India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Trent Bridge: Woakes Removes Pujara, India 82/3 at Lunch

16:47(IST)

Watchfully start by IND opener

2nd fifty runs opening stand for IND openers in this series:

50: S Dhawan and M Vijay at Edgbaston.

51*: S Dhawan and KL Rahul, TODAY.

This is also the 2nd fifty runs stand by IND openers at Nottingham in Test:

Previous fifty plus runs opening stand by IND openers was back in 2007 v ENG.

147: W Jaffer and D Karthik.