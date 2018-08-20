Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Ton-up Kohli Departs, India's Lead Approaches 500

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2018, 9:33 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:38(IST)

Rahane being solid in defence but Pandya is trying to step on the gas here, India should be looking to get some overs in today and get England to bat. A couple of wickets will further dent England's chances of getting away with a draw. India currently are 310/5 and lead by 478 runs

21:30(IST)

Short and wide from Stokes on which Rahane capitalises, cuts it away for a boundary. India pick 5 runs from the over and they cross 300 here, the visitors are 303/5 and lead by 471 runs at the moment

21:26(IST)

Adil Rashid comes back into the attack here and he starts by conceding just 3 runs in his first over. Pandya certainly looking to go big but not connecting at the moment. India are 298/5 and lead by 466 runs at the moment

21:22(IST)

V Kohli is third on the list of most Test 100s before reaching the age of 30

21:18(IST)

Pandya continues to go for his shots, this one goes right up in the air but falls just short of third man in the deep. India are 293/5 and lead by 461 runs at the moment.

21:12(IST)
21:11(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Hardik Pandya isn't messing around here, first a boundary towards mid-wicket and then a hard cut shot which goes for a boundary as well. He gets a single on the last ball as well, India are 290/5 and lead by 459 runs here

21:00(IST)

WICKET! Pant doesn't last long this time, Anderson comes around the wicket with the seam pointing towards first slip. Too good for debutant Pant as the ball takes the edge and Cook takes a comfortable catch at first slip. India are 282/5 and lead by 450 runs

20:57(IST)

Rishabh Pant has walked out to join Ajinkya Rahane in the middle here, India will be looking to press on the accelerator here and take the lead close to 500 as quickly as possible. They might look to get in a few overs at England today!

20:53(IST)

WICKET! Chris Woakes strikes, an inswinger and Kohli looks to play across towards the leg side but completely misses the ball here. Umpire Erasmus raises his finger and Kohli reviews, replays show that it would have been umpire's call. Kohli walks back to a standing ovation here and India are 281/4. They lead by 449 runs.

20:50(IST)

100 for Virat Kohli

         23rd Test hundred for Kohli — joint 4th most among Indians

20:45(IST)

100! Virat Kohli completes his 23rd Test ton, he is delighted. Anushka Sharma is in the crowd and she stands up to applaud as well. Another fantastic innings which has put India in control here. He will be hoping this time its a match winning innings! India are 279/3 and they lead by 447 runs here.

20:40(IST)

DROPPED and gone for FOUR! Anderson is down on his knees here, a proper outside edge and it goes through Jennings legs at gully! Anderson just can't believe it, and to make matters worse it goes for a boundary. The next ball is an edge as well and it falls short of Cook at first slip. Kohli moves to 98 and India lead by 443 runs now/

20:33(IST)

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane start the proceedings after Tea here for India, the question now is will India make England bat today? First thing though will be Kohli's century, will he reach the landmark?

20:23(IST)

Most runs in a series for an Indian captain in England:

430 V KOHLI in 2018 *
426 M Azharuddin in 1990
351 S Ganguly in 2002
349 MS Dhoni in 2014
333 V Hazare in 1952

20:16(IST)

Rashid ends the session with a maiden, again a session completely dominated by India. They lose just one wicket and captain Kohli is fast approaching yet another ton. India are 270/3 and lead by 438 runs at the moment.

20:04(IST)

Kohli moves into the 90s with another boundary here, Kohli using his wrists by shuffling across the stumps, towards the mid-wickets region for a boundary. India are 270/3 and lead by 438 runs at the moment

19:59(IST)

A boundary for Rahane as Broad slips into the pads and the Indian batsman just flicks it towards backward square leg for a boundary. India are 264/3 and lead by 432 runs at the moment

19:55(IST)

A couple of quiet overs here as Kohli gets a bit on the defensive here, he is approaching his 23rd Test ton here and it will be yet another special achievement! India are 260/3 and lead by 428 runs at the moment

19:48(IST)

Anderson again concedes only 1 run against Kohli, quite interesting that he still hasn't managed to dismiss the Indian captain even once in the series! India are 258/3 and lead by 426 runs at the moment.

19:42(IST)

Stuart Broad returns to the attack from the other end here, he starts by conceding 1 run only. Anderson meanwhile seems to be a bit annoyed at something and is continuously arguing with the umpires, it seems this is not the ball England wanted! Interesting!

19:38(IST)

Kohli picks just 1 run as Anderson returns to the attack here, England have also taken the second new ball here as they search for wickets. Can they dismiss Kohli before he reaches yet another ton?

19:31(IST)

Joe Root comes into the attack and as is often the case with part-time bowlers, he bowls a loosener. It's easily put away by Rahane towards the mid-wicket boundary. A lot of runs down that region for India, they are 254/3 and lead by 422 runs at the moment

19:25(IST)

A fine shot by Kohli as he shows yet another example of the perfect cover drive. Stokes disappointed as he knew that was a poor delivery. India are 249/3 and lead is now 417 runs. India already have enough runs on the board, just a question of how much longer India will carry on.

19:19(IST)

FOUR. Rashid is proving to be easy pickings for Kohli here, again an ordinary short ball and Kohli easily dispatches it to the midwicket boundary. He moves to 76 with it and India are 241/3, leading by 409 runs.

19:13(IST)

FOUR and with that the lead also crosses 400 here. Stokes slips down the leg side and the ball hits Kohli's thigh guard - beating a diving Buttler behind the stumps. India are 236/3 and the lead is now 404 runs. It's also time for drinks

19:08(IST)

Adil Rashid concedes 4 runs in that over, India are picking singles easily at the moment against him. England might soon look at introducing pace from both ends. India are 231/3 and lead by 399 runs

19:04(IST)

Rahane watching the ball well as he looks to settle down here, meanwhile there is also a steady drizzle in the air at the moment. Not strong enough to stop the game though. India are 226/3 and lead by 394 runs

18:58(IST)

Ajinkya Rahane is the new batsman for India and he joins captain Kohli. Good news for India is that now all three batsmen - Kohli, Pujara and Rahane are among the runs. India are 225/3 and lead by 393 runs at the moment

18:54(IST)

WICKET! Stokes gets the breakthrough here, another peach of a delivery as it comes back in and takes the outside edge. This time Cook takes a comfortable catch at first slip. First wicket of the day for England, Pujara departs for a well made 72 and India are 223/3 here

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge: Ton-up Kohli Departs, India's Lead Approaches 500

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)

Loading...
Live Updates: Chris Woakes strikes, an inswinger and Kohli looks to play across towards the leg side but completely misses the ball here. Umpire Erasmus raises his finger and Kohli reviews, replays show that it would have been umpire's call. Kohli walks back to a standing ovation here and India are 281/4. They lead by 449 runs.

Day 2 Round Up:

The live telecast of the third day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. At stumps on day two, India were well placed at 124 for two in 31 overs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 8. India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with three full days play remaining in the match. It was Pandya who turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes, registering career-best figures of 5/28 to help India bundle out England for 161 in their first innings and give his side the upper hand for the first time in the series. After tea, opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (44) and KL Rahul (36) looked to build on India's advantage by making another cautious start. Rahul, in particular, was aggressive as he hit seven fours and scored at 100-plus strike rate during his 33-ball stay. Dhawan, on the other end, was a bit more watchful as the duo brought up the 50 in the ninth over. But Ben Stokes (1/30) broke the partnership by cleaning up Rahul in the 12th over. New man in, Pujara was cautious after his recent failures and put on 51 runs with Dhawan for the second wicket before Adil Rashid (1/23) foxed the left-hander with a google, only to be stumped by Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Pandya picked up career-best figures as England lost 10 wickets in the post lunch session to be bowled out in 38.2 overs at Trent Bridge. Ishant Sharma (2/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/37) also picked up two wickets apiece. But Pandya's lethal five-over opening spell made the difference as he sent the English line-up reeling in a space of 28 balls. Coming on to bat after lunch, the hosts crossed 50 in the 10th over, after which the downfall began. Sharma was handed the ball as play restarted and he had both the openers -- Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) -- in all sorts of trouble. He dismissed Cook for the 10th time in Test cricket, caught behind in the 12th over after the left-hander was dropped by Pujara at first slip two balls earlier. On the very first ball of the next over, Bumrah removed Jennings caught behind as well. Olliver Pope (10) and Joe Root (16) added 21 runs for the third wicket, but Sharma's fuller lengths caused all sort of troubles for both the batsman. He had Pope caught behind as well with Rishabh Pant latching on to his third catch of the day.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (0/3) went off the field for a short time owing to a stiff hip, but he recovered enough to return to the field. Pandya made sure that the off-spinner wasn't required at all in the first innings. First, he had Root caught at second slip with Rahul getting his fingers under the ball in time for the TV umpire to rule in his favour. Then an over later, Pandya and Rahul combined again to send Bairstow (15) back. England were reeling at 108 for 5 in the 30th over as Stokes' struggle ended with Rahul this time claiming a catch off Mohammed Shami (1/56). Pandya wasn't done just yet. His next three wickets came in the space of three balls across the 31st and 33rd over, during which he was on a hattrick as well. Pandya accounted for both Chris Woakes (8) and Rashid (5) as Pant collected his fifth catch in only his first Test outing. Pandya was on a hattrick after he trapped Stuart Broad (0) with the first ball of the next over, but James Anderson (1 not out) fended it off. Pandya's 28-ball effort was the second-quickest five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh took a fiver off 27 balls against West Indies in 2006. Jos Buttler (39) threw his bat around and hit three fours and two sixes as England barely managed to save the follow on. He added 33 runs for the last wicket with Anderson before holing out off Bumrah in the deep.

Earlier, India's tail failed to wag as England dismissed the visitors for 329 in their first innings before reaching 46 for no loss at lunch. Resuming at overnight score of 307 for six, the remaining four Indian batsmen could add just 22 runs in 7.5 overs as England bowled out the visitors in 94.5 overs. Kohli top-scored for India in the first innings with 97, while Ajinkya Rahane made 81. For England, James Anderson (3/64), Stuart Broad (3/72) and Chris Woakes (3/75) picked up three wickets apiece. England lead the five-match series 2-0. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England vs Indiaengland vs india 2018England vs India 2018 LiveEngland vs India 2018 Live ScoreEngland vs India 2018 Live StreamingHardik PandyaInd vs EngIND vs ENG LiveInd vs Eng Live ScoreIND vs ENG Live StreamingIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingJoe RootKohliPandyavirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...