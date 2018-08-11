Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Bright and Sunny Lord's Likely to Make Bowlers Job Tougher

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 2:43 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

14:49(IST) Sourav Ganguly certainly seems to be enjoying his time in London!
14:45(IST)

Things already looking ominous for India here, conditions are bright and sunny, way more improved for batting as compared to yesterday. Although it should help the pitch dry up and bring the spinners into the game!

14:32(IST) India vs England: Anderson's Authority and Relentless Rain Trigger Another Indian Batting Collapse

As they sat in their dressing room, watching day one slowly and torturously washed out, India must have been willing the English rain to go away.

https://www.news18.com

14:26(IST)
14:23(IST)

All eyes will be on Ishant Sharma and former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels Sharma's display first Test showed that India has a more than capable fast bowling attack. "We have a huge number of options, but the more important thing is quality. We have 6-7 fast bowlers and one or two come in behind also and they have quality," Nehra said in the first Test match we managed to pick 20 wickets and, more importantly, somebody like Ishant Sharma - leading from the front after playing so many Test matches - that was good to see," he said.

14:14(IST)

Talking about his battle with Kohli, whose wicket he still couldn't pick, Anderson said that he is really enjoying the battle against world no.1 batsman.
"For me, I love playing against the best players in the world, testing yourself and seeing whether you can get the better of them. It's a really thrilling thing to be a part of and unfortunately I've not got the better of him yet, but I'll continue to try my hardest throughout the rest of the series. Kohli's important because he's captain, a leader and he's their best player - No.1 in the world. But 90 percent of their top seven have scored runs against us in the past, so we can't look just as Kohli as a big wicket."

14:00(IST)

Not many fast bowlers around the world are able to dominate the game like Anderson but the 36-year-old said that he still has a few more years left in him.
"All I think about is getting my body in as good a condition as it can be to cope with bowling out in the middle. I was delighted with how many overs I bowled at Edgbaston. For my body to get through that at this age I'm really happy with. I think I mean I'm doing the right stuff off the field. But I don't think about numbers or my age, I feel like, I won't say 28, but 32. I don't feel old, I feel like I can still throw myself around in the field as well as anyone else so as long as I feel like that I'm just going to keep playing as long as possible. Hopefully the wickets will keep coming as well and I can help this team keep winning," he said.

13:55(IST)

The Indian batsmen were criticised for their lack of application but James Anderson said that anyone would have struggled in the given conditions.
"I think if we were bowling at our batsmen, we'd have the better of them [too]. We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world. I don't think it's just the Indian batsmen that would have struggled. I'd have been so disappointed if I'd messed up today because they were the ideal conditions to bowl in, the rain yesterday certainly made the decision for us at the toss but we didn't think it'd do that much. It looked a good pitch, dry with a bit of green grass on top, but not too much. It wasn't particularly warm, but warm enough, and that moisture that's in the ground just helped it move around," he added.

13:52(IST)

In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.  Rain, which meant there was no play at all on Thursday, saw just 40 minutes' action, featuring 8.3 overs, before tea. But that was time enough for India to be 15 for three.  England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch ideal for Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker. The swing specialist struck with just the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.

13:48(IST)

James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.
Anderson's return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.
Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion.

13:30(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's between India and England. After a rain interrupted day which resulted in disaster for India, they will be now looking to their bowlers to do the job and help the team stay alive in the game. It will be interesting to see how the conditions are today, India will be hoping that they are quite similar to yesterday!

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Bright and Sunny Lord's Likely to Make Bowlers Job Tougher

India's Dinesh Karthik is bowled by England's Sam Curran for one on the second day of the second Test. (AFP)

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: After being dismissed for 107 in the first innings, India will be hoping that the bowlers can respond in style and keep the team's hopes alive in the second Test at Leeds.

As they sat in their dressing room, watching day one slowly and torturously washed out, India must have been willing the English rain to go away. By the end of day two they would have found themselves praying it would come back. From the moment that Joe Root won the toss, this was England’s day – India’s most valuable player ultimately the regular downpours, allowed only 35.2 overs of play.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 11 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India’s innings lasted just 212 balls, after only five they had already lost their first wicket, James Anderson showing a mastery of the swinging ball that would both define the day and ruin it for the tourists. Murali Vijay was the first victim, his magnificent mullet no match for a full Anderson outswinger that he tried to work through midwicket while it was busy rearranging his stumps.
While other bowlers took most of the headlines, Anderson bowled beautifully last week at Edgbaston for comparatively little return – here at Lord’s a Test later he fully reaped the rewards. Under leaden skies it was a good toss to win, but England exploited the conditions to the full – CricViz calculated that they found 1.2º of swing, the most they’ve found in any Test since Australia were decimated at Trent Bridge in 2015 – India simply had no answer. After a brittle performance last week, India had hoped they had shored up their batting card –Cheteshwar Pujara brought in, KL Rahul’s promoted up the order – as it was the pair managed less than 40 minutes at the crease between the two of them.
Edging through to Jonny Bairstow, Rahul became yet another victim of Anderson’s relentless length. Less than seven overs in and India were already two down. A comic run out and nearly three and a half hours of rain delay later, once again it fell to Virat Kohli to man the trenches against England’s all out swing assault – once again his duel with Anderson demanded your attention.
Just as at Edgbaston, fortune it seemed was on the side of the Indian captain, CricViz calculated that Anderson has induced 33 false shots from Kohli in this series without dismissing him – a number that would typically produce 2.75 wickets. This though was not mere riding of luck from Kohli, who, doing his best not to prod at the ball and playing with soft hands, maximised his chances of any edges dropping short of the slips.
Even with a slightly under-par Stuart Broad, England though were much more than just Anderson, and where he left off Chris Woakes soon picked up – India afforded no respite from their trial by swing. Not even their woeful slip catching could hold England back, twice Jos Buttler dropped chances, twice he caught the same batsman the very next ball. Kohli might have survived going mano-a-mano with Anderson, but in these conditions Woakes proved no less worthy an adversary.
With Sam Curran chipping in as well, England’s swinging assault was relentless – 44% of Woakes’ deliveries drew false shots from Indian batsmen, a fearsome prospect considering the average in Tests is 14%. While Lord’s has proved a happy hunting ground for Woakes – his 16 Test wickets in two and a half Tests coming at an average of just 9.93 – no bowler has had as much success here as Anderson.
By the close he had taken his 99th Test wicket at the ground, the wicket of Ishant Sharma sealing a sixth Test five-for here, and a 26th overall – just one short of Ian Botham’s England record of 27. That wicket too made him the most successful fast bowler against India in history, his 95 wickets one more than Pakistan’s new president Imran Khan – and in form and conditions such as this that total certainly looks set to go up. Ultimately little highlighted India’s troubles against the moving ball more than the scoreboard at the end of the day – 107 all out – their hopes in this Test disappearing down the drain as fast as the puddles in the outfield had earlier in the afternoon.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson BenchMoeen Ali

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma BenchShikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
cricket scoreEngland vs IndiaInd vs EngInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia England Day 3India vs Englandindia vs england 2018India vs England 2nd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingishant sharmaJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scorelord's test day 3virat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...