Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: Pacers Look to Lead India's Charge to Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2018, 6:16 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:24(IST)

Three consecutive maidens from India after the post lunch session, bowlers piling on the pressure here and you feel a rash shot is just around the corner as both Stokes & Buttler are curbing their natural attacking instincts at the moment

18:18(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts the post lunch session here, good tight bowling to start as he begins with a maiden. Stokes and Buttler have looked solid here, India will be looking to seal the victory in this session it self.

17:33(IST)

Ashwin bowls the last over of the first session on Day 4. A session completely dominated by India with their pace bowlers on top, England are in all sorts of trouble here and will require a very special effort to come back into the game. England are 84/4 and need a real miracle to come back into the game here! India meanwhile will be looking to wrap up proceedings today itself.

17:30(IST)

Good over for England that, Buttler picks three boundaries from that over, he is the only batsman who has looked like surviving here. England are 84/4 here

17:25(IST)

India bring Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack here just before lunch, Stokes has been his bunny for quite some time now. Ashwin concedes jsut 2 runs from the over and England are 76/4

17:21(IST)

Shami almost gets another wicket, just too good to take the edge though. The ball pitches and goes just away from Buttler's bat, England are 70/4 here and they need 451 more runs to win here

17:16(IST)

Pandya with yet another maiden here, Ashwin is also now on the field here. We are nearing lunch here and it has been a wonderful session for India so far, they look favourites to wrap this one up today itself

17:10(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Two players taking more than 5 catches in a Test for India:

M Azharuddin/ K More v Pakistan, Karachi, 1989
K Srikkanth/ K More v Australia, Perth, 1992
S Ganguly/ SS Das v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2000
R Pant/ KL Rahul v England, Trent Bridge 2018 *

17:09(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now and starts with a maiden. The Indian slip fielders are enjoying this domination here, a lot of chatter among the slip cordon as well. England are 66/4 here

17:04(IST)

Shami also has his tail up here, he took a couple of overs to get his line and length sorted but after that he has been completely accurate here. England are 66/4 and need 455 more runs to win

17:00(IST)

DROPPED! That's India's first drop of the day here, Rishabh Pant's dream debut is spoiled a bit here. Buttler gets an outside edge but Pant's initial movement is towards the leg side and by the time he dives, he has a lot to do and can't hold on. England are 66/4

16:57(IST)

India looking good to seal the game today itself, been a brilliant spell of fast bowling supported by some good slip fielding. England are 65/4 here and are struggling at the moment

16:51(IST)

WICKET! Shami strikes now, what a catch from captain Kohli. He goes flying to his left and takes it the Australian way! With his hands facing up and then signals towards the dressing room. Pope departs for 16 and England are now 62/4, they are in all sorts of trouble here.

16:47(IST)

WICKET! Joe Root departs, poor shot from the England captain as he looks to play away from the body, gets an outside edge and the ball goes straight to KL Rahul at second slip. He is having a dream game in the slip cordon, the catch was at a comfortable height though. Bumrah gets the important breakthrough as Root departs for 13. England are 62/3

16:44(IST)

Shami starts with a maiden as well after drinks, it will be interesting to see when India brings in Hardik Pandya into the attack. The cloudy conditions should suit him in getting some swing!

16:40(IST)

Bumrah begins proceedings after drinks here,  he is bowling at some good speed here.  Almost gets the better of Root with a full toss here, but the ball falls just short of the fielder. India are 62/2 and need 459 runs more to win

16:33(IST)

16:26(IST)

Shami comes into the attack now for India, he starts by conceding a couple of boundaries as Root shows his class. Poor bowling as well from Shami as he slips onto the pads and then also bowls a half-volley. England are 61/2

16:18(IST)

Good rotation of strike from the English batsmen here, both Root and Pope will need to do a lot of this if England are to have any chance of getting away with a draw here. 4 runs from the over and England are 47/2

16:11(IST)

A maiden from Bumrah here, Ashwin meanwhile hasn't taken field on Day 4 here as we see him sitting in the dressing room along with Dinesh Karthik. That is likely to be a big blow for India, not only in this Test but also the series if Ashwin isn't 100%

16:07(IST)

Tight again from Ishant, he concedes just 1 run from that over. England crawl to 43/2 but the batsmen still look short of confidence here. England are 43/2 and need 478 more runs to win here

16:02(IST)

Bumrah concedes just 2 runs from that over. He is bowling tight as well, good spell from the Indian fast bowlers here, putting the England batsmen under alot of pressure here. England are 42/2 after 15 overs

15:55(IST)

FOUR! Not the most convincing of shots but Pope gets an outside edge which goes for a boundary towards the third man region, his second boundary of the over after a straight drive and England are 40/2

15:53(IST)

Sharma gets rid of the ENG openers

I Sharma gets Cook for the 11th time in Test.

15:48(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, its Ishant again. Cook's disastrous form continues. Again, Ishant pitches the ball in the right area and it takes the outside edge. Rahul takes a smart catch at second slip and is delighted. Cook departs for 17 and England are 32/2

15:43(IST)
15:40(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah is now bowling from the other end and this is a perfect opening bowling partnership for India. Both Bumrah and Sharma can make the ball do the talking in such conditions. The onus on skipper Joe Root and former captain Alastair Cook to steady the English innings.

15:36(IST)

OUT: Ishant Sharma has provided India with the perfect breakthrough in the day as he gets rid of Keaton Jennings in the first over itself. Sharma produces an edge off the bat of the southpaw and keeper Rishabh Pant takes and easy catch. 

15:32(IST)

The players are out in the middle and Ishant Sharma has the new ball in hand. Keaton Jennings is at the striker's end and he will face the first ball. Alastair Cook is at the non-strikers end for England.

15:28(IST) The Indian team are in pole position to win the match and they will look to do that today itself.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: Pacers Look to Lead India's Charge to Victory

(AFP)

Loading...
Live Updates: Ashwin bowls the last over of the first session on Day 4. A session completely dominated by India with their pace bowlers on top, England are in all sorts of trouble here and will require a very special effort to come back into the game. England are 84/4 and need a real miracle to come back into the game here! India meanwhile will be looking to wrap up proceedings today itself.

Day 3 Round Up:

The live telecast of the fourth day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Courtesy Kohli's 103, his second ton of the series, India declared their second innings at 352 for seven, leaving the hosts an improbable victory target of 521 runs. Kohli's runs came off 197 balls and was studded with 10 boundaries. He shared 113 runs for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (72), who also returned to form after a dismal outing in the second Test. Hardik Pandya also made an useful contribution after his maiden five-wicket haul, smashing a run-a-ball 52 with the help of seven boundaries and a hit over the fence. Kohli seemed in no mood to drag the innings any further and decided to declare the innings, handing his bowlers nine overs to go full throttle. But Alastair Cook (9 not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) played cautiously to fend off the nine overs with England still needing another 498 runs for win with two full days of play remaining. Earlier coming onto bat after tea, Kohli got a life on 93 when Jennings missed a catch at gully off James Anderson (1/55) in the 91st over. Soon after, the Indian skipper celebrated his hundred off 191 balls.

But Kohli failed to capitalise on the chance as he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes (1/49) soon. It triggered preparations for declaration in the Indian camp as Rishabh Pant (1) walked out to bat at number six. He tried to attack but only edged to give a catch at slip off Anderson. Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Pandya then put on 47 runs for the sixth wicket, before Adil Rashid (3/101) bowled the former. India's lead crossed 500 with Mohammed Shami (3) being the last man to be dismissed before Kohli declared the innings. After lunch, Kohli continued his sedate partnership with Pujara as the duo went about their business in style. The pair looked in no hurry as they continued grinding the English bowling attack. India crossed 200 in the 63rd over with Kohli and Pujara bringing up their 100-run partnership off 270 balls. Kohli also crossed the 400-run mark in this series, becoming only the second Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin (426) to do so against England. Overall, he is the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. Things were moving along nicely when Pujara edged a Stokes' delivery to Cook at first slip against the run of play. Pujara faced 208 balls and struck nine fours.

Kohli and Rahane then batted with purpose as India's lead continued to swell with time. England took the second new ball as soon as it became available, but to no avail. Earlier, starting at the overnight score of 124 for 2, India had perfect conditions for batting on a humid and warm day and Kohli and Pujara looked to grind and play for time with no hurry whatsoever. It could be seen in the manner Pujara took his sweet time to get going, even as Kohli set off quickly for the day. They scored 70 runs during the wicketless session. Anderson though bowled a superb spell in the morning and didn't let the batsmen score easily. He bowled seven overs in the first hour of play, including three maidens and gave away only seven runs. Woakes and Stokes kept things tight at the other end, particularly the latter, as the two batsmen were troubled by awkward bounce on a few occasions. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Eng vs IndENG vs IND LiveEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india liveengland vs india live scoreengland vs india live streamingHardik PandyaInd vs EngIND vs ENG LiveIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreIndia vs England Live Soreindia vs england live streamingJoe Rootvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...