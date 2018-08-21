Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: Ishant Removes Openers Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2018, 3:49 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

16:11(IST)

A maiden from Bumrah here, Ashwin meanwhile hasn't taken field on Day 4 here as we see him sitting in the dressing room along with Dinesh Karthik. That is likely to be a big blow for India, not only in this Test but also the series if Ashwin isn't 100%

16:07(IST)

Tight again from Ishant, he concedes just 1 run from that over. England crawl to 43/2 but the batsmen still look short of confidence here. England are 43/2 and need 478 more runs to win here

16:02(IST)

Bumrah concedes just 2 runs from that over. He is bowling tight as well, good spell from the Indian fast bowlers here, putting the England batsmen under alot of pressure here. England are 42/2 after 15 overs

15:55(IST)

FOUR! Not the most convincing of shots but Pope gets an outside edge which goes for a boundary towards the third man region, his second boundary of the over after a straight drive and England are 40/2

15:53(IST)

Sharma gets rid of the ENG openers

I Sharma gets Cook for the 11th time in Test.

15:48(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, its Ishant again. Cook's disastrous form continues. Again, Ishant pitches the ball in the right area and it takes the outside edge. Rahul takes a smart catch at second slip and is delighted. Cook departs for 17 and England are 32/2

15:43(IST)
15:40(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah is now bowling from the other end and this is a perfect opening bowling partnership for India. Both Bumrah and Sharma can make the ball do the talking in such conditions. The onus on skipper Joe Root and former captain Alastair Cook to steady the English innings.

15:36(IST)

OUT: Ishant Sharma has provided India with the perfect breakthrough in the day as he gets rid of Keaton Jennings in the first over itself. Sharma produces an edge off the bat of the southpaw and keeper Rishabh Pant takes and easy catch. 

15:32(IST)

The players are out in the middle and Ishant Sharma has the new ball in hand. Keaton Jennings is at the striker's end and he will face the first ball. Alastair Cook is at the non-strikers end for England.

15:28(IST) The Indian team are in pole position to win the match and they will look to do that today itself.
14:57(IST)

Meanwhile, England opener Alastair Cook might be forced to miss the fourth Test against India in order to attend the birth of his child. Cook and his wife Alice are expecting their third child which could coincide with the Southampton Test that starts on Thursday, August 30. However, a report on Daily Mail states that the England management is hoping the timing of the birth will allow Cook to play the crucial fourth Test. If Cook misses out, it will bring an end to his world-record consecutive appearances of 157 Tests.

14:51(IST)

With the surface starting to keep slightly low, Pujara was confident the bowlers will be able to secure victory on the fourth day. “There's enough help for the fast bowlers," he said. "We saw in the first session today that some balls were climbing, some stayed low. If we bowl the way we did in the first innings, we'll have a good chance of bowling them out tomorrow.”

14:41(IST)

Pujara turned out for Yorkshire in the County Championship Division One this season and despite not scoring a lot of runs (172 in 12 innings), he admitted that the stint helped him in adjusting to the conditions on offer. "I think you just need to trust your technique, your temperament and be confident about how you know to play in such conditions. Playing county cricket did help me. I have learnt a lot, although I didn't score many runs the kind of time I spent here in the last few years has helped me deal with such conditions," he said. "Ultimately, wherever you go, especially for us Indian batsmen when we play away from home, whether it is England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand, I think we just need to trust our technique. Everyone has a different technique and a way to play, and we should play the way we know."

14:32(IST)

Forging a 113-run stand with captain Virat Kohli, Pujara scored a defiant 72 in 208 balls to put India in the driver's seat. "I think I was always confident, although I didn't score too many runs I played on challenging pitches in County cricket. I always felt that I was batting well, especially in the nets – the way I was timing the ball, I was very confident that I was up for a big one," Pujara said after the third day. “The way I batted in this innings, I felt that whatever I was working on in the nets came along and I am really pleased to score those valuable 72 runs for the team."

14:18(IST)

"It wobbled and I just copped it on the end [of my finger]," Bairstow said. “It is part and parcel of this job. We’re going to see how it is in the morning. It is a fracture, but it’s not displaced, and that’s a big thing. We’re hopeful, with a bit more ice overnight and some protection. The first 30 seconds were pretty horrendous. The pace of the pitch has improved. They left the ball well, and we know if we’re going to save or win this game that’s exactly what we have to do."

England's assistant coach Paul Farbrace confirmed that Bairstow will bat if needed but was unclear on the wicket-keeper batsman's participation for the last two Tests.

14:07(IST)

Bairstow Injury: Nothing seems to be going right for England in the third Test as hosts suffered a huge blow on Day 3 of the Test when Jonny Bairstow suffered a nasty injury after he was hit on the finger while keeping wickets to fast bowler James Anderson. Bairstow looked in excruciating pain the moment the ball hit him and was rushed to the hospital for an X-ray. Later England Cricket informed that the 28-year-old sustained a fracture to the tip of his left middle finger.

13:58(IST)

With 23 hundreds and 17 half-centuries to his name, Kohli is also high up on the list of players with the best conversion rate in Test history. At the age of 29, Kohli doesn’t have the same number of hundreds or runs as the great Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted of course at 16, but he does shade the master in the average column, if only by a small margin. Quite clearly, the ghosts of 2014, when Kohli had a wretched tour of England, have been well and truly buried. And with a couple of Tests still to go, the Indian captain could leave English shores with even more records to his name.

13:51(IST)

Let's first talk about Kohli's record-breaking ton: "It was his 23rd Test ton and he now has 439 runs in six innings in the series so far, by far the most of any batsman on either side. Kohli had fallen tantalizingly close to a ton in the first innings of the Test, when he was dismissed for 97 by Adil Rashid. Expectedly, Kohli continues to make rapid strides in the record books. He turns 30 later this year and is third on the list of players with most tons before reaching that age, with a chance to add a few more before he gets there.

13:47(IST)

Kohli seemed in no mood to drag the innings any further and decided to declare the innings, handing his bowlers nine overs to go full throttle. But Alastair Cook (9 not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) played cautiously to fend off the nine overs with England still needing another 498 runs for win with two full days of play remaining.

13:42(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of fourth day of the third Test between India and England at Trent Bridge. Earlier, India declared their second innings at 352/7, setting a target of 521 runs for England to win the third Test with two days remainin.. Skipper Virat Kohli struck his 23rd Test ton, his fourth slowest century coming off 197 balls, to guide India to the massive score.Earlier, India declared their second innings at 352/7, setting a target of 521 runs for England to win the third Test with two days remaining. Skipper Virat Kohli struck his 23rd Test ton, his fourth slowest century coming off 197 balls, to guide India to the massive score.

Live Updates: OUT: Ishant Sharma has provided India with the perfect breakthrough in the day as he gets rid of Keaton Jennings in the first over itself. Sharma produces an edge off the bat of the southpaw and keeper Rishabh Pant takes and easy catch.

Day 3 Round Up:

The live telecast of the fourth day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Courtesy Kohli's 103, his second ton of the series, India declared their second innings at 352 for seven, leaving the hosts an improbable victory target of 521 runs. Kohli's runs came off 197 balls and was studded with 10 boundaries. He shared 113 runs for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (72), who also returned to form after a dismal outing in the second Test. Hardik Pandya also made an useful contribution after his maiden five-wicket haul, smashing a run-a-ball 52 with the help of seven boundaries and a hit over the fence. Kohli seemed in no mood to drag the innings any further and decided to declare the innings, handing his bowlers nine overs to go full throttle. But Alastair Cook (9 not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) played cautiously to fend off the nine overs with England still needing another 498 runs for win with two full days of play remaining. Earlier coming onto bat after tea, Kohli got a life on 93 when Jennings missed a catch at gully off James Anderson (1/55) in the 91st over. Soon after, the Indian skipper celebrated his hundred off 191 balls.

But Kohli failed to capitalise on the chance as he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes (1/49) soon. It triggered preparations for declaration in the Indian camp as Rishabh Pant (1) walked out to bat at number six. He tried to attack but only edged to give a catch at slip off Anderson. Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Pandya then put on 47 runs for the sixth wicket, before Adil Rashid (3/101) bowled the former. India's lead crossed 500 with Mohammed Shami (3) being the last man to be dismissed before Kohli declared the innings. After lunch, Kohli continued his sedate partnership with Pujara as the duo went about their business in style. The pair looked in no hurry as they continued grinding the English bowling attack. India crossed 200 in the 63rd over with Kohli and Pujara bringing up their 100-run partnership off 270 balls. Kohli also crossed the 400-run mark in this series, becoming only the second Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin (426) to do so against England. Overall, he is the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. Things were moving along nicely when Pujara edged a Stokes' delivery to Cook at first slip against the run of play. Pujara faced 208 balls and struck nine fours.

Kohli and Rahane then batted with purpose as India's lead continued to swell with time. England took the second new ball as soon as it became available, but to no avail. Earlier, starting at the overnight score of 124 for 2, India had perfect conditions for batting on a humid and warm day and Kohli and Pujara looked to grind and play for time with no hurry whatsoever. It could be seen in the manner Pujara took his sweet time to get going, even as Kohli set off quickly for the day. They scored 70 runs during the wicketless session. Anderson though bowled a superb spell in the morning and didn't let the batsmen score easily. He bowled seven overs in the first hour of play, including three maidens and gave away only seven runs. Woakes and Stokes kept things tight at the other end, particularly the latter, as the two batsmen were troubled by awkward bounce on a few occasions. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
