India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's: Covers Coming Off, Match to Resume at 6:30 PM IST

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 6:14 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

18:12(IST)

Latest Updates: Covers coming off now and the match will now resume at 6:30 PM IST. These are once again excellent conditions to bowl and the English bowlers will look to further peg back the Indian line-up.

18:00(IST)
17:43(IST)

Latest update is that the covers are still on at the wicket and it is still drizzling at the venue. The start time of the match post lunch is just a few minutes away but it seems that because of rain, it will take a bit of time before the players can return to the ground.

17:32(IST)

No change in the weather at Lord's as it is still raining there. But we aren't losing any time here as the players are currently having lunch and the time will be adjusted accordingly. This will change, however, if the rain continues to come down hard post lunch as well.

17:13(IST) Early lunch has been taken!
17:02(IST)

RAIN: Bad news for the England players and fans alike as rain has stopped them from further denting the Indian batting line-up. India are currently reeling at 17/2 with Pujara and Rahane at the crease. The visitors are 272 runs behind.

16:55(IST)

Stat Attack: Yet another failure for KL Rahul. He departs for 10 in the last 10 away Test innings he has aggerated 207 runs at an average of 20.70. Interestingly in his 8 innings outside Asia he has failed to even cross 20 runs.

16:54(IST)

First bowling change of the innings for England as Chris Woakes replaces Stuart Broad into the attack. What a match he is having - 2 crucial wickets (including Kohli) in the first innings and a potentially match-winning ton while batting. 

16:49(IST) For those who are thinking why Kohli didn't come out to bat!
16:47(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust and once again it is Anderson who is ripping apart the Indian top-order. After making the ball leave the batsman, Anderson angles the ball inside and catches Rahul off guard and he is trapped plumb LBW. India are two down now and in need of a miracle. 

16:40(IST)

Stat Attack: Anderson is only the second bowler to pick up 100 Test wickets at a single venue in Test after M Muralitharan . Muralitharan has picked up 100 wickets at 3 grounds in SL at SSC Colombo, at Kandy and at Galle.

16:39(IST)

The onus is now on Pujara and Rahul to steady the Indian ship and put on a good partnership. The overcast conditions aren't as per their liking but this is their real Test - batting against a top bowling line-up in such challenging conditions. 

16:33(IST)

Four: Excellent cover drive from Rahul as India get off the mark with a boundary. A full delivery from Broad and Rahul drives the ball through the covers for a boundary. Rahul has looked very steady this morning but still early days in the innings.

16:30(IST)
16:28(IST)

OUT: So, it has begun again. Murali Vijay is the first Indian batsmen to head back into the hut after getting dismissed by James Anderson. The ball came back sharply after landing and took an inside edge off the bat and keeper Bairstow did the rest. This is Anderson's 100th wicket at Lord's. While Vijay is out for a pair!

16:25(IST)

Stuart Broad also bowls a maiden to pile on the pressure on the Indian batsmen. Meanwhile, it has started to drizzle again but not too strong yet. The umpires are happy and the match continues. 

16:20(IST)

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are out on the pitch as they look to get the Indian second innings underway. James Anderson bowls the first over for England and he starts off with a maiden to set the tone for the innings.

16:15(IST)
16:14(IST)

Shami and Pandya ended with three wickets each but this innings will always be remembered for Woakes' heroics. His maiden Test ton has put England in the driver's seat and it can be said that the hosts are on the verge of a taking a 2-0 lead in the series. If India want to stop that from happening they need a miracle here at Lord's!

16:09(IST)

Declaration: In trying to clear the fence, Sam Curran is caught out at the third man boundary by Shami for 40. Pandya gets his third wicket of the innings. With that, Joe Root has decided that it is time for them to bowl again as England have declared their innings after taking a massive 289-run lead. 

16:06(IST)

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have upped the ante now and they seem to have started scoring runs at a brisk pace. The message from the dressing room seem to be clear that complete your 150 and 50 (respectively) guys as we are now declaring.

16:03(IST)

Four and SIX: Shami targeted the middle stump of Curran, coming around the wicket, but the southpaw gave himself room and cut the ball past the point region for a boundary. On the next delivery, Curran pulls the ball for a huge six over square leg. 

16:00(IST)

Both Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have managed to beat the edge of the bat of the two England batsmen. Overcast conditions are helping the bowlers and it is also quite windy out there in the middle. But Woakes and Curran are playing cautious cricket and adding to England's lead.

15:56(IST)
15:54(IST)

Stat Attack: Yet another fifty runs partnership lower down the order for ENG. The 7th wicket partnership between Woakes and Curran completes a fifty run stand. This is the 9th fifty plus runs stand 7th wicket partnership v IND at Lord’s in Tests

15:51(IST)

Good over for England, they pick up 9 runs from this one. They lead by 267 runs now

15:49(IST)

50 partnership is up here between Woakes and Curran, as Currans finds the boundary as ball goes away from the fielder. England are 373/6 as India struggle to pick wickets here.

15:45(IST)

Shami concedes just 2 runs in that over, the ball is certainly moving around a bit here. England won't mind having a ball themselves sooner rather than later. England are 364/6 here

15:40(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts with a maiden from the other end. The ball just seems to be dying here after pitching, he goes for a short ball but it slowly loops over and Karthik collects it at ankle height! England are 362/6

15:34(IST)

FOUR. Disastrous start for India, just sums up the game for them so far. Shami bowls way outside the off stump and the ball beats a diving Karthik and runs away to the boundary. England are 362/6

Chris Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century against India at Lord's on Saturday as the home side took a firm grip on the match. When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs. Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. It was a stand made all the more valuable by the fact England had slumped to 98 for four at lunch, after their latest top-order collapse threatened to undo the bowlers' good work.
Warwickshire favourite Woakes, recalled after England omitted Ben Stokes because of a clash with his fellow pace-bowling all-rounder's trial for affray, had missed the hosts' 31-run win in the first Test at his Edgbaston home ground last week because of fitness concerns following knee and calf injuries. The 29-year-old had already proved his worth with the ball by taking two for 19 on Friday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya. His innings, which has been in progress more than three-and-a-half hours, meant Woakes's name was now on all three Lord's honours boards that record centuries, five-wicket innings returns and 10-wicket match hauls in Tests at the 'home of cricket'.
Woakes took six for 70 and five for 32 in a match return of 11 for 102 against Pakistan at Lord's in 2016. The only sadness for England was that Bairstow did not reach three figures as well.
Instead he fell seven short when brilliantly caught one-handed by diving opposing wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik off Pandya. Saturday's play resumed with England yet to begin their reply after James Anderson, in overcast conditions ideal for swing bowling, had taken five for 20 on Friday following Thursday's total washout. By contrast, England's innings commenced under sunny blue skies that promised to make life easier for the batsmen. Ishant Sharma, whose Test-best seven for 44 against England sealed India's 95-run win in the corresponding Lord's clash four years ago, bowled the first over. But it was new-ball partner Mohammed Shami who made the breakthrough when Keaton Jennings (11) was lbw playing across the line.
Five balls later Jennings's fellow left-handed opener Alastair Cook (21) was out as well, caught behind off a superb Sharma delivery from around the wicket that squared him up and seamed away before finding the outside edge.
Promising Pope
The exit of England's all-time leading Test run-scorer meant 20-year-old debutant batsman Ollie Pope walked out with the hosts in trouble at 32 for two. Pope made a promising 28 before he was lbw to Pandya. And to what became the last ball before lunch, England captain Joe Root was lbw for 19 to an off-cutter from Shami, who also had Jos Buttler (24) leg before in a stumps return of three for 74 in 19 overs. Both off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and recalled left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless, with India having cause to regret dropping paceman Umesh Yadav. Woakes was for the most part admirably straight in both defence and attack, as exemplified by a classic on-drove for four off Pandya. But he demonstrated his range of shots with vertical bat flick down to fine leg when Ashwin strayed in direction.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
