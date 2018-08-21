India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: Ishant Removes Openers Early

14:18(IST)

"It wobbled and I just copped it on the end [of my finger]," Bairstow said. “It is part and parcel of this job. We’re going to see how it is in the morning. It is a fracture, but it’s not displaced, and that’s a big thing. We’re hopeful, with a bit more ice overnight and some protection. The first 30 seconds were pretty horrendous. The pace of the pitch has improved. They left the ball well, and we know if we’re going to save or win this game that’s exactly what we have to do."

England's assistant coach Paul Farbrace confirmed that Bairstow will bat if needed but was unclear on the wicket-keeper batsman's participation for the last two Tests.