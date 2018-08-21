India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: Indian Bowlers Eye Early Wickets

13:51(IST)

Let's first talk about Kohli's record-breaking ton: "It was his 23rd Test ton and he now has 439 runs in six innings in the series so far, by far the most of any batsman on either side. Kohli had fallen tantalizingly close to a ton in the first innings of the Test, when he was dismissed for 97 by Adil Rashid. Expectedly, Kohli continues to make rapid strides in the record books. He turns 30 later this year and is third on the list of players with most tons before reaching that age, with a chance to add a few more before he gets there.