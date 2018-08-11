Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Pandya Removes Pope, Hosts Three Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 5:15 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:15(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya has finally managed to end the budding partnership by getting rid of Pope. The ball crashed into the pads of Pope and he looked plumb and was given out by Aleem Dar. However, he opted for the DRS but replays showed that the ball was indeed crashing into the stumps. Hosts have now lost their third wicket. 

17:07(IST)

Four: Shami is back into the attack as he replaces Yadav. But Shami starts off with a short delivery outside the off stump and Pope gets on top of the ball and cuts it past point for a boundary. England's new-boy in full control of his innings. 

17:02(IST)

The best part about Pope's batting so far has been his sweep shot strategy against Kuldeep. Pope seems to be happy with just defending against Kuldeep but as soon as the Chinaman changes his length, Pope seems to be ready with his sweep shot. Good battle this!

16:56(IST)

Both Pope and Root have steadied the English ship really well after Jennings and Cook departed in quick succession. The duo have been batting well and are negating whatever Pandya and Kuldeep are throwing at them. England are also edging closer to the Indian total with every passing over. 

16:49(IST)

Hardik Pandya may be into his second over only, but he has bowled well thus far. His seam position has been perfect and he is making the ball move away from the right-hander. Both Pope and Root are playing cautious cricket against the wily Indian all-rounder.

16:46(IST)

Four: Pope has looked comfortable early on and now, he hits his second four of the innings. He read a wrong one perfectly from Kuldeep and rocked onto the back-foot and punched the ball through the covers. Kuldeep hasn't been bowling even close to what he can early on in his first Lord's Test.

16:40(IST)

Second bowling change of the day for the visitors as Hardik Pandya comes into the attack for India. After a poor first outing at Edgbaston, Pandya will look to make his mark in this Test. Pope takes a single and England have reached the 50-run mark in the innings. 

16:38(IST)

Four and Four: Poor delivery from Kuldeep and it has been duly dispatched by skipper Root through the covers. Full and outside the off stump from Kuldeep and Root plays the perfect cover drive. Then, another wayward delivery as the ball pitched outside leg and spins away from the batsman and also the keeper and goes for four byes. Nervous start this from Kuldeep!

16:35(IST)

The quicks have done their job early on in the innings and it is now up to the spinners to make their presence felt in the match. Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and he starts off with a wayward delivery outside the leg stump.

16:29(IST)

Shami dismantled the middle stump of Root but the England skipper wasn't ready when the Indian pacer started to bowl and he moved out of the way. The umpire called it as a dead ball. But it was a pretty good delivery and would have tested Root.

16:23(IST)
16:21(IST)

The Indian pacers have their tails up now and they are now creating pressure on the batsmen from both the ends. Both Sharma and Shami are breathing fire at the moment and this is the perfect time for them to peg the hosts further. 

16:16(IST)

An eventful over by Ishant Sharma as he got picked for a couple of boundaries, first by Cook and then Pope but then he did manage to send Alastair Cook. England are 36/2 after 9 overs. 

16:14(IST)

20-year old debutant Ollie Pope has made his way to the centre to join Joe Root and he has kick started his Test batting career with a crisp flick shot of his pads for a boundary to deep square-leg. 

16:11(IST)

WICKET: India get their second breakthrough as Ishant Sharma has Alastair Cook (21) caught behind by Dinesh Karthik. 

16:06(IST)

WICKET! Shami gets the first wicket here, gets the ball to come back in and Jennings is hit right in front of the wicket. He reviews it but that looks plumb unless he has gotten an inside edge. Replays show he hasn't and he has to walk back for 11. England are 28/1

16:03(IST)

Ishant concedes 7 runs from that over and Cook is looking really good here. Signs are ominous here for Indian bowlers as England move onto 28/0 after 7 overs.

15:58(IST)

Tight over from Shami, atleast the bowlers aren't slipping onto the pads anymore here. Just 1 run from the over and England are 21/1 here

15:54(IST)

Ishant finally goes around the wicket to the left-handers here, Cook, though safely plays out a maiden here. Looks like won't be long before India turn to spin here. England are 20/0

15:49(IST)

England scoring at 5 runs per over here, India's bowling has been really erratic today and they haven't looked like picking a wicket here. England are 20/0 after 4 overs here

15:45(IST)

FOUR! Really ordinary bowling this from India, bowling too much on the pads and they are paying the price. Also, the tactics are totally different as compared to England's bowling yesterday. India going for the short balls as well and we are only in the third over. England are 14/0

15:40(IST)

FOUR! Shami concedes the first boundary as he slips onto Cook's pads and he deposits the ball towards deep square leg for a four. England are 9/0 after 2 overs

15:35(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts with the first over and he looks to be a bit rusty here, not getting the right line and length in the first over. Pitching too much outside the leg-stump to make any impact. England are 5/0 after the first over here

15:25(IST)

We are just 5 minutes away from the start here, it will be interesting to see how India go about their job here. Remember, you can send us your comments/views on Twitter and Facebook!

15:17(IST)
15:11(IST) Rahane Hoping Bowlers Keep India in the Game After Perfect Anderson Performance

Rahane, who scored a 44-ball 18, admitted the conditions made batting a difficult prospect, but credited Anderson for never letting up on the pressure.

https://www.news18.com

15:06(IST)

Sourav Ganguly on air expresses disappointment over the lack of fight shown by Indian batsmen yesterday, says except Kohli, Rahane and Pujara no one showed the will to fight it out and stay at the crease!

14:59(IST) Good to See Ishant Lead the Bowling Attack: Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that presently India has a potent fast bowling unit and is particularly pleased with the display of seasoned seamer Ishant Sharma in the first Test of the current series in England.

https://www.news18.com

14:49(IST) Sourav Ganguly certainly seems to be enjoying his time in London!
14:45(IST)

Things already looking ominous for India here, conditions are bright and sunny, way more improved for batting as compared to yesterday. Although it should help the pitch dry up and bring the spinners into the game!

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Lord's: Pandya Removes Pope, Hosts Three Down

Hardik Pandya reacts after the fall of a wicket on day two. (Twitter/ ICC)

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: OUT: Hardik Pandya has finally managed to end the budding partnership by getting rid of Pope. The ball crashed into the pads of Pope and he looked plumb and was given out by Aleem Dar. However, he opted for the DRS but replays showed that the ball was indeed crashing into the stumps. Hosts have now lost their third wicket.

As they sat in their dressing room, watching day one slowly and torturously washed out, India must have been willing the English rain to go away. By the end of day two they would have found themselves praying it would come back. From the moment that Joe Root won the toss, this was England’s day – India’s most valuable player ultimately the regular downpours, allowed only 35.2 overs of play.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 11 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India’s innings lasted just 212 balls, after only five they had already lost their first wicket, James Anderson showing a mastery of the swinging ball that would both define the day and ruin it for the tourists. Murali Vijay was the first victim, his magnificent mullet no match for a full Anderson outswinger that he tried to work through midwicket while it was busy rearranging his stumps.
While other bowlers took most of the headlines, Anderson bowled beautifully last week at Edgbaston for comparatively little return – here at Lord’s a Test later he fully reaped the rewards. Under leaden skies it was a good toss to win, but England exploited the conditions to the full – CricViz calculated that they found 1.2º of swing, the most they’ve found in any Test since Australia were decimated at Trent Bridge in 2015 – India simply had no answer. After a brittle performance last week, India had hoped they had shored up their batting card –Cheteshwar Pujara brought in, KL Rahul’s promoted up the order – as it was the pair managed less than 40 minutes at the crease between the two of them.
Edging through to Jonny Bairstow, Rahul became yet another victim of Anderson’s relentless length. Less than seven overs in and India were already two down. A comic run out and nearly three and a half hours of rain delay later, once again it fell to Virat Kohli to man the trenches against England’s all out swing assault – once again his duel with Anderson demanded your attention.
Just as at Edgbaston, fortune it seemed was on the side of the Indian captain, CricViz calculated that Anderson has induced 33 false shots from Kohli in this series without dismissing him – a number that would typically produce 2.75 wickets. This though was not mere riding of luck from Kohli, who, doing his best not to prod at the ball and playing with soft hands, maximised his chances of any edges dropping short of the slips.
Even with a slightly under-par Stuart Broad, England though were much more than just Anderson, and where he left off Chris Woakes soon picked up – India afforded no respite from their trial by swing. Not even their woeful slip catching could hold England back, twice Jos Buttler dropped chances, twice he caught the same batsman the very next ball. Kohli might have survived going mano-a-mano with Anderson, but in these conditions Woakes proved no less worthy an adversary.
With Sam Curran chipping in as well, England’s swinging assault was relentless – 44% of Woakes’ deliveries drew false shots from Indian batsmen, a fearsome prospect considering the average in Tests is 14%. While Lord’s has proved a happy hunting ground for Woakes – his 16 Test wickets in two and a half Tests coming at an average of just 9.93 – no bowler has had as much success here as Anderson.
By the close he had taken his 99th Test wicket at the ground, the wicket of Ishant Sharma sealing a sixth Test five-for here, and a 26th overall – just one short of Ian Botham’s England record of 27. That wicket too made him the most successful fast bowler against India in history, his 95 wickets one more than Pakistan’s new president Imran Khan – and in form and conditions such as this that total certainly looks set to go up. Ultimately little highlighted India’s troubles against the moving ball more than the scoreboard at the end of the day – 107 all out – their hopes in this Test disappearing down the drain as fast as the puddles in the outfield had earlier in the afternoon.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson BenchMoeen Ali

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma BenchShikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
cricket scoreEngland vs IndiaInd vs EngInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia England Day 3India vs Englandindia vs england 2018India vs England 2nd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingishant sharmaJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scorelord's test day 3virat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...