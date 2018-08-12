Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's: Rain Halts Play After Visitors Lose Six

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 8:23 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:38(IST)

Tea: As a result of the rain, early tea has been taken by the officials. As things stand, it is not raining heavily so the match should begin normally after the tea.

20:33(IST)

Stat Attack: Broad picked up Kohli and D Karthik in space of two balls. Karthik in last 5 Test innings have scored 25 runs including two ducks of this U.K. tour. He has 4 ducks in his Test career.

20:29(IST)
20:23(IST)

RAIN: The play has once again been halted because of rain and the players head back into the hut. As things stand, England need just 4 wickets to go 2-0 up in the series. As for India, they are currently 223 runs behind England's first innings score with Pandya and Ashwin at the crease.

20:12(IST)

OUT: Stuart Broad is now on a hat-trick as he removes DK on the first ball that he comes out to face after the dismissal of Kohli. Broad wraps Karthik on the pads and he was plumb. DK opted for the DRS but it showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. India are six down now. 

20:10(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust and this time, it is the prize wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli. Broad once again angles the ball into the body of Kohli and the ball took an edge off his gloves and Pope took a good catch at short leg. Kohli thought he didn't nick it but DRS showed that he indeed had. 

20:07(IST)

DRS: Broad angles the ball into the body of Kohli and it touches something on it's way into the gloves of keeper Bairstow. The umpire says not out but Root opts for the DRS. Replays showed that the ball had touched his shirt so the Indian skipper survived. 

20:03(IST)

Kohli is putting a fight again. But he needs support from the other end. Pandya has looked decent but one good ball is enough to send him back to the pavilion. After Curran over India are 59/4.

20:03(IST)

19:51(IST)

Now suddenly Curran too seems to be getting a good amount of swing, both ways. This is not looking good for India. Another struggle-filled over comes to an end. India are 51/4.

19:45(IST)

CASTLED! That is a ripper of a delivery from Broad as Pujara's 87-ball vigil comes to end. When the bowlers were finding it hard to get any swing, Broad produces a special one and curls it in a mile to strike timber. This is brilliant stuff. India are 50/4.

19:41(IST)

FIFTY FOR INDIA: Whatever little feet movement Kohli has shown till now, he has looked in control. In the Curran over he finds the middle of the bat, but is stopped at mid off by the fielder. That looked like a certain boundary. India are 50/3.

19:36(IST)

Pujara has been rock solid till now and has shown no signs of discomfort. Even though he has not been scoring runs, but at least he is fighting it out in the middle, and that is more important. India are 48/3 after Broad's over. 

19:28(IST)

FOUR: Kohli plays an exquisite cover drive but he is in excruciating pain. How long can he survive here remains to be seen. India are 47/3 at the moment.  He is missing a lot of balls currently.

19:24(IST)

Kohli is not looking 100% at the moment. Discomfort on his face is visible. He is finding it hard to run full throttle. But his stay too will be a confidence booster for Pujara. He hits a straight boundary off Curran. India are 43/3.

19:17(IST)

Now the onus is once again on captain Kohli to deliver. Can he save India from a humiliating defeat? He might not be a 100% fit as he suffered stiff back towards the end of the third day of the Test. These are testing times for India. 

19:11(IST)

EDGE AND OUT: That is the end of Ajinkya Rahane. He has failed to impress once again as the ball catches the outside edge straight into the hands of Keaton Jennings. Rahane departs for 13. India are 35/3.

19:08(IST)

Ever since the play has resumed after rain, there has been no swing on offer and it might not be wrong to say that Indian batsmen have looked comfortable. Having said that the runs have been hard to come by. India are 35/2.

19:00(IST)

Inside Edge: Broad returns into the attack and almost got the wicket of Rahane. The ball moved towards the batsman are pitching and after taking an inside edge, missed the wicket by just a whisker. Rahane is living dangerously out there.

18:54(IST)

The England pacers have done wonderfully to put the pressure on Rahane and Pujara. The two batsmen are trying their best to battle it out in the middle but the conditions are making it difficult for them to do so. Also, this is some high class pace bowling that we are talking about here from England.

18:48(IST)

Edge: Ajinkya Rahane almost lost his wicket after a super delivery from Woakes took an outside edge of his bat. However, the ball landed just in front of Cook at second slip and the Indian batsman survived. 

18:46(IST)

Four: Full out swinging delivery from Woakes and Rahane gets down on one knee and plays the ball through the covers for a boundary. That will give him a lot of confidence. But on the next delivery, Woakes misses the outside edge of the bat of Rahane to hit back strongly. This is turning out to be a good battle. 

18:40(IST)

Anderson bowls after Woakes and he gives away just 1 run from his over. The umbrellas are still out in the crowd, making it evident that the rain hasn't completely gone. The conditions are ideal for bowling and it will be interesting to see how the Indian batsmen deal with it. 

18:30(IST)

The players are back on the field and we are about to get underway at Lord's. Pujara and Rahane will look to steady the Indian ship while Chris Woakes has the ball in hand. 

18:12(IST)

Latest Updates: Covers coming off now and the match will now resume at 6:30 PM IST. These are once again excellent conditions to bowl and the English bowlers will look to further peg back the Indian line-up.

18:00(IST)
17:43(IST)

Latest update is that the covers are still on at the wicket and it is still drizzling at the venue. The start time of the match post lunch is just a few minutes away but it seems that because of rain, it will take a bit of time before the players can return to the ground.

17:32(IST)

No change in the weather at Lord's as it is still raining there. But we aren't losing any time here as the players are currently having lunch and the time will be adjusted accordingly. This will change, however, if the rain continues to come down hard post lunch as well.

17:13(IST) Early lunch has been taken!
17:02(IST)

RAIN: Bad news for the England players and fans alike as rain has stopped them from further denting the Indian batting line-up. India are currently reeling at 17/2 with Pujara and Rahane at the crease. The visitors are 272 runs behind.

LOAD MORE

Virat Kohli. (REUTERS)

Chris Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century against India at Lord's on Saturday as the home side took a firm grip on the match. When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs. Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. It was a stand made all the more valuable by the fact England had slumped to 98 for four at lunch, after their latest top-order collapse threatened to undo the bowlers' good work.
Warwickshire favourite Woakes, recalled after England omitted Ben Stokes because of a clash with his fellow pace-bowling all-rounder's trial for affray, had missed the hosts' 31-run win in the first Test at his Edgbaston home ground last week because of fitness concerns following knee and calf injuries. The 29-year-old had already proved his worth with the ball by taking two for 19 on Friday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya. His innings, which has been in progress more than three-and-a-half hours, meant Woakes's name was now on all three Lord's honours boards that record centuries, five-wicket innings returns and 10-wicket match hauls in Tests at the 'home of cricket'.
Woakes took six for 70 and five for 32 in a match return of 11 for 102 against Pakistan at Lord's in 2016. The only sadness for England was that Bairstow did not reach three figures as well.
Instead he fell seven short when brilliantly caught one-handed by diving opposing wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik off Pandya. Saturday's play resumed with England yet to begin their reply after James Anderson, in overcast conditions ideal for swing bowling, had taken five for 20 on Friday following Thursday's total washout. By contrast, England's innings commenced under sunny blue skies that promised to make life easier for the batsmen. Ishant Sharma, whose Test-best seven for 44 against England sealed India's 95-run win in the corresponding Lord's clash four years ago, bowled the first over. But it was new-ball partner Mohammed Shami who made the breakthrough when Keaton Jennings (11) was lbw playing across the line.
Five balls later Jennings's fellow left-handed opener Alastair Cook (21) was out as well, caught behind off a superb Sharma delivery from around the wicket that squared him up and seamed away before finding the outside edge.
Promising Pope
The exit of England's all-time leading Test run-scorer meant 20-year-old debutant batsman Ollie Pope walked out with the hosts in trouble at 32 for two. Pope made a promising 28 before he was lbw to Pandya. And to what became the last ball before lunch, England captain Joe Root was lbw for 19 to an off-cutter from Shami, who also had Jos Buttler (24) leg before in a stumps return of three for 74 in 19 overs. Both off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and recalled left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless, with India having cause to regret dropping paceman Umesh Yadav. Woakes was for the most part admirably straight in both defence and attack, as exemplified by a classic on-drove for four off Pandya. But he demonstrated his range of shots with vertical bat flick down to fine leg when Ashwin strayed in direction.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
Cricket Score Live Scoreengland vs india 2018Ind vs EngInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018India vs England 2nd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingJoe RootLive Cricket Scorevirat kohli

