India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: India Two Wickets Away From Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2018, 10:35 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

22:40(IST)

STAT ATTACK: For the first time in the history of Test cricket, two players from the same side - Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul - have taken six catches each in a match. 

22:40(IST)

Rashid seems to be going for his shots here, a four and a six off Bumrah's bowling here. A boundary through the vacant point region and then a top edge for a maximum. England are 265/8 here

22:28(IST)

Bumrah picks a five-for or maybe not! He has overstepped here and just has a smile on his face. This no ball is kind of becoming a habit for him now. He had Rashid caught at third slip but no ball saves him. England are 250/8

22:25(IST)

Stuart Broad is the new man in here, he can expect a lot of chatter here, considering the sent off he gave to Pant. Can India seal a special victory here?

22:21(IST)

WICKET! Now Pandya strikes,  new ball has completely changed the game here. Completely squares Stokes up, someone who has played for close to 190 balls here. Takes the outside edge and Rahul completes the easiest of catches. He has had a wonderful game here. England are 241/8

22:15(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah is on fire here, gets another one and this time its Woakes. It's the short ball and it takes Woakes by surprise, he gets a glove on it and its the simplest of catches for Rishabh Pant here. England are 241/7 

22:09(IST)

No hat-trick for Bumrah but he has done the trick for India here, he bowls a yorker which is put away by Woakes for a boundary. England are 235/6 and now you feel India can win this today

22:04(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah strikes again, this is what happens, you get one, you get two! Bairstow departs first ball as the ball comes back in and pegs back England wicket-keeper's off stump. Bumrah will be on a hat-trick here, England are 231/6!

22:02(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah does the trick, he looked the most likely of bowlers to get a wicket and its the angle that's got the better off Buttler here. The ball comes back in and Buttler shoulders his arms only to see the ball crash onto his pads. Umpire raises his finger, Buttler reviews, a couple of umpire's call and England retain the review. What an innings from Buttler, he departs for 106 and England are 231/5

21:58(IST)

The partnership between Buttler and Stokes is worth 168 runs now, its the highest fourth wicket partnership for England ever, beating Trevor Bailey and W Watson, who had put up 163 runs against Australia at Lord's in 1953!

21:53(IST)

Probing over from Bumrah with the new ball here, already more questions asked than India did in the previous hour. This will surely be a testing time for the English batsmen now!

21:50(IST)

So, Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack and India have taken the new ball here! India will be hoping that it can do the trick and get them the elusive breakthrough

21:43(IST)

India will be hoping that the new ball does the trick for them here, it will be due soon and looks like the only hope for them to break this partnership!

21:35(IST)

Buttler stand tall for ENG:

J Buttler scores his maiden Test ton.

This  is the 6th Test ton in the 4th innings of a Test a Nottingham.

2nd by an ENG batsman

21:31(IST)

100! Third boundary in the over in the same region and that helps him complete his first ever Test ton. Everyone stands and applauds, what an innings. England were down and out but these two have given them some sort of hope here. He reaches his hundred off 152 deliveries. England are 220/4

21:29(IST)

FOUR. On the pads and Buttler hits it away towards the fine leg boundary. Fine shot that and he picks up four, moves to 95 now! Follows that up with a fine pull shot towards backward square leg to move to 99. England are 216/4!

21:24(IST)

B Stokes completes his 14th Test fifty.

His second fifty v IND and first at Nottingham

21:21(IST)

Ashwin almost gets a breakthrough there, gets one to spin wickedly off the pitch and Buttler has no clue. That must have pitched on one of the footmarks, beats everyone and England pick 1 run. They are 206/4 here

21:15(IST)

FIFTY FOR STOKES: The match is moving at snail's pace at the moment where nothing seems to be happening for India. Meanwhile Stokes brings up his 14th Test fifty at a crucial juncture. Also 200 for the team comes up. 

21:10(IST)

Buttler is nearing his maiden century as he plays an exquisite cover drive for a boundary. Ashwin hasn't looked threatening at all as England are comfortably placed at 199/4.

21:08(IST)

There is a hint of late swing available for Ishant but Stokes and Buttler have been brilliant. Nothing has troubled the duo. Ishant is keeping the pressure up and delivers a maiden. England are 195/4.

21:03(IST)

There is  a change in bowling as Ashwin comes into the attack. The batsmen have no problem in negotiating the over safely. England have added one run in this over. England are 195/4.

21:00(IST)

Ishant has looked the most threatening bowler of the lot. He has bowled great length, that is key to success on this pitch. But he is bowling without much luck at the moment. England are 194/4. Still 12 overs to go before the new ball is avaliable. 

20:56(IST)

Another over without much intent from Bumrah comes to an end. There is nothing happening for him at the moment as Buttler and Stokes continue to frustrate the Indians. England are 191/4.

20:50(IST)

Indians haven't been pitching the ball up, and that is hurting their chances. Ishant in the meanwhile has produced peach of a delivery that almost takes Buttler's edge. In the same over Buttler gets a four through fine leg. That is followed by another edge that goes through third man for four. England are 188/4.

20:42(IST)

For now the focus has shifted from India picking up wickets to Buttler nearing century. He gets a four through point for another boundary. England are 180/4.

20:36(IST)

Bumrah starts with a fresh over after tea. But Buttler flicks a fullish delivery for three runs. Just three runs come from the over. It's 176/4.

20:32(IST)

India is missing the presence of some part-time bowlers who could chip in with a wicket. It would be interesting to see if Kohli would use the services of Pujara or a Dhawan.

20:13(IST)

Shami bowls the last over before tea and England have a wicketless session here, Buttler and Stokes keep England in the game here. India will not be overly worried as they still have a lot of time, England are 173/4 and need 348 more runs to win here.

20:05(IST)

Shami continues to probe here, another excellent over but still no breakthrough. We are approaching tea here and England are 163/4 here

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, left back to camera, congratulates teammate Jasprit Bumrah, second left, for the dismissal of England's cricket captain Joe Root during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Day 3 Round Up:

The live telecast of the fourth day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Courtesy Kohli's 103, his second ton of the series, India declared their second innings at 352 for seven, leaving the hosts an improbable victory target of 521 runs. Kohli's runs came off 197 balls and was studded with 10 boundaries. He shared 113 runs for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (72), who also returned to form after a dismal outing in the second Test. Hardik Pandya also made an useful contribution after his maiden five-wicket haul, smashing a run-a-ball 52 with the help of seven boundaries and a hit over the fence. Kohli seemed in no mood to drag the innings any further and decided to declare the innings, handing his bowlers nine overs to go full throttle. But Alastair Cook (9 not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) played cautiously to fend off the nine overs with England still needing another 498 runs for win with two full days of play remaining. Earlier coming onto bat after tea, Kohli got a life on 93 when Jennings missed a catch at gully off James Anderson (1/55) in the 91st over. Soon after, the Indian skipper celebrated his hundred off 191 balls.

But Kohli failed to capitalise on the chance as he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes (1/49) soon. It triggered preparations for declaration in the Indian camp as Rishabh Pant (1) walked out to bat at number six. He tried to attack but only edged to give a catch at slip off Anderson. Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Pandya then put on 47 runs for the sixth wicket, before Adil Rashid (3/101) bowled the former. India's lead crossed 500 with Mohammed Shami (3) being the last man to be dismissed before Kohli declared the innings. After lunch, Kohli continued his sedate partnership with Pujara as the duo went about their business in style. The pair looked in no hurry as they continued grinding the English bowling attack. India crossed 200 in the 63rd over with Kohli and Pujara bringing up their 100-run partnership off 270 balls. Kohli also crossed the 400-run mark in this series, becoming only the second Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin (426) to do so against England. Overall, he is the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. Things were moving along nicely when Pujara edged a Stokes' delivery to Cook at first slip against the run of play. Pujara faced 208 balls and struck nine fours.

Kohli and Rahane then batted with purpose as India's lead continued to swell with time. England took the second new ball as soon as it became available, but to no avail. Earlier, starting at the overnight score of 124 for 2, India had perfect conditions for batting on a humid and warm day and Kohli and Pujara looked to grind and play for time with no hurry whatsoever. It could be seen in the manner Pujara took his sweet time to get going, even as Kohli set off quickly for the day. They scored 70 runs during the wicketless session. Anderson though bowled a superb spell in the morning and didn't let the batsmen score easily. He bowled seven overs in the first hour of play, including three maidens and gave away only seven runs. Woakes and Stokes kept things tight at the other end, particularly the latter, as the two batsmen were troubled by awkward bounce on a few occasions. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Hardik Pandya, Joe Root, virat kohli

