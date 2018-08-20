Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Kohli, Pujara Take India's Lead Past 300

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2018, 3:54 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:54(IST)

2 runs from the Chris Woakes over. Both Kohli and Pujara currently leaving the ball well and watching it till the last moment. India are 134/2 and they currently lead by 302 runs

15:50(IST)

The lead has touched 300 here.Anderson concedes just 1 run from the over as Kohli whips one through the leg side, a very sub continental shot. India are 132/2 and the lead is now 300

15:46(IST)

India's lead inching closer to 300 here, two runs from the Woakes over and the lead currently stands at 299. The running between the wickets is something worth keeping an eye on between these two. Almost another run out but Kohli calls nice and early to avoid a disaster. India are 131/2

15:37(IST)

FOUR! Kohli gets the first boundary of the day, beautiful shot from the captain. Woakes on the pads and Kohli uses his wrists to flick the ball beautifully for a boundary. Anderson giving chase but he had no chance there. India are 128/2

15:34(IST)

Excellent and accurate as usual from Anderson, on that good length area making the job extremely tough for the batsmen. Pujara is beaten a couple of times but he survives the over, Anderson starts with a maiden and India are 124/2

15:31(IST)

James Anderson has the ball for England and Cheteshwar Pujara will face the first ball. We should be in for an exciting day of Test cricket here. India will look to press home the advantage and take the lead closer to 400, to ensure they bat England out of the game!

15:27(IST)

Weather Update: The conditions at Trent Bridge are a bit overcast but rain is not expected, at least during first session of the day. These are challenging conditions for the spinners while as for the pacers, they will look to make their presence felt early on in the day.

15:15(IST)

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will resime from their overnight score of 124/2. Pujara is batting on 33 and Kohli at 8. The duo will look to bat for as long as possible and put up a huge total for England to chase in their final innings.

14:57(IST)
14:53(IST)

The resumption of the match is only half an hour away now and India will look to bat England out today itself. India have already taken a 292-run lead in the match and they will look to add as many runs as possible. With 3 days play still let to be played,declarations is not an option for India and they will have to bat as much as possible in the Test. 

14:42(IST)
14:37(IST)

Let's now take a look at what England batsman Jos Buttler had to say about the team's capitulation on the second day: "It's very disappointing after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being 50 for none. We let that slip. It's important we can recognise why it's happened, and improve. It's been tough for the batsmen (at times) throughout this series. When we've got that momentum, when we've been bowling, it felt like we were going to take a wicket every ball. It comes down to how you can wrestle back the initiative maybe with a counter-attacking style or someone trying to sit in and be a bit of a limpet for an hour and ride that session out. But obviously we weren't good enough to do that today.”

14:23(IST)

The other positive for India on the day was debutant Rishabh Pant’s assured debut behind the stumps. Pant grabbed five catches in the innings, creating some records along the way, including becoming the youngest wicket-keeper to take five catches in a Test innings.

14:19(IST)

Pandya’s effort was the best bowling performance by an Indian at Trent Bridge, displacing Zaheer Khan’s 5/75 in 2007 from the top spot.

14:09(IST)

Talking about Sharma's influence, Pandya said, "Ishant and I, we keep talking about the game because I love to improve no matter how. So as bowlers we keep on talking. Captain has lots of things under his belt here, so as a bowling unit we need to step up and think in our way as well. We are going to make life difficult for the batsmen and Ishant was telling me the same thing, 'Don't go for the wickets. If you keep bowling in the rights areas, you have the talent to get them. That's the same thing I tell him and same thing that we tell other bowlers too. Keep it tight, let's see what they do, let's check their patience and once again we saw the result what happens."

14:03(IST)

Pandya ran through the England line-up after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were unable to hit the right lengths. "I don't play for them (critics). They are getting paid for saying things which I don't even want to know or care. I play for my country. I am doing the right thing. My team is happy with me, nothing else matters," he said, aiming his guns at the recent criticism that has come after defeats in Birmingham and Lord's.

13:57(IST)

Let's now look at what star of the day Hardik Pandya had to say about his heroics on Day 2: . "Comparisons are fine. But the problem with this is that all of a sudden when something goes wrong and they are like he is not that. I have never wanted to be Kapil Dev. Let me be Hardik Pandya. I am good at being Hardik Pandya, and I have reached here till now, played 40 ODIs and 10 Tests being Hardik Pandya, not Kapil Dev.

13:41(IST)

Apart from Pandya, pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah scalped couple of wickets each conceding 32 and 37 runs respectively while Mohammed Shami bagged one. Jos Buttler was the top scorer for the hosts with his 39 runs while openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings chipped in with 29 and 20 runs respectively. The final session saw Indian batsmen swelling their overall lead. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (44) and Lokesh Rahul (36) gave the steady start. Kohli and Pujara then played sensibly after the openers’ dismissals and ended the day by swelling their lead.

13:30(IST)

Coming into bat, England started their innings steadily. The hosts were 46/0, trailing by 283 runs at lunch. England openers Alastair Cook Aand Keaton Jennings applied themselves handsomely and made sure they went for lunch without losing any wicket. Cook faced 30 balls and slammed three boundaries while Jennings played 25 deliveries and hit the same number of boundaries. But after lunch, England struggled as Indian bolwers bounced back in style. Hardik Pandya's 5/28 broke the back of English batting line-up as the hosts were bundled out for 161 in their first innings.

13:21(IST)

Day 2 Rewind: The day started with England bowlers wrapping up India's first innings for 329 just before the lunch. Ajinkya Rahane (81) and skipper Virat Kohli (97) shone with the bat and helped India post a challenging score. Resuming the second day at 307 for six, India's lower-order batsmen -- Ravichandran Ashwin (14) Ishant Sharma (1 not out), Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) -- failed to make any substantial contribution to the score. Overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant only managed to add just two runs to his score before going back to the pavilion.

13:14(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third day of the third Test between England and India. Hardik Pandya stole the limelight with his maiden five-wicket haul as India made a strong comeback in the series by taking complete control of the Nottingham Test by taking a 292 run lead.

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and India's Cheteshwar Pujara prepare to start batting on the third day of the third Test cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

Loading...
Live Updates: India's lead inching closer to 300 here, two runs from the Woakes over and the lead currently stands at 299. The running between the wickets is something worth keeping an eye on between these two. Almost another run out but Kohli calls nice and early to avoid a disaster. India are 131/2

Day 2 Round Up:

The live telecast of the third day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. At stumps on day two, India were well placed at 124 for two in 31 overs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 8. India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with three full days play remaining in the match. It was Pandya who turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes, registering career-best figures of 5/28 to help India bundle out England for 161 in their first innings and give his side the upper hand for the first time in the series. After tea, opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (44) and KL Rahul (36) looked to build on India's advantage by making another cautious start. Rahul, in particular, was aggressive as he hit seven fours and scored at 100-plus strike rate during his 33-ball stay. Dhawan, on the other end, was a bit more watchful as the duo brought up the 50 in the ninth over. But Ben Stokes (1/30) broke the partnership by cleaning up Rahul in the 12th over. New man in, Pujara was cautious after his recent failures and put on 51 runs with Dhawan for the second wicket before Adil Rashid (1/23) foxed the left-hander with a google, only to be stumped by Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Pandya picked up career-best figures as England lost 10 wickets in the post lunch session to be bowled out in 38.2 overs at Trent Bridge. Ishant Sharma (2/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/37) also picked up two wickets apiece. But Pandya's lethal five-over opening spell made the difference as he sent the English line-up reeling in a space of 28 balls. Coming on to bat after lunch, the hosts crossed 50 in the 10th over, after which the downfall began. Sharma was handed the ball as play restarted and he had both the openers -- Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) -- in all sorts of trouble. He dismissed Cook for the 10th time in Test cricket, caught behind in the 12th over after the left-hander was dropped by Pujara at first slip two balls earlier. On the very first ball of the next over, Bumrah removed Jennings caught behind as well. Olliver Pope (10) and Joe Root (16) added 21 runs for the third wicket, but Sharma's fuller lengths caused all sort of troubles for both the batsman. He had Pope caught behind as well with Rishabh Pant latching on to his third catch of the day.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (0/3) went off the field for a short time owing to a stiff hip, but he recovered enough to return to the field. Pandya made sure that the off-spinner wasn't required at all in the first innings. First, he had Root caught at second slip with Rahul getting his fingers under the ball in time for the TV umpire to rule in his favour. Then an over later, Pandya and Rahul combined again to send Bairstow (15) back. England were reeling at 108 for 5 in the 30th over as Stokes' struggle ended with Rahul this time claiming a catch off Mohammed Shami (1/56). Pandya wasn't done just yet. His next three wickets came in the space of three balls across the 31st and 33rd over, during which he was on a hattrick as well. Pandya accounted for both Chris Woakes (8) and Rashid (5) as Pant collected his fifth catch in only his first Test outing. Pandya was on a hattrick after he trapped Stuart Broad (0) with the first ball of the next over, but James Anderson (1 not out) fended it off. Pandya's 28-ball effort was the second-quickest five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh took a fiver off 27 balls against West Indies in 2006. Jos Buttler (39) threw his bat around and hit three fours and two sixes as England barely managed to save the follow on. He added 33 runs for the last wicket with Anderson before holing out off Bumrah in the deep.

Earlier, India's tail failed to wag as England dismissed the visitors for 329 in their first innings before reaching 46 for no loss at lunch. Resuming at overnight score of 307 for six, the remaining four Indian batsmen could add just 22 runs in 7.5 overs as England bowled out the visitors in 94.5 overs. Kohli top-scored for India in the first innings with 97, while Ajinkya Rahane made 81. For England, James Anderson (3/64), Stuart Broad (3/72) and Chris Woakes (3/75) picked up three wickets apiece. England lead the five-match series 2-0. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
