India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's: Vijay, Rahul Eye Steady Start After Hosts Take Huge Lead

Saturday's play resumed with England yet to begin their reply after James Anderson, in overcast conditions ideal for swing bowling, had taken five for 20 on Friday following Thursday's total washout. By contrast, England's innings commenced under sunny blue skies that promised to make life easier for the batsmen.

Ishant Sharma, whose Test-best seven for 44 against England sealed India's 95-run win in the corresponding Lord's clash four years ago, bowled the first over. But it was new-ball partner Mohammed Shami who made the breakthrough when Keaton Jennings (11) was lbw playing across the line. Five balls later Jennings's fellow left-handed opener Alastair Cook (21) was out as well, caught behind off a superb Sharma delivery from around the wicket that squared him up and seamed away before finding the outside edge.