aspect than technical -- like how you think about a situation after wicket falls. "I think that matters a lot, you should have a clear plan of what you want to do in the next 30 deliveries and that plan more often than not, is not aggression. We need a little bit more composure there and that, as a batting unit, we have discussed."