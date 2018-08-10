Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Lord's: Rain Interrupts After Anderson Removes Openers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 10, 2018, 4:34 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

16:35(IST)

Charles Reynolds with the latest update from Lord’s: Typical English weather. Just as things were looking really grim, the skies have cleared somewhat, the rain appears to have almost entirely stopped and the umpires are out inspecting the pitch.

16:27(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Lord's for Cricketnext: Pretty heavy rain falling now at Lord’s and this looks like it could be a long delay and perhaps even early lunch. All the covers are now on, the stands partly emptied or dotted with umbrellas. England certainly made the most of the time they had out there though, let’s hope this rain eventually passes and we can get back to the resumption of Virat Kohli’s duel with James Anderson.

16:23(IST)

Conditions have taken a drastic change here, looks all dark and gloomy suddenly. They have completely covered the square at the moment here and looks like a long delay for now. 

16:03(IST)

Virat Kohli has walked in here but the players are walking back now. The drizzle has got heavier and the umpires want the covers. Just 6.3 overs bowled here but both Indian openers are already back in the pavilion. Not the greatest of starts this for India, they are 11/2

16:00(IST)

WICKET! This time its the other opener, KL Rahul now gets a thin outside edge straight through to the keeper. Anderson strikes yet again for England. Rahul is angry and he should be, could have easily left that one but follows the ball outside the off stump and pays the price. India are 10/2 and in trouble. Rahul departs for 8

15:58(IST)

Proceedings return to normal here, a maiden over by Broad but Pujara certainly looking solid at the moment. Also, as we write this its just starting rain a bit in the middle. Not heavy enough to take off the players though. India are 10/1

15:52(IST)

Pujara clips one behind square for a run, after that Rahul gets a some bat as the ball rushes away to the boundary down the leg side. India are 9/1 after 5 overs.

15:46(IST)

FOUR! First runs of the day, solid cover drive from the right-hander and the ball rushes away to the boundary. First runs on the scoreboard for India. They are 4/1 at the moment

15:44(IST)

Yet another maiden over here, Anderson is looking really threatening here. Completely beating Pujara on a couple of occasions here, India yet to get a run on board or a solid bat on ball! India 0/1 after 3

15:40(IST)

This will be a tough period for Indian batters here, they will do well to leave as many balls as possible. Broad starts with a maiden here, getting his radar right more towards the end of the over. India 0/1 after 2 overs

15:38(IST)

Anderson strike in the very first over:

He removes M Vijay for a duck. His 6th duck in Test.

Anderson has dismissed Vijay for the 6th time in Test, he now joins M Morkel to dismiss him for the most times in Tests.

15:33(IST)

WICKET! Murali Vijay departs for a 0. What a delivery though from Anderson, angles towards leg stump but then sharply moves away to knock back the top of off stump. Making the Indian opener look really ordinary there, peach of a delivery as they say. India are 0/1

15:25(IST)

The players are out on the field, conditions look a bit cloudy and you can expect some early movement here. It will be important for Indian openers to get off to a solid start here. India will look to post somewhere around 250-300

15:17(IST)

Joe Root: "We are going to bowl first. Looks a fresh wicket. With the weather around, it gives us a good chance to take wickets this morning. We are going with Woakes ahead of Moeen and Pope comes in. We gave ourselves an option with that green tinge on it looking to bowl first. Gives us a great chance to get wickets and get ahead early in the game. He (Pope) was all excited in the dressing room yesterday, just really hope he expresses himself, exactly how he does in the county and really enjoys the occasion."

15:14(IST)

Virat Kohli: "We wanted to bowl first to be honest looking at the weather. Not only today but also for the next few days, it's going to be the same. It supposed to be a shortened game. It's a hard pitch, looks dry. The wicket looks good, much better than Edgbaston and the boys are confident. Everyone has to be in the game. The batsmen, the spinners. We have to enjoy the game. We have brought back Pujara, KL Rahul moves up the order in place of Shikhar. Kuldeep Yadav comes in the side for Umesh Yadav purely because the surface is dry. We need an attacking wrist spinner. We have a good balance looking at two spinners and a quality all-rounder."

15:06(IST)

ENGLAND PLAYING XI: A Cook, K Jennings, J Root, O Pope, J Bairstow, J Buttler, C Woakes, S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson

15:06(IST)

INDIA PLAYING XI: M Vijay, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, D Karthik, H Pandya, R Ashwin, K Yadav, M Shami, I Sharma

15:04(IST)

TOSS: England Win the toss and elect to bowl first. India make two changes with Kuldeep Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara coming in

14:56(IST)

We are hearing that Cheteshwar Pujara might be included in place of Shikhar Dhawan..We are just 5 minutes away from the toss now!

14:24(IST)

It will be interesting to see the combination India goes with now, especially in the bowling department. With overcast conditions expected throughout the game now, we might well see Kohli continue with the same attack or will he take a punt by including Kuldeep Yadav/Ravindra Jadeja as the second spinner in the playing XI?

14:01(IST)

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes. Interestingly, England nor India are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

13:49(IST)

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since August 24 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled. The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on May 17 2001. 

13:40(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second day of the second Test between India and England! With rain making no play possible on Day 1, we virtually have a four day game now and India will be looking to bounce back to level the series after a close loss at Edgbaston.

LATEST UPDATE: Virat Kohli has walked in here but the players are walking back now. The drizzle has got heavier and the umpires want the covers. Just 6.3 overs bowled here but both Indian openers are already back in the pavilion. Not the greatest of starts this for India, they are 11/2

After weeks, perhaps even months of gloriously unfamiliar sunshine, at long last the real English summer has arrived. With timing so perfect that it would make Sachin Tendulkar feel inadequate, the rain chose Thursday to arrive, artfully washing out the whole day at an expectant and sold out Lord’s.
Not since 2001 has a Test day at Lord’s been entirely washed out, so there was a quintessentially English and crushing inevitability that it should happen again just as the country was undergoing its hottest summer in recent memory.
For some Thursday was meant to be the highlight of their summer – day one of the Lord’s Test with a series intriguingly in the balance – the day booked off work months ago, travel planned – one group of diehards had even come all the way from Scotland. Instead they woke to rainy skies and dismal forecasts – very much the meteorological equivalent of walking all the way to the middle only to see your off stump flattened first ball.
There can sometimes be a mild pleasure in a delayed start to a Lord’s Test, an extra few minutes for the ground to fill, debates to be started, picnics inspected. And for a time this could have been one such morning, with no toss comes no naming of XIs – under a thousand umbrellas the same conversations held. Moeen or Woakes? One spinner or two?
But selection speculation and smoked salmon sandwiches can only satisfy for so long and this was no passing shower, the sky a shade of endless grey once so familiar but recently almost forgotten. Delayed toss, early lunch – unremembered phrases came floating back into the collective consciousness as if rediscovered by scholars in some long-forgotten, dusty corner of a library. The rain continued to fall, pint glasses continued to be filled and while jumpers, anoraks and umbrellas were given their first proper work out in weeks, the prospect of play refused to move any closer. Like a scratchcard always so close to paying out a jackpot, rain radars and weather forecasts teased a start that moved later and later – by mid-afternoon fans were so desperate for some play that the sight of players walking across the ground for some batting practice was practically coquettish.
Unlike the endless banks of cloud gathered above cricket’s spiritual home there was at least a silver lining for some, by just after 3pm the Lord’s museum had notched its record number of visitors in a day – their bat undoubtedly would have been raised to all corners the crowd had it not been safely ensconced in a glass cabinet. At 4:50pm the umpires made a solemn final march to the middle before putting the day out of its misery, play abandoned, the resumption of this fascinating series postponed until Friday. Just when Test cricket thought it had rediscovered some much missed mojo at Edgbaston, here was a day to put it firmly back in its place, a consummate performance from England’s truly oldest institution – the weather.

England Squad Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali

India Squad Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
