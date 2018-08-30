India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 at Rose Bowl: In-form Visitors Look to Carry Winning Momentum

14:19(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin has recovered from his hip injury and is fit to play the fourth Test against England, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who hinted that he would field an unchanged side after changing the playing XI in each of the last 38 Tests. India have chopped and changed their teams for the last 45 Tests, with Kohli fielding 38 combinations in as many Tests. "Everyone is fit to start tomorrow (Thursday). Ashwin has recovered nicely. He had a good practice session yesterday. He is good to go," Kohli told reporters. "It has not always been the case of (making random) changes. There have been injuries as well, which have not been taking in to consideration. It has been a mix of both. Seeing the way things are right now we don't feel we need to change anything."