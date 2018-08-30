Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 at Rose Bowl: Ali, Curran Frustrate India; England 139/6 at Tea

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2018, 8:32 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:15(IST)

TEA! Curran and Ali have certainly given the English fans some reason to cheer here. 27 overs bowled in the session and 82 runs are conceded by India, picking two wickets. Those two wickets came really early in the piece with Shami removing Stokes & Buttler quite early. That would have given hopes of getting England all out! But Curran and Ali have put together an unbeaten 53-run stand here. England are 139/6 at tea!

20:10(IST)

50 partnership between Moeen and Curran!

         2nd fifty partnership for 7th wicket by ENG in this series (Both involving Sam Curran).
         1st fifty partnership between Moeen and Curran.
         1st fifty partnership for 7th wicket by ENG at Southampton and 2nd overall.
         The first fifty partnership for 7th wicket at Southampton was by Dhoni and Jadeja in 2014 for 58 runs.

20:09(IST)

20:03(IST)

Ashwin is bowling tight lines but not really troubling the batsmen at the moment here. Not much in the pitch for the spinners at the moment you have to say! Both the players are looking settled now and England are 133/6 here.  

19:59(IST)

SIX! Top edge from Moeen Ali and it goes all the way for a maximum, he was not in control but luckily for him, he gets an healthy edge on that one and it goes all the way. He is completely beaten by the next ball which pitches and goes away, England are now 132/6 here,

19:53(IST)
19:48(IST)

Ashwin bowls yet another maiden here, Indian bowlers doing well to pile on the pressure. At the same time credit to Curran and Ali who have looked really solid and assured at the crease. Probably something to learn for the England top order there. The hosts are 122/6

19:44(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Balls faced this series:
206 S Curran *
205 K Jennings
203 A Cook
Curran has played one fewer Test than the other two.

19:41(IST)

Kohli turns to Ashwin now as India look for a breakthough here, first time in the game that the bowlers are being really tested here. India will need to be patient and not leak away any easy runs here. England are 122/6 at the moment

19:38(IST)

Ali leaving the ball well and then capitalising on any looseners. First, leaves the ball over middle-stump by trusting the bounce and then slashes hard as soon as he gets any sort of room. The partnership between the two is worth 34 runs and England are 120/6.

19:35(IST)

Expensive over from Hardik Pandya as he concedes 15 runs from that over, Curran hitting three boundaries in that over - first cutting through the point region, then a straight drive followed by a boundary off the no ball towards third man region. England are 116/6 after 40 overs

19:28(IST)

100 - England reach the triple figure mark to a round of applause from the crowd, a streaky boundary helping the hosts reach there. Ali plays with soft hands and the ball goes through third slip and gully for a boundary. England are 101/6 after 39 overs

19:25(IST)
19:24(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now and India have four slips now. All out attack from captain Virat Kohli here, England bat long though and they need their tail to wag more than ever here. England are 96/6 after 38 overs here

19:18(IST)

Shami almost uproots Ali's off-stump! One can call it a fine leave now but Ali's heart must be in his mouth when he saw the ball jag back in there, England are now 89/6 and in need of a miracle here!

19:12(IST)

Sam Curran has come out to join Moeen Ali out in the middle, tough task for the youngster with the ball doing so much at the moment. India meanwhile will be looking to dismiss England as soon as possible here!

19:10(IST)

19:07(IST)
19:04(IST)

WICKET! Shami gets the big wicket of Stokes here, sensational swing bowling this as the ball pitches and jags back in to strike Stokes right in front of the wicket. Oxenford takes his time but raises his finger eventually. Stokes reviews but sees all three reds. England are now 86/6, Stokes departs for 23.

19:01(IST)

Ishant continues from the other end, bowling tirelessly like a workhorse here. Interesting that Ashwin has bowled only one over yet, despite two left-handers on the crease right now. England are 86/5

18:56(IST)

Shami now concedes just 1 run, India piling on the pressure here as they look to turn the screws on England. Shami meanwhile is off the field as he is in talks with physio Patrick Farhart. England are 83/5

18:50(IST)

Ishant Sharma continues with a maiden here, he has bowled well here but seems to have received an unofficial warning from the umpires for flirting with the danger zone. His delivery stride seems to be the major problem. England are 82/5 after 32 overs.

18:44(IST)

FOUR! Flicked away by Stokes and it goes away for a boundary, poor effort though by Bumrah as he was a bit slow to move at square leg. That's followed by 4 byes as the ball swings a bit too much giving Pant no chance at all. England are 82/5

18:36(IST)

Moeen Ali has come out to join Ben Stokes in the middle now, two left handers at the crease and that should mean more of Ashwin & Ishant here. England in all sorts of trouble and they are 71/5

18:28(IST)
18:23(IST)

WICKET! Shami strikes and Kohli takes a smart catch. Shami bowls one outside off stump and Buttler again looks to go for the drive, all he manages is an outside edge and Kohli takes a good catch as the ball was travelling quickly there. Buttler departs for 21 and England are 69/5 here

18:20(IST)

First glimpse of Ravichandran Ashwin here, concedes a boundary on the final delivery as Stokes picks up the arm ball and hits it straight past mid-on for a boundary. He is certainly looking 100% though and that should please India. England are 67/4

18:17(IST)

Shami with a brilliant delivery, bowls a bit straight and Buttler looks to play through the off-side. He gets a leading edge but it goes through the gap for a boundary. India won't mind that at all though. England are now 61/4

18:13(IST)

Shami starts the proceedings after the lunch with Buttler facing the first ball..Will be interesting to see how Stokes and Buttler approach the innings now. England are in dire needs of a big partnership here

18:02(IST)

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 at Rose Bowl: Ali, Curran Frustrate India; England 139/6 at Tea

File Image of Moeen Ali. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Loading...
Live Updates: Curran and Ali have certainly given the English fans some reason to cheer here. 27 overs bowled in the session and 82 runs are conceded by India, picking two wickets. Those two wickets came really early in the piece with Shami removing Stokes & Buttler quite early. That would have given hopes of getting England all out! But Curran and Ali have put together an unbeaten 53-run stand here. England are 139/6 at tea!

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 30 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Shambolic at Lord’s, suddenly the tourists appear to have all the momentum – the promise of a return of the sun and a historically good batting surface at the Ageas Bowl couldn’t have arrived at a better time. If Virat Kohli has managed to make 440 runs so far in the series on seaming tracks, imagine what he could do on a flat one. For England their dream start to the series has swiftly turned sour, the cracks that appeared in their opening two wins can no longer simply be covered up by lower order runs and good bowling performances, at some point somebody in their top order is actually going to have to be able to bat. Suddenly it is the hosts who look hapless, and with a couple of ill-timed injuries thrown in for good measure, they, just like India did before Trent Bridge, face the prospect of having to act fast or watch the series slip away from them.

After the defeat at Trent Bridge, changes were always likely, but ultimately it is injuries, both directly and indirectly, that have decided them – Moeen Ali and Sam Curran coming in for Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.The injury to Jonny Bairstow’s finger could ultimately prove a blessing in disguise for England, unable to keep wicket in this Test he replaces Pope at number four and without the burden of having to don the gloves as well, it is hoped he might finally help provide the top order stability that has been missing for so long. Woakes however has, along with James Anderson, been England’s best bowler in the series, and the thigh injury that rules him out of the Test is more of a blow, although it does at least give England the chance to recall Curran – who was extremely unfortunate to miss out last time given his start to the series. With Moeen back in the side, England hope that the overs he could provide with the ball will help alleviate pressure on Ben Stokes who is also carrying a slight injury niggle and therefore may face a reduced bowling role. Ultimately though the hosts do not look in great shape, both openers have big question marks hanging over them, their number three would rather bat at four, not to mention being short of form, their number four normally bats five and their number five normally bats six – and that is before you even get on to the fact that they have a new wicketkeeper and a number seven who last week made 219 batting at number three for his county. For all the talent that England possess in their team, that is a side that reeks of uncertainty and indecision.

India then must surely sense blood in the water and for the first time in the Kohli era look as if they might select the same team in consecutive Tests. At Trent Bridge their batsmen showed that they did in fact have an answer to England’s bowlers, and in an instant the series returned to life. Like a boxer who remembers he is allowed to block his opponent rather than just getting repeatedly punched in the face, India suddenly find themselves very much back in this fight – but must remember to keep the same discipline that saw them triumph in Nottingham. Overconfidence was arguably one of England’s biggest mistakes last time out and India must avoid becoming a victim here because for all that the hosts’ batting has been abysmal, their bowlers will still be waiting to pounce on the slightest Indian mistake with the bat – while their catching can surely only improve from the debacle it was in the last Test. If the series so far has taught us one thing, it is that predicting the outcome of this Test is anybody’s guess. India you feel psychologically have the upper hand but this is an England side whose recent past is littered with humiliating defeats followed by roaring comebacks – they are predictably unpredictable and all the more infuriating for it. Will England remember they are just a win away from sealing the series? Can India keep the comeback dream alive? Looks like we’re in for a fascinating five days finding out. Squads - India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

Related Story

charles reynoldsCricket Live StreamingEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india liveEngland vs India Live Cricket Scoreengland vs india live scorefourth TestInd vs EngIND vs ENG LiveInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveIndia vs England Live Cricket Scoreindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingIndia- Englandkohli and coLive Cricket Scorelive scoresouthampton testvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...