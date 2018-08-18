India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Trent Bridge: Kohli, Rahane Help India Reach 189/3 at Tea

20:05(IST)

Finally a century stand for IND in the series:

1st century partnership for 4th wicket by an Indian pair after 17 innings and also the first century stand for IND for any wicket in Pataudi trophy.

6th century partnership between Kohli and Rahane in Tests — 3rd in away and 1st in England for them.

2011 was the last tour when an Indian pair added 100-run stand for 4th wicket in England — 144 by Amit Mishra and Sachin Tendulkar.

2002 was the last time when a visiting pair added 100-run stand for 4th wicket at Trent Bridge — 135 by Dravid and Ganguly