Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Bairstow, Woakes Help Hosts Take Commanding Lead

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 8:50 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:33(IST)

What has hurt India's chances the most is the rate at which they have given runs. England have maintained a run rate of over 4 constantly. England are 279/5. 

21:29(IST)

EDGE: Finally a chance comes India's way. Ashwin tosses the ball on the off stump and Woakes goes for a drive. But there is no one on the second slip and the ball goes for another four. Waokes moves to 84. 

21:27(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Woakes is slowly, but surely moving closer to his hundred. A straight drive past Ishant Sharma gets him another boundary. Such has been his dominance that it doesn't seem like India batted on the same pitch, a day ago. England 272/5.  

21:21(IST)

Ashwin has not managed to trouble the batsmen at all. The conditions are not the best for Ashwin at the moment, but he has been wayward to say the least. At times he has bowled short, and stuck to the middle-leg stump line. England are 261/5.

21:16(IST)

The England dressing room is having a blast, looking at these two bat and pile on the runs. While on the other hand, the Indian dressing room is as deflated as the players present on the ground. As things stand, this Test is heading towards only one way. Meanwhile, England's lead has gone past 150.

21:12(IST)

Four and Four: Chris Woakes hits a shot that only a settled player can. He hits Ashwin on the up for a boundary towards deep mid wicket. Then on the next ball, he hits the ball for a boundary towards covers. In the process, he has equalled his best score in Tests - 66

21:03(IST)

Four: Wide delivery from Ashwin and Bairstow rocks on the back foot and cuts the ball through the covers for a boundary. Pujara went after the ball but it was a race he was always supposed to lose. Bairstow moves in his 70s now.

21:00(IST)

Four: More runs for England as Shami bowls a bit short and Bairstow punches the ball through the covers for a boundary. Ninth four of the innings for the right hander as he keep adding to the England score rather comfortably.

20:56(IST)

Shami bowls a maiden over to Woakes but containing runs shouldn't be India priority at the moment as they have already conceded a big lead. Indian bowlers will have to dismiss the England soon for them to have any chance of getting a positive result in the match.

20:50(IST)

100: Woakes takes a single off Ashwin and with that, the partnership between him and Bairstow is worth 100 now. This could be the partnership that the hosts will remember in the end if they manage to win the Test. 

20:46(IST)

The players are now returning on the pitch as we get ready for the final session of the day. The hosts are in complete command of the match and Bairstow and Woakes will look to consolidate their position further in the match. 

20:28(IST)

TEA: Jonny Bairstow (62*), Woakes (55*) help England take a commanding 123-run lead at tea. The partnership between the duo is now worth 99. A session that started so well for India has ended in them being on the back-foot in the match. 

20:26(IST)
20:25(IST)

Stat Attack: Woakes scores a fifty in his comeback Test. Woakes completes his 5th Test fifty and his 2nd fifty in last 5 Test innings. His first fifty v IND in Tests.

20:21(IST)

Four and 50: Ishant Sharma produces an edge off the bat of Chris Woakes but the ball misses the stumps and goes for a boundary behind the keeper. With that, Woakes also brings up his fifth Test fifty. 

20:19(IST)

Four: Both Bairstow and Waokes are hitting boundaries for fun at the moment and England's run rate at the moment is over four. This time, Bairstow hits Shami for a boundary towards cover-point. Testing time for the Indian team as their body language suggests.

20:05(IST)

LEAD: Bairstow and Woakes have helped England take a substantial lead in the first innings. England's lead has now crossed 100 and they are in control of the match. Indian team are on the back foot and are in desperate need of a wicket here. 

20:02(IST)
19:59(IST)

Four: Chris Woakes plays a stunning pull-shot off Ishant Sharma and it goes for a boundary on the leg side. England have now crossed the 200-run mark and their lead has entered into the 90s. They are in full control of the match. 

19:49(IST)

Stat Attack: First fifty runs stand of match. The 6th wicket partnership between J Bairstow and Woakes is of 52 runs. This is the 9th sixth wicket partnership for ENG v IND at Lord’s

19:47(IST)

Four and 50:  Bairstow hits his second four of the over in the same direction and with that he brings up his half-century. He is the first person to score a fifty in this match. The home side will hope that he goes on to score a big score here. 

19:45(IST)

Partnership: The first 50 partnership of the match comes between Bairstow and Woakes after the England wicket-keeper drives the ball towards the covers for a boundary off Kuldeep. The away side are on the back-foot as this partnership has given the home side complete control of the match.

19:41(IST)

The spinners are bowling in tandem now with Ashwin and Kuldeep both trying to break this frustrating partnership. However, both Bairstow and Woakes are settled in the middle and are playing the two spinners with comfortable ease. 

19:36(IST)

Bairstow has been batting really well and he has entered his 40s now. While on the other hand, Woakes has also crossed the 20-run mark and the partnership between the two has also gone north of 40. India in deep trouble as the lead is worth 67 now. 

19:28(IST)

Four: Bairstow hits one over the top of the mid on fielder off the bowling of Ashwin and the ball rolls away for a boundary towards long on. The partnership between Bairstow and Woakes is frustrating the visitors now and the lead has crossed 50-run mark as well. 

19:19(IST)

So finally R Ashwin has been introduced into the attack in the 39th over of the innings. Let's see if India's premier spinner can turn the match in favour of the away side. As things stand, the home side are in firm control of the match. 

19:13(IST)

Four: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and Chris Woakes plays the ball towards third man for a boundary. Second four of the innings for Woakes and he is adding some valuable runs for the home side.

19:08(IST)

Four: Chris Woakes hits a glorious flick off his pads off Mohammed Shami and the ball goes for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. With that, the hosts have gone past the 150-run mark and their lead now within touching distance of fifty. 

19:01(IST)

DRS: Ishant Sharma thought he picked India's sixth wicket of the day when the ball ricochet off Bairstow and he caught it himself. Umpire Marais Erasmus gave it not out but Virat Kohli opted for the DRS. Replays showed that there was no edge, not a LBW decision. 

18:55(IST)

The hosts have already acquired a lead of more than 30 runs and with five wickets in hand, they will look to add at least 100. Bairstow is doing a good job of holding the wicket from one end and the likes of Woakes and Curran can add runs from the other.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Bairstow, Woakes Help Hosts Take Commanding Lead

A file photo of Jonny Bairstow. (Getty Images)

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: 100: Woakes takes a single off Ashwin and with that, the partnership between him and Bairstow is worth 100 now. This could be the partnership that the hosts will remember in the end if they manage to win the Test.

As they sat in their dressing room, watching day one slowly and torturously washed out, India must have been willing the English rain to go away. By the end of day two they would have found themselves praying it would come back. From the moment that Joe Root won the toss, this was England’s day – India’s most valuable player ultimately the regular downpours, allowed only 35.2 overs of play.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 11 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India’s innings lasted just 212 balls, after only five they had already lost their first wicket, James Anderson showing a mastery of the swinging ball that would both define the day and ruin it for the tourists. Murali Vijay was the first victim, his magnificent mullet no match for a full Anderson outswinger that he tried to work through midwicket while it was busy rearranging his stumps.
While other bowlers took most of the headlines, Anderson bowled beautifully last week at Edgbaston for comparatively little return – here at Lord’s a Test later he fully reaped the rewards. Under leaden skies it was a good toss to win, but England exploited the conditions to the full – CricViz calculated that they found 1.2º of swing, the most they’ve found in any Test since Australia were decimated at Trent Bridge in 2015 – India simply had no answer. After a brittle performance last week, India had hoped they had shored up their batting card –Cheteshwar Pujara brought in, KL Rahul’s promoted up the order – as it was the pair managed less than 40 minutes at the crease between the two of them.
Edging through to Jonny Bairstow, Rahul became yet another victim of Anderson’s relentless length. Less than seven overs in and India were already two down. A comic run out and nearly three and a half hours of rain delay later, once again it fell to Virat Kohli to man the trenches against England’s all out swing assault – once again his duel with Anderson demanded your attention.
Just as at Edgbaston, fortune it seemed was on the side of the Indian captain, CricViz calculated that Anderson has induced 33 false shots from Kohli in this series without dismissing him – a number that would typically produce 2.75 wickets. This though was not mere riding of luck from Kohli, who, doing his best not to prod at the ball and playing with soft hands, maximised his chances of any edges dropping short of the slips.
Even with a slightly under-par Stuart Broad, England though were much more than just Anderson, and where he left off Chris Woakes soon picked up – India afforded no respite from their trial by swing. Not even their woeful slip catching could hold England back, twice Jos Buttler dropped chances, twice he caught the same batsman the very next ball. Kohli might have survived going mano-a-mano with Anderson, but in these conditions Woakes proved no less worthy an adversary.
With Sam Curran chipping in as well, England’s swinging assault was relentless – 44% of Woakes’ deliveries drew false shots from Indian batsmen, a fearsome prospect considering the average in Tests is 14%. While Lord’s has proved a happy hunting ground for Woakes – his 16 Test wickets in two and a half Tests coming at an average of just 9.93 – no bowler has had as much success here as Anderson.
By the close he had taken his 99th Test wicket at the ground, the wicket of Ishant Sharma sealing a sixth Test five-for here, and a 26th overall – just one short of Ian Botham’s England record of 27. That wicket too made him the most successful fast bowler against India in history, his 95 wickets one more than Pakistan’s new president Imran Khan – and in form and conditions such as this that total certainly looks set to go up. Ultimately little highlighted India’s troubles against the moving ball more than the scoreboard at the end of the day – 107 all out – their hopes in this Test disappearing down the drain as fast as the puddles in the outfield had earlier in the afternoon.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson BenchMoeen Ali

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma BenchShikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
cricket scoreEngland vs IndiaInd vs EngInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia England Day 3India vs Englandindia vs england 2018India vs England 2nd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingishant sharmaJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scorelord's test day 3virat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...