India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 3: IND Six Down as Virat Kohli Fights On

10:51 (IST)
India vs England live score, IND 118-6: OUT! LBW! No bat involved and umpire's call on hitting wickets. The onfield call stays and India lose their sixth wicket in the form of Axar Patel. Lovely from Leach.
India vs England live score, IND 86-5: OUT! What a morning this has been for England! Fine catch at short leg and Rahane walks back now. Moeen gets his first wicket. Half the Indian team is back in the pavilion.
India vs England live score, IND 82-4: FOUR, FOUR! Rahane releases the pressure with back to back boundaries off Moeen Ali. That could be what India needed to get their day going at a time when England's spinners - and Ben Foakes - have them on the ropes.
India vs England live score, IND 65-4: OUT! STUMPED! Foakes with a stunning work again and Pant falls now. Leach tosses it up and outside off, Pant dances down the track but fails to reach to the pitch properly.
India vs England live score, ENG 58-2: OUT! STUMPED! Very sharp work from Foakes and England have sent both the overnight Indian batters back to the pavilion. Superb delivery from Leach and Rohit walks back now.
India vs England live score, ENG 55-2: OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! What an unfortunate way to get dismissed. Pujara's bat got stuck just outside the crease and he failed to return back. Moment of luck for England early in the morning.
India vs England live score: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 3rd Day of the 2nd Test. India are in a fairly commanding position and will look to extend that advantage in less than two hours time.
An opinion that many will, no doubt, agree with.
Got more than enough already. #INDvsENG #spinningmiles— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) February 15, 2021
India vs England live score, IND 97-5: It's the drinks break time and England will be the happier of two sides. Four wickets inside the first hour of the day's play would have been seen as unattainable at first but here we are.
On the debate regarding the pitch, here is what Sunil Gavaskar has to say! The Little Master says that the pitch is not easy to play but it's not as bad as it is made to look. He gives the example of Rohit's knock and feels that you should not blame the pitch if you don't have the skills to play the turning ball. Adds that the batsmen should bat forward and look to smother the spin.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: Pitch report - Mark Butcher from the studio says that the wicket is crumbling more. Feels things will get even better for the spinners. Adds that the England spinners will have to look at how the Indian spinners have exploited the surface to their effect. Tells that they need to bowl a tad fuller on this wicket.
Coach Ravi Shastri sets the ball rolling for Day 3
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of 2nd Test at The Chepauk. #TeamIndia lead by 249 runs. How many more will they add to their tally today?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/p0m0I1WOwm— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021
IND vs ENG Live score: Was the Chepauk Pitch a 'Minefield' or a 'Dustbowl' or did England have been simply been outplayed? -- Anand Vasu with the analysis. There is an inherent bias at how pitches are looked at, around the cricket world. For some reason, over the years, a pitch that is a green seamer, and leads to tough times for batsmen, and even low scores, is called challenging, while one that turns from the word go, is considered doctored. For sure, Test cricket is at its best when there is an even contest between bat and ball, but making pitches is an art and a science. It is not always possible to get that balance spot on, and there are times when one aspect of the game dominates the other. While everyone is in agreement that a pitch that is loaded too heavily in favour of batsmen makes for dull cricket, as teams struggle to complete four innings within five days in such conditions, the jury is out on exactly how much help bowlers should get. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE
India are leading by 249 at the moment and they have 9 wickets in the kitty. Rohit Sharma is looking in solid touch and he has got Pujara for company. You know how Rohit can hit and you know how long Pujara can bat. England bowlers or we shall say the England spinners will look to use the surface to their advantage and strike early to keep the scoring rate under check as well. So, we are in for another scintillating day of Test match cricket.
India vs England live score: So far, the script has played out perfectly for India, who won the all important toss on the opening day and put up a decent enough total on a dust-bowl in their bid to level the series. India, who had taken four wickets in the morning, claimed another four in the post-lunch session to leave England gasping at 106 for eight at tea.
India vs England live score: However, barring Ben Foakes (42 not out), England batsmen had no answers to the challenge posed by the Indian bowlers. The sweep shot that came to their rescue in much easier conditions in the previous Test, brought their downfall including Root.
India vs England live score: Wickets fell in a heap on Sunday but it was by no means an unplayable surface, as demonstrated by Rohit Sharma on the opening day and with 25 off 62, he was going strong even by stumps on day two. Cheteshwar Pujara (7 batting off 18) was at the other end.
India vs England live score: The 34-year-old picked up his second five-wicket haul of the series by uprooting the stumps of number 11 Stuart Broad. By close of play, India were 53 for one in the second innings, extending their lead to 249 runs.
India vs England live score: Resuming the day at 300 for six, Rishabh Pant took India to 329 in their first innings with an unbeaten 58 before running out of partners. Ashwin (5/43) and company then bundled out England for 134 on a pitch that is getting more vicious by each passing session.
India vs England live score: India took command of the second Test after an exhilarating day two when 15 wickets fell on a rapidly deteriorating pitch with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensuring a massive first innings lead for the hosts with his 29th five-wicket haul.
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates - IND 118-6: OUT! LBW! No bat involved and umpire's call on hitting wickets. The onfield call stays and India lose their sixth wicket in the form of Axar Patel. Lovely from Leach.
Day 2 report: The demons were out on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai. After just six wickets fell on the opening day, as many as 15 wickets were lost today on a pitch playing all sorts of tricks at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The day belonged to the Indian spin duo of R Ashwin and Axar Patel. While the champion off spinner returned with yet another fifer at home, Axar, on debut was a brilliant support act and picked two huge wickets including the one of Joe Root. England were bowled out for 134 in just under 60 overs handing the home team a massive 195-run first innings lead. India had moved to 54 for 1 at stumps which meant they had an overall lead of 249. The first hour on Day 2 belonged to England who picked the last four Indian wickets to fall for just 29 more runs in the day. While Rishabh Pant again impressed with the bat with a fine unbeaten 58 off 77 deliveries - a knock that included 7 fours and 3 sixes - the lower-order crumbled without any contribution. Moeen Ali was expensive going at above 4 runs per over but returned with 4 wickets. Olly Stone was the most impressive fast bowler for the visitors and bagged three wickets.
England had a terrible start as Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before wicket in the very first over of the innings. From then on it was the Ashwin and Axar show. With the wicket offering sharp turn and bounce and exploding with puffs of dust very often, the Indian spin duo were all over the England batsmen who looked all at sea against them. Ashwin got the big wicket of Dom Sibley who has been magnificent in his last few innings in Asia - the opener becoming the first batsman in the innings to fall to the sweep. Axar Patel started brilliantly on his Test debut - his first ball induced the edge of Root's bat while the second one just missed the outside edge. He was getting fast turn. Root's favourite shot for once deserted him - he was out caught at short-fine leg trying to sweep Axar but the extra turn and bounce did him in. England were in tatters at 23 for 3 in the 11th over. Axar had struck a massive blow in just his second over. Ashwin and Axar continued to build pressure till Lunch and in the second session too. Dan Lawrence's uncomfortable stay in the middle ended when Ashwin sent him packing for 9 and soon after Ben Stokes was castled by a peach of a delivery by the off spinner - drifting in and moving away to hit the off stump.
Mohammed Siraj continued to impress and struck off his first ball of the day as Rishabh Pant took an excellent diving catch to his left. Axar dismissed Moeen Ali while Ashwin picked two more to take his 29th fifer in Test cricket. During the course of his five-wicket haul, he also went past Harbhajan Singh to become the second-highest wicket-taker in India after Anil Kumble and also achieved the feat of dismissing 200 left-handed batsmen! England were routed for 134 in just under 60 overs giving India a massive 195-run lead in the first innings. The home team lost Shubman Gill but with no further damage ended the day at 54 for 1 with an overall lead of 249. India are in the driver's seat and with the wicket offering sharp and fast turn, especially with the new ball, India already have enough on the board. Apart from Ashwin and Axar with the ball, Pant was brilliant behind the stumps taking two diving catches. In light of England's poor performance with the bat, Rohit Sharma's brilliant 161 on Day 1 assumes even greater significance. He scored 27 more than the whole England team put together. India should wrap up this match and level the series by end of Day 3 or in the first half on Day 4.
