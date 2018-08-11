India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Bright and Sunny Lord's Likely to Make Bowlers Job Tougher

14:00(IST)

Not many fast bowlers around the world are able to dominate the game like Anderson but the 36-year-old said that he still has a few more years left in him.

"All I think about is getting my body in as good a condition as it can be to cope with bowling out in the middle. I was delighted with how many overs I bowled at Edgbaston. For my body to get through that at this age I'm really happy with. I think I mean I'm doing the right stuff off the field. But I don't think about numbers or my age, I feel like, I won't say 28, but 32. I don't feel old, I feel like I can still throw myself around in the field as well as anyone else so as long as I feel like that I'm just going to keep playing as long as possible. Hopefully the wickets will keep coming as well and I can help this team keep winning," he said.