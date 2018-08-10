India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Lord's: Rain Interrupts After Anderson Removes Openers

15:14(IST)

Virat Kohli: "We wanted to bowl first to be honest looking at the weather. Not only today but also for the next few days, it's going to be the same. It supposed to be a shortened game. It's a hard pitch, looks dry. The wicket looks good, much better than Edgbaston and the boys are confident. Everyone has to be in the game. The batsmen, the spinners. We have to enjoy the game. We have brought back Pujara, KL Rahul moves up the order in place of Shikhar. Kuldeep Yadav comes in the side for Umesh Yadav purely because the surface is dry. We need an attacking wrist spinner. We have a good balance looking at two spinners and a quality all-rounder."