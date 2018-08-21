Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: Stokes & Buttler Complete 100-run P'ship

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2018, 7:59 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:05(IST)

Shami continues to probe here, another excellent over but still no breakthrough. We are approaching tea here and England are 163/4 here

20:01(IST)

100 runs stand for ENG

This is the only the fifth hundred runs stand for 5th wicket for ENG in the 4th innings of a Test in ENG.

And first century stand for 5th wicket at Nottingham in the 4th innings rest all the four have came at Lord’s .

19:53(IST)

100! The partnership between these two reaches the 100 mark, excellent batting this and it keeps England in the game. A drive through the covers from Stokes helps the reach the landmark. England are 162/4

19:52(IST)
19:45(IST)

50! Jos Buttler completes his half-century here, fighting knock from the Englishman here, going against his natural instincts and keeping England in the game. They are now 154/4 here

19:41(IST)

Stokes just survives! Great ball from Ashwin, sliding with the hand and holding its line. The on field decision is not out and that's what saves Stokes in the end, India go for a DRS and its hitting the wickets, but it stays as umpire's call. England are 149/4

19:37(IST)

FOUR! Stokes gets width and slashes hard behind point for a boundary. Bumrah also with a loud appeal on the last ball but the angle would have been taking the ball away from the stumps. England are 148/4

19:30(IST)

Again, just 1 run from the Bumrah over. He has looked the most likely to get a wicket here but Buttler & Stokes continue to keep England a float here. The hosts are 139/4 after 52 overs

19:23(IST)

Still no breakthrough for India as Stokes & Buttler continue to frustrate the Indian bowlers, the sun is also out now and the conditions seem relatively relaxed for batting here. England are 132/4 after 50 overs

19:18(IST)

Close call but that would have been highly unlucky if Stokes had to depart that way, a forward defence which hits the boot and then goes to silly point, however, it had hit the ground luckily. England are 130/4

19:10(IST)

Frustration for Bumrah, again he gets the edge but the ball falls just short of Pujara at first slip. Bumrah wants him to come one step ahead here, good spell this for India but still no breakthrough for them here. England are 124/4

19:06(IST)

Ashwin certainly creating doubts in Stokes' mind here, good tight bowling from him as he beats the left-hander a couple of times. Stokes though does well to survive the over. England are 120/4

19:02(IST)

Bumrah comes back into the attack and almost gets the breakthrough here, gets Buttler to drive and the ball takes the edge but still doesn't carry through to the slip cordon. England are 120/4 here

18:57(IST)

50 run partnership is up between Stokes and Buttler here, its greeted by a huge round of applause by the crowd. Still a lot of work to do for England here but these two have shown that it can be done!

18:55(IST)

Kohli turns to Ashwin now as India look for a breakthrough here, Stokes and Buttler approaching 50-run partnership here! England are 110/4 after 44 overs here

18:49(IST)

Buttler with yet another boundary through the covers, making full use of the loosener from Pandya. These two have put together 44 runs here and are looking good, England dressing room will be a bit more relaxed now

18:42(IST)

FOUR! Stokes with a boundary straight down the ground here, excellent shot as he just punches the ball and it goes all the way to the boundary. Second boundary of the over after Ishant had slipped onto the pads here. England are 102/4

18:34(IST)

FOUR. Fantastic shot by Buttler as he leans into a drive which goes for a boundary. Valiant chase by Jadeja though, meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has gone off the field for India and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav - there seems to be some problem with his knee here. England are 92/4 here

18:31(IST)
18:28(IST)

Stokes gets the first run of the post lunch session but not in the most convincing manner here as his mistimed cover drive goes past mid-off and England pick up 1 run. England are 85/4

18:24(IST)

Three consecutive maidens from India after the post lunch session, bowlers piling on the pressure here and you feel a rash shot is just around the corner as both Stokes & Buttler are curbing their natural attacking instincts at the moment

18:18(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts the post lunch session here, good tight bowling to start as he begins with a maiden. Stokes and Buttler have looked solid here, India will be looking to seal the victory in this session it self.

17:33(IST)

Ashwin bowls the last over of the first session on Day 4. A session completely dominated by India with their pace bowlers on top, England are in all sorts of trouble here and will require a very special effort to come back into the game. England are 84/4 and need a real miracle to come back into the game here! India meanwhile will be looking to wrap up proceedings today itself.

17:30(IST)

Good over for England that, Buttler picks three boundaries from that over, he is the only batsman who has looked like surviving here. England are 84/4 here

17:25(IST)

India bring Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack here just before lunch, Stokes has been his bunny for quite some time now. Ashwin concedes jsut 2 runs from the over and England are 76/4

17:21(IST)

Shami almost gets another wicket, just too good to take the edge though. The ball pitches and goes just away from Buttler's bat, England are 70/4 here and they need 451 more runs to win here

17:16(IST)

Pandya with yet another maiden here, Ashwin is also now on the field here. We are nearing lunch here and it has been a wonderful session for India so far, they look favourites to wrap this one up today itself

17:10(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Two players taking more than 5 catches in a Test for India:

M Azharuddin/ K More v Pakistan, Karachi, 1989
K Srikkanth/ K More v Australia, Perth, 1992
S Ganguly/ SS Das v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2000
R Pant/ KL Rahul v England, Trent Bridge 2018 *

17:09(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now and starts with a maiden. The Indian slip fielders are enjoying this domination here, a lot of chatter among the slip cordon as well. England are 66/4 here

17:04(IST)

Shami also has his tail up here, he took a couple of overs to get his line and length sorted but after that he has been completely accurate here. England are 66/4 and need 455 more runs to win

England's Ben Stokes, right, greets teammate Jos Buttler during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Live Updates: 100! The partnership between these two reaches the 100 mark, excellent batting this and it keeps England in the game. A drive through the covers from Stokes helps the reach the landmark. England are 162/4

Day 3 Round Up:

The live telecast of the fourth day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Courtesy Kohli's 103, his second ton of the series, India declared their second innings at 352 for seven, leaving the hosts an improbable victory target of 521 runs. Kohli's runs came off 197 balls and was studded with 10 boundaries. He shared 113 runs for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (72), who also returned to form after a dismal outing in the second Test. Hardik Pandya also made an useful contribution after his maiden five-wicket haul, smashing a run-a-ball 52 with the help of seven boundaries and a hit over the fence. Kohli seemed in no mood to drag the innings any further and decided to declare the innings, handing his bowlers nine overs to go full throttle. But Alastair Cook (9 not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) played cautiously to fend off the nine overs with England still needing another 498 runs for win with two full days of play remaining. Earlier coming onto bat after tea, Kohli got a life on 93 when Jennings missed a catch at gully off James Anderson (1/55) in the 91st over. Soon after, the Indian skipper celebrated his hundred off 191 balls.

But Kohli failed to capitalise on the chance as he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes (1/49) soon. It triggered preparations for declaration in the Indian camp as Rishabh Pant (1) walked out to bat at number six. He tried to attack but only edged to give a catch at slip off Anderson. Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Pandya then put on 47 runs for the sixth wicket, before Adil Rashid (3/101) bowled the former. India's lead crossed 500 with Mohammed Shami (3) being the last man to be dismissed before Kohli declared the innings. After lunch, Kohli continued his sedate partnership with Pujara as the duo went about their business in style. The pair looked in no hurry as they continued grinding the English bowling attack. India crossed 200 in the 63rd over with Kohli and Pujara bringing up their 100-run partnership off 270 balls. Kohli also crossed the 400-run mark in this series, becoming only the second Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin (426) to do so against England. Overall, he is the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. Things were moving along nicely when Pujara edged a Stokes' delivery to Cook at first slip against the run of play. Pujara faced 208 balls and struck nine fours.

Kohli and Rahane then batted with purpose as India's lead continued to swell with time. England took the second new ball as soon as it became available, but to no avail. Earlier, starting at the overnight score of 124 for 2, India had perfect conditions for batting on a humid and warm day and Kohli and Pujara looked to grind and play for time with no hurry whatsoever. It could be seen in the manner Pujara took his sweet time to get going, even as Kohli set off quickly for the day. They scored 70 runs during the wicketless session. Anderson though bowled a superb spell in the morning and didn't let the batsmen score easily. He bowled seven overs in the first hour of play, including three maidens and gave away only seven runs. Woakes and Stokes kept things tight at the other end, particularly the latter, as the two batsmen were troubled by awkward bounce on a few occasions. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah




