India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 at Rose Bowl: Pacers Strike to Leave England in Tatters

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2018, 5:19 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

17:28(IST)

DROPPED! Shami would have had his first wicket there but Pant drops a tough chance, Buttler looks to leave the ball but he is late and the ball takes a bottom edge there. Pant was expecting it to come through and was not expecting the deflection. Would have been a great catch had he taken that, England are 56/4

17:25(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack now, India will look to take one more wicket here before lunch to make this a dominant session for them. They have been excellent so far, Bumrah bowls a maiden and England are 53/4!

17:21(IST)

Shami is the only bowler who hasn't picked up a wicket yet but he has bowled well, not giving away any loose balls to the England batsmen. Three runs from the over and England are 53/4 after 21 overs.

17:15(IST)

Back-to-back boundaries here for Buttler as England reach the 50-run landmark but at the cost of 4 wickets! Buttler gets the first boundary with a fine cover drive and then follows it up with a four towards deep square leg. England are 50/4

17:11(IST)

Stokes and Buttler will need an innings similar to the one they played at Trent Bridge. England in desperate need for a big partnership here as their top order has again departed early. England are 42/4 and really struggling at the moment

17:07(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Cook's nightmare series continues..Alastair Cook dismissed for 17 by Hardik Pandya

         1st time dismissed by Pandya.
         8 consecutive innings without any fifty for Cook.
         12 consecutive innings without fifty for Cook vs India

17:02(IST)

WICKET! Said it too early I think! Pandya gets the breakthough and its a fine catch by Kohli in the slip cordon. Cook with a disastrous shot though, what was he trying there! Looks to play it late but hits it to Kohli who takes a tumbling low catch, almost inches from the ground. Credit to Cook as he walks straight away. He departs for 17 and England are 36/4!

17:01(IST)

Mohammed Shami finally comes into the attack now, he starts by conceding just 2 runs in his first over. Good news for England now is that Cook looks a bit more settled and confident. England are 36/3

16:57(IST)

Stokes flicks one for a boundary past mid-on to start the over with a boundary here, Stokes played well in the previous game and will look to carry on the confidence in this game. England are now 34/3

16:55(IST)
16:52(IST)

Bumrah bowls his eighth consecutive over here, Shami was warming up and it looked like he would come on before Kohli asked Bumrah whether he would like to bowl another. Another tight one from him and England are 29/2

16:47(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now ahead of Mohammad Shami. Pandya picked a five-for in his last game and Kohli will be hoping he can get the similar sort of movement in this game as well. England are 29/3 here

16:41(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah strikes again, a peach of a delivery yet again as it pitches and moves away just enough to take the edge. Pant completes the simplest of catches behind the stumps. Second wicket for Bumrah and England are 28/3 now.

16:38(IST)

Bumrah begins proceedings after the drinks break here, a first hour completely dominated by India here. Cook and Bairstow have a major rebuilding job in front of them here. England are 27/2 with the Indian pacers making the ball talk!

16:33(IST)

Sixth consecutive over from Ishant here and he seems to be running out of steam a bit here, the ball is still doing enough though and we might see Shami soon in the attack. Ishant concedes just 1 run and England are 26/2 after 12 overs here

16:26(IST)

Bairstow finally gets one from the middle of the bat and picks three runs. Timing the ball through the covers with Pandya giving a long chase. You feel that Cook is the wicket India would want at this stage. He might be out of form but there is no questioning his class, if he can get through this initial period, he might end up scoring a big hundred! England are 25/2

16:22(IST)

Excellent bowling from Ishant Sharma, goes between the bat and pad of Bairstow almost splitting him into two. Would like to get a bit fuller though as he is bowling a tad too short at this time. England are 21/2 after 10 overs here

16:17(IST)

16:13(IST)

Just the start India would have wanted after losing the toss and worst possible start this for England! They will be feeling the pressure here and the visitors will look to pile further misery here by picking a couple of more wickets. England are 17/2 after 8 overs here

16:10(IST)

250 Test wickets for Ishant Sharma

7th Indian bowler and 3rd pacer from the nation to take these many Test wickets.
        

Ishant becomes the 2nd slowest bowler to reach this landmark. 

16:07(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes now, similar to how Bumrah had gotten the better off him. The ball comes back in  sharply and Root looks to hit it towards the leg side but misses the ball. He is plumb here but goes for a review, more out of hope really. Three reds and England lose a review, they are 15/2 as Root departs for 4.

16:05(IST)

Bumrah now slips onto the pads and Cook makes full use as he just enough bat to beat the wicketkeeper, the ball goes away for a boundary towards fine leg. Bumrah failing to adjust his line for the left-hander there and England are 15/1 here

16:00(IST)

FOUR! First boundary of the day and it comes from Cook's bat. A bit of width offered from Ishant and Cook makes full use of it as he just times the ball for a four past backward point. Should give him some confidence and England are now 10/1

15:54(IST)

Bumrah's no ball horrors continue to haunt India yet again, again a superb delivery which comes back in to hit Root in front. Umpire turns it down but India immediately go for a review here, but before we can proceed, it turns out to be a no ball! That looked really close though. India lose a review here and if that wasn't a no ball Root would have been a goner!

15:48(IST)

The surprise story of the day was table tennis where old warhorse A Sharath Kamal and new sensation Manika Batra broke new grounds, giving India a first ever mixed doubles medal at the Asiad -- a bronze.

https://www.news18.com

15:48(IST)

Meanwhile, you can follow all the Asian Games action where the Indian hockey team is set to play their semi-final against Malaysia!

15:47(IST)

Bumrah on the money as usual here, Jennings didn't expect the ball to come back in at all and he pays the ultimate price here. He will need a real special knock in the second innings otherwise it might get tough for him to retain the opening spot in the fifth Test. Root meanwhile has come out to join Cook, England are 3/1

15:41(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah strikes early here, horrendous judgement from Jennings here as he looks to leave the ball but it comes back in sharply and he is hit right in front of the stumps. Absolutely plumb here and England lose an early wicket yet again, Jennings departs for a 0 and England are 1/1.

15:38(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts from the other end, he is coming from around the wicket and getting the ball to move away from the left-handers. That's when Ishant looks at his most dangerous. But early impressions here are that this looks like a flat pitch with a lot of runs in it. Ishant starts with a maiden and England are 1/0

15:32(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball in his hand he will bowl to Alastair Cook. Keaton Jennings is at the non-striker's end. Cook pushes the ball towards square leg to take a single and get off the mark. Beautiful sunny day in Southampton, making things ideal for cricket. 

Virat Kohli.

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 30 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Shambolic at Lord’s, suddenly the tourists appear to have all the momentum – the promise of a return of the sun and a historically good batting surface at the Ageas Bowl couldn’t have arrived at a better time. If Virat Kohli has managed to make 440 runs so far in the series on seaming tracks, imagine what he could do on a flat one. For England their dream start to the series has swiftly turned sour, the cracks that appeared in their opening two wins can no longer simply be covered up by lower order runs and good bowling performances, at some point somebody in their top order is actually going to have to be able to bat. Suddenly it is the hosts who look hapless, and with a couple of ill-timed injuries thrown in for good measure, they, just like India did before Trent Bridge, face the prospect of having to act fast or watch the series slip away from them.

After the defeat at Trent Bridge, changes were always likely, but ultimately it is injuries, both directly and indirectly, that have decided them – Moeen Ali and Sam Curran coming in for Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.The injury to Jonny Bairstow’s finger could ultimately prove a blessing in disguise for England, unable to keep wicket in this Test he replaces Pope at number four and without the burden of having to don the gloves as well, it is hoped he might finally help provide the top order stability that has been missing for so long. Woakes however has, along with James Anderson, been England’s best bowler in the series, and the thigh injury that rules him out of the Test is more of a blow, although it does at least give England the chance to recall Curran – who was extremely unfortunate to miss out last time given his start to the series. With Moeen back in the side, England hope that the overs he could provide with the ball will help alleviate pressure on Ben Stokes who is also carrying a slight injury niggle and therefore may face a reduced bowling role. Ultimately though the hosts do not look in great shape, both openers have big question marks hanging over them, their number three would rather bat at four, not to mention being short of form, their number four normally bats five and their number five normally bats six – and that is before you even get on to the fact that they have a new wicketkeeper and a number seven who last week made 219 batting at number three for his county. For all the talent that England possess in their team, that is a side that reeks of uncertainty and indecision.

India then must surely sense blood in the water and for the first time in the Kohli era look as if they might select the same team in consecutive Tests. At Trent Bridge their batsmen showed that they did in fact have an answer to England’s bowlers, and in an instant the series returned to life. Like a boxer who remembers he is allowed to block his opponent rather than just getting repeatedly punched in the face, India suddenly find themselves very much back in this fight – but must remember to keep the same discipline that saw them triumph in Nottingham. Overconfidence was arguably one of England’s biggest mistakes last time out and India must avoid becoming a victim here because for all that the hosts’ batting has been abysmal, their bowlers will still be waiting to pounce on the slightest Indian mistake with the bat – while their catching can surely only improve from the debacle it was in the last Test. If the series so far has taught us one thing, it is that predicting the outcome of this Test is anybody’s guess. India you feel psychologically have the upper hand but this is an England side whose recent past is littered with humiliating defeats followed by roaring comebacks – they are predictably unpredictable and all the more infuriating for it. Will England remember they are just a win away from sealing the series? Can India keep the comeback dream alive? Looks like we’re in for a fascinating five days finding out. Squads - India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

