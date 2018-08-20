India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Kohli, Pujara Take India's Lead Past 300

14:37(IST)

Let's now take a look at what England batsman Jos Buttler had to say about the team's capitulation on the second day: "It's very disappointing after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being 50 for none. We let that slip. It's important we can recognise why it's happened, and improve. It's been tough for the batsmen (at times) throughout this series. When we've got that momentum, when we've been bowling, it felt like we were going to take a wicket every ball. It comes down to how you can wrestle back the initiative maybe with a counter-attacking style or someone trying to sit in and be a bit of a limpet for an hour and ride that session out. But obviously we weren't good enough to do that today.”