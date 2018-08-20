Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Kohli & Pujara Complete 100-run P'ship, Lead Approaches 400

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2018, 6:43 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Highlights

18:47(IST)

100 partnership between Kohli and Pujara

         6th century partnership between Kohli and Pujara — 2nd in overseas and 1st in England.
         6th century partnership by an Indian pair for 3rd wicket in England and first since 2002.

18:42(IST)

100! Partnership between Kohli & Pujara reaches 100, a sigh of relief for the Indian dressing room. Both the players have looked really solid here and not given many chances to the English bowlers. They will now be looking to complete their respective centuries. India are 212/2 and lead by 380 runs at the moment

18:36(IST)

Rashid bowling a bit tighter now, he needs to show this kind of control on a consistent basis if he is to remain England's no.1 spinner. India are 210/2 and lead by 378 runs at the moment

18:33(IST)

The weather starting to get a bit cloudy here, that means we should see some more movement here. Woakes beating Kohli a couple of times there, India are 209/2 and lead by 377 runs

18:26(IST)

Woakes now concedes 2 runs from the over, what England need at the moment is a sustained spell of pressure to pin the Indian batsmen. Right now, Pujara and Kohli are not being continuously troubled as Rashid is leaking runs from the other end

18:22(IST)

FOUR! Another loosener from Rashid and Pujara capitalises on it, rocks on the backfoot and hits it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. Fantastic shot that and India also cross 200. They are 203/2, leading by 371 runs

18:20(IST)

Chris Woakes with the ball now and its more of the same, Indian batsmen being careful and looking to frustrate England here. Just 2 runs from the over and India are 198/2

18:13(IST)

Welcome back for the post lunch session here, Adil Rashid will start the proceedings here as India look to build on the lead here. They are 195/2 and lead by 363 runs at the moment.

17:33(IST)

That's the end of the first session here, India absolutely dominant here. Partnership between Pujara and Kohli is now worth 83, India's lead is 362. 70 runs iin 29 overs in this session. The over rate is 14.1, India will be looking to bat atleast one session more, still a lot of time left in this Test match! India are 194/2! Pujara (56) and Kohli (54) remain unbeaten.

17:29(IST)

This is the 3rd instance where V Kohli has smashed fifties in both the innings of a Test in away Tests, the most by any IND captain to do so.

17:27(IST)

Joe Root comes into the attack as England look for a wicket from somewhere here, just a couple of overs left before lunch now. Pujara and Kohli continue to remain watchful here and India are 189/2

17:23(IST)

The partnership between V  Kohli and C Pujara is the of 74* is the joint fourth best 3rd wicket partnership for IND at Nottingham in Tests.

17:21(IST)

A maiden from Stuart Broad here, we are approaching lunch here. India's lead has also crossed 350 here and they are looking totally dominant at the moment. They are 186/2

17:16(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

Pujara’s  half-century:

Pujara scores 5th fifty in 45th away Test innings.

This is his 18th Test fifty and his 3rd v ENG.

17:15(IST)

50! Now Virat Kohli completes his half-century as well, the Indian skipper continues his dominant form in the series. India's lead also crosses 350 and they are absolutely bossing England at the moment.

17:15(IST)

50! Now Virat Kohli completes his half-century as well, the Indian skipper continues his dominant form in the series. India's lead also crosses 350 and they are absolutely bossing England at the moment.

17:13(IST)

50! Pujara completes his half-century here, that should do his confidence a world of good. Kohli is also happy with the effort and right so. Typical Pujara innings as he reaches the landmark off 147 balls. India are 183/2 and Pujara can afford a smile!

17:09(IST)

Rashid getting Kohli to drive and the Indian captain gets an outside edge but picks three runs. Good running between the wickets by Pujara and Kohli, the Indian skipper applauding Pujara as well. India are 179/2 here with Pujara on 49.

17:06(IST)

After that cover drive, now an inside edge that goes for a boundary. Looks like Kohli's day today! He moves into the 40s as well here and India reach 175 for the loss of 2 wickets. The lead is now 343 runs.

17:03(IST)

FOUR! That's pure class from Virat Kohli, gets to the line of the ball and meets it perfectly. You won't see a better cover drive than that, can just stand and applaud! India are 169/2 and lead by 337 runs at the moment

17:00(IST)

Rashid comes into the attack here, Pujara goes on the backfoot and cuts him away for a boundary. Fantastic shot by the Indian batsmen. 5 runs from the over and India are 165/2 after 51 overs!

16:57(IST)
16:53(IST)

Almost a breakthrough for England, Broad with a loud appeal for lbw against Virat Kohli. He is really convinced that its out here, England immediately go for a review. However, replays show a thin inside edge and you have to say that saves Kohli here. Great decision by umpire Erasmus. India are 157/2 here

16:49(IST)

FOUR! Kohli finally breaks the shackles and gets a boundary. Stokes goes short and wide, Kohli just guiding the ball towards third man for a boundary. Excellent shot by the Indian skipper. India are 156/2. here

16:47(IST)

Yet another maiden over here, the ball has been doing a bit and that seems to be keeping the Indian batsmen quiet for now. India are 150/2 here and lead by 320 runs

16:41(IST)

Pujara - who was batting on 22 off 18 balls is now on 41 off 124 balls! That's more like the Pujara we know, stable and solid. He will be hoping that he has rediscovered his lost touch here. India meanwhile have reached 150 here, they are 150/2 and lead by 318 runs

16:33(IST)

Stokes comes into the attack here and he starts with a maiden. Still no wickets for England here and India are dominating the proceedings here, they are 147/2, with the lead of 315

16:27(IST)
16:25(IST)

That looks bad, Bairstow has covered his fingers and is going off the field here. He looks to be in pain. Buttler meanwhile rushes off the field to collect his gloves and kit.He will keep for England it seems.

16:23(IST)

Bairstow gets a nasty blow on his hand there, he looks to be in pain. Might have just been hit on the finger there as Anderson's delivery swings late. Bairstow seems to be in pain, India meanwhile are 147/2 and lead by 315 runs

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Kohli & Pujara Complete 100-run P'ship, Lead Approaches 400

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara encourage each other during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Live Updates: Partnership between Kohli & Pujara reaches 100, a sigh of relief for the Indian dressing room. Both the players have looked really solid here and not given many chances to the English bowlers. They will now be looking to complete their respective centuries. India are 212/2 and lead by 380 runs at the moment

Day 2 Round Up:

The live telecast of the third day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. At stumps on day two, India were well placed at 124 for two in 31 overs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 8. India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with three full days play remaining in the match. It was Pandya who turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes, registering career-best figures of 5/28 to help India bundle out England for 161 in their first innings and give his side the upper hand for the first time in the series. After tea, opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (44) and KL Rahul (36) looked to build on India's advantage by making another cautious start. Rahul, in particular, was aggressive as he hit seven fours and scored at 100-plus strike rate during his 33-ball stay. Dhawan, on the other end, was a bit more watchful as the duo brought up the 50 in the ninth over. But Ben Stokes (1/30) broke the partnership by cleaning up Rahul in the 12th over. New man in, Pujara was cautious after his recent failures and put on 51 runs with Dhawan for the second wicket before Adil Rashid (1/23) foxed the left-hander with a google, only to be stumped by Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Pandya picked up career-best figures as England lost 10 wickets in the post lunch session to be bowled out in 38.2 overs at Trent Bridge. Ishant Sharma (2/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/37) also picked up two wickets apiece. But Pandya's lethal five-over opening spell made the difference as he sent the English line-up reeling in a space of 28 balls. Coming on to bat after lunch, the hosts crossed 50 in the 10th over, after which the downfall began. Sharma was handed the ball as play restarted and he had both the openers -- Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) -- in all sorts of trouble. He dismissed Cook for the 10th time in Test cricket, caught behind in the 12th over after the left-hander was dropped by Pujara at first slip two balls earlier. On the very first ball of the next over, Bumrah removed Jennings caught behind as well. Olliver Pope (10) and Joe Root (16) added 21 runs for the third wicket, but Sharma's fuller lengths caused all sort of troubles for both the batsman. He had Pope caught behind as well with Rishabh Pant latching on to his third catch of the day.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (0/3) went off the field for a short time owing to a stiff hip, but he recovered enough to return to the field. Pandya made sure that the off-spinner wasn't required at all in the first innings. First, he had Root caught at second slip with Rahul getting his fingers under the ball in time for the TV umpire to rule in his favour. Then an over later, Pandya and Rahul combined again to send Bairstow (15) back. England were reeling at 108 for 5 in the 30th over as Stokes' struggle ended with Rahul this time claiming a catch off Mohammed Shami (1/56). Pandya wasn't done just yet. His next three wickets came in the space of three balls across the 31st and 33rd over, during which he was on a hattrick as well. Pandya accounted for both Chris Woakes (8) and Rashid (5) as Pant collected his fifth catch in only his first Test outing. Pandya was on a hattrick after he trapped Stuart Broad (0) with the first ball of the next over, but James Anderson (1 not out) fended it off. Pandya's 28-ball effort was the second-quickest five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh took a fiver off 27 balls against West Indies in 2006. Jos Buttler (39) threw his bat around and hit three fours and two sixes as England barely managed to save the follow on. He added 33 runs for the last wicket with Anderson before holing out off Bumrah in the deep.

Earlier, India's tail failed to wag as England dismissed the visitors for 329 in their first innings before reaching 46 for no loss at lunch. Resuming at overnight score of 307 for six, the remaining four Indian batsmen could add just 22 runs in 7.5 overs as England bowled out the visitors in 94.5 overs. Kohli top-scored for India in the first innings with 97, while Ajinkya Rahane made 81. For England, James Anderson (3/64), Stuart Broad (3/72) and Chris Woakes (3/75) picked up three wickets apiece. England lead the five-match series 2-0. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
