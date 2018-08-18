Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Trent Bridge: Kohli, Rahane Help India Reach 189/3 at Tea

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2018, 8:20 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:15(IST)

That's the end of a dominant session for India here, they haven't lost a wicket so far in the session. Rahane unbeated on 53 and Kohli on 51. A lot of thinking to do for England here if they are to fight back. India have reached 189/3 at tea and Shastri certainly looks happy in the balcony!

20:11(IST)

Stokes now concedes just 1 run in that over, England certainly going short now as they look to get the better off the Indian batsmen who have looked largely untroubled now. Kohli on 51 and Rahane batting on 52

20:05(IST)

Finally a century stand for IND in the series:

1st century partnership for 4th wicket by an Indian pair after 17 innings and also the first century stand for IND for any wicket in Pataudi trophy.
6th century partnership between Kohli and Rahane in Tests — 3rd in away and 1st in England for them.
2011 was the last tour when an Indian pair added 100-run stand for 4th wicket in England — 144 by Amit Mishra and Sachin Tendulkar.

2002 was the last time when a visiting pair added 100-run stand for 4th wicket at Trent Bridge — 135 by Dravid and Ganguly

20:01(IST)

Change of plans from England here it seems, Stoke going short now and almost induces a false shot from Kohli. But then bowls one too many short balls and India are now 182/3, the 100-partnership is also up between Kohli and Rahane.

19:56(IST)

Vice-captain stands tall as well.

This is Rahane's first fifty plus score after 13 Test innings, he last scored a fifty plus runs of 132 v SL at Colombo (SSC),2017.

He completes 13th Test fifty and 3rd Test fifty v ENG.

19:54(IST)

50! Ajinkya Rahane completes his half-century as well, should do his confidence a world of good. He looks upto the skies and that shows how relieved he is. Reaching there off just 76 balls as well. India are 181/3 here

19:51(IST)

Kohli continues to shine

Kohli’s fifty:

This is his 18th Test fifty.

Fourth fifty v ENG in Test.

Third IND captain to score a Test fifty at Nottingham :

99- SC Ganguly ,2002

82- MS Dhoni,2014

68- SC Ganguly ,2002

50- V Kohli, TODAY.

IND:175/3

19:47(IST)

50! Important innings from Virat Kohli, he has looked totally comfortable and batted well, playing each ball on his merit. He will be looking to make this into a big hundred to ensure India reach a solid position. They are 177/3 at the moment

19:44(IST)

Rahane with an impressive boundary, punching it past cover for a four. Classical shot from a classy batsmen. Important for India that he finds form here, India are 174/3 after 49 overs here

19:39(IST)

Rashid has been really ordinary today, he has conceded 29 runs from 5 overs and not looked like picking a wicket at all. India are 170/3 after 48 overs. 

19:36(IST)

A few quiet overs here as Indian batters look to be playing for tea here, it has been a session completely dominated by India and they will be looking to let it remain that way. England meanwhile will be looking for a repeat of the first session where they got a couple of wickets towards the end. India are 163/3 here

19:32(IST)
19:26(IST)

This session has been really good for India, they have been making the most of the conditions here. India have made 76 runs so far and they are 158/3, after 44 overs.

19:20(IST)

Kohli with a fine boundary through the off side behind backward square leg for a boundary. India cross 150 as well, they are 155/3 here

19:14(IST)

Rahane flicks one on the pads for a boundary towards square leg, its also time for drinks now and India will certainly be pleased here. Both these batsmen looking good and India are 146/3. The conditions are also good for batting and India will like to pile on the runs here

19:10(IST)

First fifty runs stand  for the 4th wicket for IND after 17 Test innings :

The last 4th wicket partnership of fifty plus runs for IND:

217 by C Pujara and A Rahane came v SL at Colombo (SSC) in 2017.

This is the 11th fifty plus partnership out of 16 fifty partnership between Rahane and Kohli have come in away conditions.

This is partnership is of 62* runs

IND:140/3

19:08(IST)

Adil Rashid comes into the attack now and that is some really ordinary bowling, a couple of looserners - first a short ball which is hit for a boundary and then a glorious cover drive on a bowl that is too full. India are 140/3 here

19:06(IST)

Anderson bowls a maiden here as Rahane continues with his indecisiveness, still not looking as assured as he would like to be on the crease. India are 130/3 after 39 overs

19:01(IST)

Two boundaries in that Stokes over but completely opposite in nature, Kohli in control as he picks the full toss of his pads and deposits it to the mid-wicket boundary. Rahane, though being a bit streaky, as he gets an edge which goes past backward point for a four. India 130/3 after 38 overs

18:57(IST)

James Anderson comes back into the attack for England, Rahane with a fine shot though, using pure timing to pick 3 runs past mid-off. India are 119/3 here 

18:53(IST)

Stokes almost gets the wicket of Rahane as he pokes at the ball outside the off stump. Gets a thick edge and it falls just short of Jennings at short third slip - if you can call it that, Jennings standing way ahead of regular third slip. India are 114/3 

18:48(IST)

Fantastic cover drive from Virat Kohli and it goes all the way for a boundary. Woakes comes back well and tightens things up, doesn't concede a run after that, bowling in that fourth stump channel. India are 109/3 here after 35 overs.

18:45(IST)

A maiden from Broad now, Rahane and Virat Kohli are battling well for India here. India are 105/3 here after 34 overs. Things starting to look good for India now with the sun also shining brightly!

18:38(IST)

100 is up for India here and a round of applause from the Indian section of the crowd. India though will be a bit disappointed that they have lost three wickets here, India are 104/3 after 32.4 overs

18:35(IST)

Rahane being pretty solid in defence here, getting behind the line of the ball and then presenting the full face of the bat. Just 1 run from the Broad over and India are 99/3

18:30(IST)

Rahane with a fine boundary here, as Woakes goes too full but Rahane hits it past mid off for a boundary. India are 98/3 here and both these players are looking solid at the moment.

18:26(IST)

Kohli getting a couple of twos in that over, first goes just wide of Stokes at backward point and then a glance wide of mid-on. India inching towards hundred and are 90/3 at the moment

18:21(IST)

Rahane gets off the mark with a two there as Woakes gets a bit too straight. Only two runs from that over and India are 86/3 after 29 overs here

18:17(IST)

Stuart Broad starts from the other end and almost gets the better off Kohli, inside edge onto the pads and one beats the bat as well, swinging away at the last moment. India are 84/3 after 28 overs

18:12(IST)

The second session starts here and Woakes will complete his over, Ajinkya Rahane has come out to join captain Virat Kohli. India are 82/3 and these two have a big job ahead of them to get India back on track

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, left, and India's Ajinkya Rahane take a run, as England's Chris Woakes waits for the ball during the first day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 18 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. For Indian team, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to save the series after being outplayed in the first two Test matches -- by 31 runs Edgbaston and innings and 159 runs at the Lord's. Down 0-2 with only five and half days of competitive cricket in all, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will be aiming to get the team combination right having bungled at the Lord's. As a result, India will play their 38th combination in as many matches that skipper Kohli had led. The most awaited change will be 20-year-old Rishabh Pant's imminent Test debut replacing a horribly out-of-form Dinesh Karthik, who might well have played his last international game in the longest format. With scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in four innings coupled with shoddy glovework meant that Karthik was seen giving catching practice to Pant, who also spend considerable time batting at the nets. Being hailed as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor, Pant's entry into the squad happened after three half-centuries in the two first-class matches against England Lions.Despite a triple hundred and a healthy first-class average of 54 plus, it will still be baptism by fire for the Roorkee-born youngster. He will be facing Messrs Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, ready to make life miserable for him just like they have done with his illustrious seniors.

If Pant's Test debut has generated a lot of interest, there is a prayer on every fan's lips that skipper Kohli gets fit enough to wield the willow. It is the impact of the last defeat in swing-friendly conditions across just over six sessions that is still hurting the Indian camp. Throughout the week, they have been left picking up the pieces, mostly in terms of re-evaluating fitness of their key players. In that aspect atleast, there is some good news. Jasprit Bumrah is fit again; Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have recovered completely from their hand injuries suffered while batting at Lords, and skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problems. Never has an injury invoked so much interest since Sachin Tendulkar's tennis elbow. Kohli's condition seemed to have improved a lot and as he had maintained, he will be out there at the toss alongside Joe Root. This is where the hard part begins for India. Having admitted their mistake in picking two spinners at Lord's, it is about time skipper Kohli and coach Shastri hit upon the optimal team combination. Nevertheless, there are bound to be changes in the playing eleven for some vital members of the squad are now seemingly bereft of confidence.

Murali Vijay, for example, has scored only 128 runs in 10 overseas Test innings against South Africa and England. An average of 12.8 is tough to ignore, but for a batsman of his calibre, the team management could still afford another chance given that India need to win this game. At the same time however, it brings Shikhar Dhawan back into contention. He averages 17.75 against South Africa and England in two Tests this year, and his overall average in England is 20.12 (four Tests). In these two instances, he has scored at a strike-rate of 68.93 and 57.29, respectively, which could once again go in his favour. Thus, there is every chance that India could opt for their third different opening pairing of Dhawan and KL Rahul in as many Tests, the middle order will be untouched. Especially with Kohli regaining fitness, Karun Nair still isn't seen to be active during practice sessions. It was the case in Birmingham and London, as well as in Nottingham, and playing an extra specialist batsman is not in the management's immediate plans as yet. If it so transpires, Umesh Yadav will once again be unlucky to miss out, for the team management will be eager to get their best possible combination out on the field.

The pitch at Trent Bridge bore a different look than 2014, when these two teams met here. India scored 457 and 391/9 decl in two innings on a flat surface, as England had scored 496 whilst batting once and the match petered out to a draw. The forecast for this third Test is of decent cloud cover through the first four days, and if the Indian team takes into consideration, they would surely opt for just the lone spinner. Meanwhile, England have a big selection headache on their hands. Ben Stokes' re-assimilation in the squad has gone off smoothly, and after spending the past week away, he went through rigorous batting and bowling sessions on Thursday. He got a decent reception from a sizeable fan gathering ahead of the game, but how the crowd reacts to his presence in the game on Saturday could be a worry for the team management.

Teams:

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

