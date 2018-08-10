Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Lord's: Rain Interrupts Match, Early Tea Taken

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 10, 2018, 8:21 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:20(IST)

Latest Update: The rain has gotten stronger in the last few minutes and it is not a good sign for the fans and the players. The wicket is entirely covered as of now and it seems that it will be like that for a considerable future. Early tea has been taken by the officials. 

20:06(IST)
20:02(IST)
20:00(IST)

This is getting annoying now as the covers are back on at Lord's as it has once again started to rain in London. It has been that kind of a day when the weather is giving hope by clearing up for a bit but then lashing down hard with water pellets. The waiting game continues!

19:54(IST)
19:50(IST)

Now we have an official conformation from Lord's. The match will now resume at 8:00 PM IST, which is contingent to no rainfall. So far so good as there is no rain and the players would want it to be like that only. 

19:48(IST)

The ground is still being inspected by the officials but we don't have any news yet from the venue to report to you. While the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off, we still don't know when the match can resume. We will keep getting you all the updates when we have an official word from Lord's.

19:27(IST)
19:16(IST)

Good news folks as the covers are coming off now as the rain has completely stopped now. The officials have taken a stock of the situation and the pitch inspection will now be at 7:30 PM IST.

19:10(IST)
18:55(IST)

The latest update is that it is still raining at Lord's and the wicket is covered entirely. The waiting game continues with India being in a precarious position of being 15/3. 

18:40(IST)

Stat Attack: 7th time C Pujara has been run out in Tests. Since 1st Jan 2016 this is the 5th occasion he has been run out in Tests.

Most dismissal run out in Tests since 1st Jan 2016

Player

Mat

Inns

NO

Dis

CA Pujara (INDIA)

4

5

0

5

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BDESH)

3

3

0

3

MDK Perera (SL)

3

3

0

3

Yasir Shah (PAK)

3

3

0

3

CT Bancroft (AUS)

2

2

0

2

T Bavuma (SA)

2

2

0

2
18:26(IST)
18:26(IST)

RAIN: But just as Pujara was making his way back into the middle, he was joined by all the other players as rain started to come down heavily. The players are back inside the dressing room and India's score read: 15/3.

18:23(IST)

OUT: The horrible mix-up between the two batsmen and it has resulted in Cheteshwar Pujara getting run-out. After defending the ball towards point Pujara tried to steal a run but Kohli sent him back after reaching mid-way. Pujara was left stranded in middle of the part when Pope took off the bails. India are three down now. 

18:19(IST)

This is getting weird now. The Indian batsmen were inside the pavilion and the covers were set to come out on the ground. However, the rain stopped as soon as it came and the players are back on the pitch and are ready to go. Pujara on strike to Anderson now. 

18:16(IST)

Bad news folks, the players will be asked to head back anytime now as rain can be seem falling down once again. So far, umpire Aleem Dar has put up a poker face as to say he isn't concerned, but once the rain gets a bit heavier, the match will be forced to stop again. 

18:13(IST)

Stuart Broad is now bowling the second over after the rain break. Both Broad and Anderson are bowling well as they are moving the ball both ways. The ball itself is doing a lot and that is troubling the Indian batsmen. 

18:10(IST)

The players are back on the crease and James Anderson has the ball in his hand as he looks to finish his over which had to be halted due to rain earlier in the day. Cheteshwar Pujara on strike as skipper Virat Kohli is on the other end. 

18:00(IST)

Ok guys so the update is that Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will come out ot bat at 6:10 PM IST, which means after the lunch time ends. The covers are completely off now as rain has stopped entirely now. 

17:57(IST)

The latest update is that rain has stopped at Lord's and the covers are coming off now. The match is expected to resume soon as we still don't have an official word from the venue. Stay tuned folks as we will keep getting you all the updates. 

17:48(IST)

It is still drizzling at Lord's and it seems that the match will be delayed further after lunch. It has been very frustrating couple of days for both the teams. After winning the toss and taking two early wickets, England would have thought they get rid of the Indian batsmen early in the first innings, however, rain has stopped them short in their plans.

17:31(IST) Lunch Menu Guys!
17:21(IST)

Early lunch has been taken now by the officials as rain has returned at Lord's. Earlier, the schedule was that the match will resume at 5:15 PM IST and lunch will be taken one hour after that. But things have changed drastically and lunch has been called for looking at the conditions. 

17:18(IST)
17:13(IST)

Bad news folks as the covers are coming back on as the rain has returned at Lord's. The match was supposed to begin at 5:15 PM IST but now, the rain is back and the waiting game continues. Typical London weather playing hiding and seek with the fans. 

17:01(IST)

With both openers already dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will now have to issue a fightback and put on a partnership to steady the Indian ship. James Anderson was breathing fire before the rain came crashing down so the Indian duo's job will be to deal with him first after coming back on the crease. 

16:57(IST)
16:54(IST)
16:53(IST)

Latest Update: Good news folks, the covers are coming off now. The match will now resume at 5:15 PM IST. 

Image: Lord's/ Twitter

After weeks, perhaps even months of gloriously unfamiliar sunshine, at long last the real English summer has arrived. With timing so perfect that it would make Sachin Tendulkar feel inadequate, the rain chose Thursday to arrive, artfully washing out the whole day at an expectant and sold out Lord’s.
Not since 2001 has a Test day at Lord’s been entirely washed out, so there was a quintessentially English and crushing inevitability that it should happen again just as the country was undergoing its hottest summer in recent memory.
For some Thursday was meant to be the highlight of their summer – day one of the Lord’s Test with a series intriguingly in the balance – the day booked off work months ago, travel planned – one group of diehards had even come all the way from Scotland. Instead they woke to rainy skies and dismal forecasts – very much the meteorological equivalent of walking all the way to the middle only to see your off stump flattened first ball.
There can sometimes be a mild pleasure in a delayed start to a Lord’s Test, an extra few minutes for the ground to fill, debates to be started, picnics inspected. And for a time this could have been one such morning, with no toss comes no naming of XIs – under a thousand umbrellas the same conversations held. Moeen or Woakes? One spinner or two?
But selection speculation and smoked salmon sandwiches can only satisfy for so long and this was no passing shower, the sky a shade of endless grey once so familiar but recently almost forgotten. Delayed toss, early lunch – unremembered phrases came floating back into the collective consciousness as if rediscovered by scholars in some long-forgotten, dusty corner of a library. The rain continued to fall, pint glasses continued to be filled and while jumpers, anoraks and umbrellas were given their first proper work out in weeks, the prospect of play refused to move any closer. Like a scratchcard always so close to paying out a jackpot, rain radars and weather forecasts teased a start that moved later and later – by mid-afternoon fans were so desperate for some play that the sight of players walking across the ground for some batting practice was practically coquettish.
Unlike the endless banks of cloud gathered above cricket’s spiritual home there was at least a silver lining for some, by just after 3pm the Lord’s museum had notched its record number of visitors in a day – their bat undoubtedly would have been raised to all corners the crowd had it not been safely ensconced in a glass cabinet. At 4:50pm the umpires made a solemn final march to the middle before putting the day out of its misery, play abandoned, the resumption of this fascinating series postponed until Friday. Just when Test cricket thought it had rediscovered some much missed mojo at Edgbaston, here was a day to put it firmly back in its place, a consummate performance from England’s truly oldest institution – the weather.

England Squad Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali

India Squad Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
