India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Kohli & Pujara Complete 100-run P'ship, Lead Approaches 400

17:33(IST)

That's the end of the first session here, India absolutely dominant here. Partnership between Pujara and Kohli is now worth 83, India's lead is 362. 70 runs iin 29 overs in this session. The over rate is 14.1, India will be looking to bat atleast one session more, still a lot of time left in this Test match! India are 194/2! Pujara (56) and Kohli (54) remain unbeaten.