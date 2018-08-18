Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Trent Bridge: Woakes Removes Pujara, India 82/3 at Lunch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2018, 5:34 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

17:33(IST)

WICKET! What a shot to be dismissed on, horrendous shot from Pujara. He looks to pull it for a six but holes out to Rashid at fine leg. Don't think I have ever seen Pujara being dismissed this way. Disastrous for India and that will also be lunch. The look on Pujara's face says it all. He departs for 14 and India are 82/3, Woakes gets his third

17:25(IST)

England take a review here and that's just because it is Kohli, looks to be hitting outside the off-stump here. Yes, hit outside the line and England lose a review here. Really two bad reviews from both the teams so far.  India are 82/2 here after 25.1 overs

17:20(IST)

Broad almost gets Pujara there, the ball somehow misses the stumps. The ball is still doing a lot here. India though nearing 100 here and India are 82/2 at the moment

17:15(IST)

Pujara's solid defence goes for a boundary! It was nothing more than a block but it was right from the middle and it beats the mid-off fielder for a boundary here. Stunning shot really! India are 76/2 after 26 overs

17:11(IST)

Virat Kohli has come out to join Cheteshwar Pujara here, looks like an all too familiar script for India here, they got off to a good start but are in danger of throwing it away yet again. India are 72/2 here

17:07(IST)

WICKET! Woakes strikes yet again, peach of a delivery this as it pitches and jags back in. Rahul is dead duck here and he knows, walks away immediately. Pujara though calls him back for a review, strange decision that. Was absolutely plumb that and India unnecessarily lose a review. They are 65/2.

17:01(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara gets a boundary in the over as the ball continues to swing here even after 20 overs, important phase this for Indian batsmen. They can't afford to waste a good start here. India are 65/1 after 20 overs

16:54(IST)

WICKET! Chris Woakes strikes for England, pitched up and it squares Dhawan up completely. Takes the outside edge and Jos Buttler takes a fine catch at second slip. Dhawan will be disappointed here, had gotten off to a solid start here and has to walk back now. India are 60/1 after 18 overs.

16:51(IST)

Rahul hits one intentionally over the slip cordon for a boundary here, surely a 21st century shot there from KL Rahul. The next one by Stokes is an unplayable inswinger, just showing Rahul that he is playing Test cricket here. India are 60/0

16:47(IST)

Watchfully start by IND opener

2nd fifty runs opening stand for IND openers in this series:

50: S Dhawan and M Vijay at Edgbaston.

51*: S Dhawan and KL Rahul, TODAY.

This is also the 2nd fifty runs stand by IND openers at Nottingham in Test:

Previous fifty plus runs opening stand by IND openers was back in 2007 v ENG.

147: W Jaffer and D Karthik.

16:44(IST)

50 partnership is up here between Dhawan and Rahane, good start this from India. Both the openers have looked really settled here, they have had a bit of luck which is required early on in England. India are 56/0 after 16 overs here.

16:40(IST)

Dhawan getting the room and he is making the most of it, slashes another one for a boundary. Crunching shot that and India are now 47/0 here, nearing the 50-partnership the openers!

16:34(IST)

15 overs gone here and that will be drinks on Day 1. India will be mightily pleased with the start they have got here, no loss of early wickets and they are now 43/0. The batsmen will be looking to build onto this here.

16:29(IST)

STAT ATTACK: This is the first time Indian openers have lasted 10 or more overs on the first morning of a Test outside Asia since Brisbane 2014

16:26(IST)

Anderson now bowls a maiden here, his third of the innings. He has been spot on from ball 1 here even as rest of the bowlers bowl a bit of looseners here, India are 41/0

16:22(IST)

Stokes now concedes six runs from the over, Dhawan putting away the loose balls well here as he cuts one past mid-off for a boundary. India's opening partnership nearing 50 here, they are 41/1

16:18(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for England: Ten overs gone and India have started well here, they are looking to play the ball much later and so far it seems to be working. Combined with some good quickly taken singles, they have so far knocked England a little off their stride and as a result there is a slightly subdued crowd so far. Interesting start to the Test.

16:12(IST)

Cracking shot from Dhawan as he cuts one hard and it goes away for a boundary. He struck that well and right from the middle, should help in gaining some confidence.  He moves into the 20s here and India are 34/0

16:07(IST)

Anderson keeping things tight at the other end here, he is bowling tight lines and concedes only 1 run in the over. India are 26/0 after 9 overs here

16:03(IST)

Dhawan again gets a couple of boundaries in the over there, Broad slipping onto the pads a couple of times and the Indian opener capitalises on the loose balls by tucking them away to the boundary. India are 25/0 after 8 overs.

16:01(IST)

Anderson with some lovely swing bowling there, a masterclass really from a top bowler. Almost gets Rahul there, the opener does well to survive. Test cricket at its very best, India are 17/0

15:55(IST)

Stylish from Rahul as he pushes one past point and beats the fielder for a boundary, valiant effort by Stokes as he chased that one. But this should give him some confident. India are 17/0

15:52(IST)

Rahul gets off the mark in the fifth over and then Dhawan finds the boundary twice in the over, again Anderson slipping onto the pads and paying the price as Dhawan puts it away for a four. Second one is less convincing as thick outside edge flies over the gully. India are 12/0

15:47(IST)

Terrific over from Broad, almost sucks Dhawan into nicking one on the drive. The opener does well to leave it in the end. A maiden and India remain 3/0 at the moment

15:43(IST)

Anderson concedes just 1 run in the over as he slips onto the pads and Dhawan picks an easy one, so far so good for India. They are 3/0 after 3 overs

15:38(IST)

Some early movement here for Anderson and Broad, India will have to fight it out here if they are to post a big total. The conditions though should ease a bit.

15:30(IST)

The players are out on the pitch and James Anderson has the new ball in hand. Shikhar Dhawan is taking strike while KL Rahul is at the non-striker's end. 

15:21(IST)

The onus will be on Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul to provide India with a steady start in the match. Dhawan returns into the line-up after being dropped for the second Test and he will have a point to prove. While as for Rahul, he has failed miserably so far in the series and will eye redemption in Notthingham.

15:14(IST)

Stat Attack: Rishabh Pant becomes 5th youngest Indian wicketkeeper in Tests

Youngest Indian Test wicketkeepers

Player

Age

Opposition

Ground

Start Date

PA Patel

17y 152d

v England

Nottingham

August 8, 2002

KD Karthik

19y 155d

v Australia

Mumbai

November 3, 2004

BK Kunderan

20y 91d

v Australia

Mumbai (BS)

January 1, 1960

A Ratra

20y 127d

v West Indies

Port of Spain

April 19, 2002

Rishabh Pant

20y 318d

v England

Nottingham

August 18, 2018
15:09(IST)

Virat Kohli. (AFP)

Live Updates: What a shot to be dismissed on, horrendous shot from Pujara. He looks to pull it for a six but holes out to Rashid at fine leg. Don't think I have ever seen Pujara being dismissed this way. Disastrous for India and that will also be lunch. The look on Pujara's face says it all. He departs for 14 and India are 82/3, Woakes gets his third

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 18 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. For Indian team, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to save the series after being outplayed in the first two Test matches -- by 31 runs Edgbaston and innings and 159 runs at the Lord's. Down 0-2 with only five and half days of competitive cricket in all, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will be aiming to get the team combination right having bungled at the Lord's. As a result, India will play their 38th combination in as many matches that skipper Kohli had led. The most awaited change will be 20-year-old Rishabh Pant's imminent Test debut replacing a horribly out-of-form Dinesh Karthik, who might well have played his last international game in the longest format. With scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in four innings coupled with shoddy glovework meant that Karthik was seen giving catching practice to Pant, who also spend considerable time batting at the nets. Being hailed as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor, Pant's entry into the squad happened after three half-centuries in the two first-class matches against England Lions.Despite a triple hundred and a healthy first-class average of 54 plus, it will still be baptism by fire for the Roorkee-born youngster. He will be facing Messrs Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, ready to make life miserable for him just like they have done with his illustrious seniors.

If Pant's Test debut has generated a lot of interest, there is a prayer on every fan's lips that skipper Kohli gets fit enough to wield the willow. It is the impact of the last defeat in swing-friendly conditions across just over six sessions that is still hurting the Indian camp. Throughout the week, they have been left picking up the pieces, mostly in terms of re-evaluating fitness of their key players. In that aspect atleast, there is some good news. Jasprit Bumrah is fit again; Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have recovered completely from their hand injuries suffered while batting at Lords, and skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problems. Never has an injury invoked so much interest since Sachin Tendulkar's tennis elbow. Kohli's condition seemed to have improved a lot and as he had maintained, he will be out there at the toss alongside Joe Root. This is where the hard part begins for India. Having admitted their mistake in picking two spinners at Lord's, it is about time skipper Kohli and coach Shastri hit upon the optimal team combination. Nevertheless, there are bound to be changes in the playing eleven for some vital members of the squad are now seemingly bereft of confidence.

Murali Vijay, for example, has scored only 128 runs in 10 overseas Test innings against South Africa and England. An average of 12.8 is tough to ignore, but for a batsman of his calibre, the team management could still afford another chance given that India need to win this game. At the same time however, it brings Shikhar Dhawan back into contention. He averages 17.75 against South Africa and England in two Tests this year, and his overall average in England is 20.12 (four Tests). In these two instances, he has scored at a strike-rate of 68.93 and 57.29, respectively, which could once again go in his favour. Thus, there is every chance that India could opt for their third different opening pairing of Dhawan and KL Rahul in as many Tests, the middle order will be untouched. Especially with Kohli regaining fitness, Karun Nair still isn't seen to be active during practice sessions. It was the case in Birmingham and London, as well as in Nottingham, and playing an extra specialist batsman is not in the management's immediate plans as yet. If it so transpires, Umesh Yadav will once again be unlucky to miss out, for the team management will be eager to get their best possible combination out on the field.

The pitch at Trent Bridge bore a different look than 2014, when these two teams met here. India scored 457 and 391/9 decl in two innings on a flat surface, as England had scored 496 whilst batting once and the match petered out to a draw. The forecast for this third Test is of decent cloud cover through the first four days, and if the Indian team takes into consideration, they would surely opt for just the lone spinner. Meanwhile, England have a big selection headache on their hands. Ben Stokes' re-assimilation in the squad has gone off smoothly, and after spending the past week away, he went through rigorous batting and bowling sessions on Thursday. He got a decent reception from a sizeable fan gathering ahead of the game, but how the crowd reacts to his presence in the game on Saturday could be a worry for the team management.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

