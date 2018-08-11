Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Bairstow-Woakes Partnership Frustrates Visitors

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 7:26 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

19:28(IST)

Four: Bairstow hits one over the top of the mid on fielder off the bowling of Ashwin and the ball rolls away for a boundary towards long on. The partnership between Bairstow and Woakes is frustrating the visitors now and the lead has crossed 50-run mark as well. 

19:19(IST)

So finally R Ashwin has been introduced into the attack in the 39th over of the innings. Let's see if India's premier spinner can turn the match in favour of the away side. As things stand, the home side are in firm control of the match. 

19:13(IST)

Four: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and Chris Woakes plays the ball towards third man for a boundary. Second four of the innings for Woakes and he is adding some valuable runs for the home side.

19:08(IST)

Four: Chris Woakes hits a glorious flick off his pads off Mohammed Shami and the ball goes for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. With that, the hosts have gone past the 150-run mark and their lead now within touching distance of fifty. 

19:01(IST)

DRS: Ishant Sharma thought he picked India's sixth wicket of the day when the ball ricochet off Bairstow and he caught it himself. Umpire Marais Erasmus gave it not out but Virat Kohli opted for the DRS. Replays showed that there was no edge, not a LBW decision. 

18:55(IST)

The hosts have already acquired a lead of more than 30 runs and with five wickets in hand, they will look to add at least 100. Bairstow is doing a good job of holding the wicket from one end and the likes of Woakes and Curran can add runs from the other.

18:46(IST)

Edge and Four: Shami could easily have had his fourth wicket of the day but the edge from Woakes went past the slip cordon for a boundary towards third man. The hosts will want to add as many runs as possible with five wicket still left in their kitty.

18:43(IST)

OUT: Shami is simply on fire today as he picks his third wicket of the innings by getting rid of Buttler for 24. A full delivery from Shami was missed by the right hander and the ball crashed into his pads. The umpire gave it out in a blink of an eye. England are five down now.

18:35(IST)

Bairstow and Buttler are putting on a good partnership and they are taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. England have already taken the lead and now, are consolidating their position in the match with the help of these two batsmen.

18:33(IST)

Four and Four: Both Buttler and Bairstow are known for their hitting prowess and the duo are taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. A straight drive from Bairstow was followed by a cover drive and the pressure is back on Shami. 

18:26(IST)

Four and Lead: A glorious on drive from Bairstow and it goes for a boundary past the mid-on fielder. With that, the hosts have surged into the lead now and are in control of the match. Runs are also starting to come at a good pace and the Indian skipper would be a bit worried now.

18:21(IST)

Four: Ishant strays on to the pads of Buttler and pays for it right away. The right hands uses his wrists and flicks the ball towards mid wicket for a boundary. Runs are coming thick and fast now for the hosts.

18:17(IST)

Bairstow takes a single off the bowling of Ishant and that brings up the 100 for England in the 27th over. The hosts are now just 7 runs behind India's first innings total and will look to take a big lead in the final two sessions of the day.

18:15(IST)

Edge and Four: Good delivery from Pandya but Buttler played with soft hands and the ball went for a boundary towards third man. Good over for England as seven runs came from Pandya's over. England are 1 run behind the the three-figure mark.

18:09(IST)

The players are back on the ground and Mohammed Shami has the ball in hand has he looks to finish his over, 2 balls were left when Root departed and the officials called for lunch. Bairstow and Buttler are out in the middle for the hosts.

17:56(IST)

This has been an excellent spell from Shami as he dismissed the danger-man Root. Shami has so far bowled 8.4 overs and he has figures of 2/27. Post-lunch, for India, the idea will be remove either one of Bairstow and Buttler as soon as possible and that will really put pressure on the hosts.

OUT and LUNCH: Mohammed Shami has once again done the trick for the visitors as he traps Root plumb LBW and he is the fourth England wicket to fall. And that was the last action before lunch as the players head off from the ground. India are right back in the game.

17:28(IST)

Joe Root is once again doing a good job of holding the innings together from one end. He has looked in control of his innings and is slowly and steadily taking the England score closer to the India score.

17:19(IST)

Four: Shami bowls on to the pads of Root and right away pays for it with a boundary. Root flicks the ball off his pads towards mid-wicket and there was no fielder there to stop the ball from going for a boundary. Second four of the innings for the England skipper.

17:15(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya has finally managed to end the budding partnership by getting rid of Pope. The ball crashed into the pads of Pope and he looked plumb and was given out by Aleem Dar. However, he opted for the DRS but replays showed that the ball was indeed crashing into the stumps. Hosts have now lost their third wicket. 

17:07(IST)

Four: Shami is back into the attack as he replaces Yadav. But Shami starts off with a short delivery outside the off stump and Pope gets on top of the ball and cuts it past point for a boundary. England's new-boy in full control of his innings. 

17:02(IST)

The best part about Pope's batting so far has been his sweep shot strategy against Kuldeep. Pope seems to be happy with just defending against Kuldeep but as soon as the Chinaman changes his length, Pope seems to be ready with his sweep shot. Good battle this!

16:56(IST)

Both Pope and Root have steadied the English ship really well after Jennings and Cook departed in quick succession. The duo have been batting well and are negating whatever Pandya and Kuldeep are throwing at them. England are also edging closer to the Indian total with every passing over. 

16:49(IST)

Hardik Pandya may be into his second over only, but he has bowled well thus far. His seam position has been perfect and he is making the ball move away from the right-hander. Both Pope and Root are playing cautious cricket against the wily Indian all-rounder.

16:46(IST)

Four: Pope has looked comfortable early on and now, he hits his second four of the innings. He read a wrong one perfectly from Kuldeep and rocked onto the back-foot and punched the ball through the covers. Kuldeep hasn't been bowling even close to what he can early on in his first Lord's Test.

16:40(IST)

Second bowling change of the day for the visitors as Hardik Pandya comes into the attack for India. After a poor first outing at Edgbaston, Pandya will look to make his mark in this Test. Pope takes a single and England have reached the 50-run mark in the innings. 

As they sat in their dressing room, watching day one slowly and torturously washed out, India must have been willing the English rain to go away. By the end of day two they would have found themselves praying it would come back. From the moment that Joe Root won the toss, this was England’s day – India’s most valuable player ultimately the regular downpours, allowed only 35.2 overs of play.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 11 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India’s innings lasted just 212 balls, after only five they had already lost their first wicket, James Anderson showing a mastery of the swinging ball that would both define the day and ruin it for the tourists. Murali Vijay was the first victim, his magnificent mullet no match for a full Anderson outswinger that he tried to work through midwicket while it was busy rearranging his stumps.
While other bowlers took most of the headlines, Anderson bowled beautifully last week at Edgbaston for comparatively little return – here at Lord’s a Test later he fully reaped the rewards. Under leaden skies it was a good toss to win, but England exploited the conditions to the full – CricViz calculated that they found 1.2º of swing, the most they’ve found in any Test since Australia were decimated at Trent Bridge in 2015 – India simply had no answer. After a brittle performance last week, India had hoped they had shored up their batting card –Cheteshwar Pujara brought in, KL Rahul’s promoted up the order – as it was the pair managed less than 40 minutes at the crease between the two of them.
Edging through to Jonny Bairstow, Rahul became yet another victim of Anderson’s relentless length. Less than seven overs in and India were already two down. A comic run out and nearly three and a half hours of rain delay later, once again it fell to Virat Kohli to man the trenches against England’s all out swing assault – once again his duel with Anderson demanded your attention.
Just as at Edgbaston, fortune it seemed was on the side of the Indian captain, CricViz calculated that Anderson has induced 33 false shots from Kohli in this series without dismissing him – a number that would typically produce 2.75 wickets. This though was not mere riding of luck from Kohli, who, doing his best not to prod at the ball and playing with soft hands, maximised his chances of any edges dropping short of the slips.
Even with a slightly under-par Stuart Broad, England though were much more than just Anderson, and where he left off Chris Woakes soon picked up – India afforded no respite from their trial by swing. Not even their woeful slip catching could hold England back, twice Jos Buttler dropped chances, twice he caught the same batsman the very next ball. Kohli might have survived going mano-a-mano with Anderson, but in these conditions Woakes proved no less worthy an adversary.
With Sam Curran chipping in as well, England’s swinging assault was relentless – 44% of Woakes’ deliveries drew false shots from Indian batsmen, a fearsome prospect considering the average in Tests is 14%. While Lord’s has proved a happy hunting ground for Woakes – his 16 Test wickets in two and a half Tests coming at an average of just 9.93 – no bowler has had as much success here as Anderson.
By the close he had taken his 99th Test wicket at the ground, the wicket of Ishant Sharma sealing a sixth Test five-for here, and a 26th overall – just one short of Ian Botham’s England record of 27. That wicket too made him the most successful fast bowler against India in history, his 95 wickets one more than Pakistan’s new president Imran Khan – and in form and conditions such as this that total certainly looks set to go up. Ultimately little highlighted India’s troubles against the moving ball more than the scoreboard at the end of the day – 107 all out – their hopes in this Test disappearing down the drain as fast as the puddles in the outfield had earlier in the afternoon.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson BenchMoeen Ali

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma BenchShikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
