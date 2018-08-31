Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 at Rose Bowl: Ali Picks Three in Quick Succession to Leave India Crumbling

Cricketnext | Updated: August 31, 2018, 8:50 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:51(IST)

WICKET! Shami departs first ball, what a delivery that from Ali as it pitches and spins back in, Shami looks for a backfoot defence but the ball hits the top of off stump. Sensational bowling that and India are 195/8. Ali will be on a hat-trick

20:48(IST)

WICKET! Ali gets another one and abysmal shot selection from Ashwin there, he looks to go for the reverse sweep but gets a bottom edge and onto the stumps. Disastrous from India and they are crumbling now, Ashwin departs for 1 and visitors are 195/7

20:43(IST)
20:38(IST)

WICKET! Pandya doesn't last long with that approach here, he looks to hit one towards leg side but hits it straight to Root who takes a good catch there at short mid-wicket. Good captaincy as well, he positioned himself perfectly for that shot. Pandya departs for 4 and India in trouble now, they are 189/6

20:36(IST)

James Anderson starts from the other end for England, he starts by conceding 3 runs in his first over. India inching closer to England's first innings total here, they are 188/5

20:34(IST)

Pandya on strike for India as we resume proceedings after Tea. He starts with a slog sweep to go after Ali! Well that's one way of dealing with the spin here, India are 185/5 and trial by 61 runs

20:14(IST)
20:12(IST)

WICKET! Rishabh Pant departs, 29 balls and he is dismissed for a duck by Moeen Ali. The ball goes on with the arm and he is hit on the pads here. Fifth wicket falls for India here at the stroke of Tea and this is a session which belongs to England. India are 181/5 now and England are well & truly back in the game here.

20:08(IST)
19:58(IST)

20 balls and counting, Pant is yet to get off the mark here. Anderson concedes just 1 run from the over and India are 169/4 here, they still trail by 77 runs. 

19:50(IST)

Play finally resumes after the necessary medical interruption, Pant meanwhile are yet to get off the mark after facing 12 balls. Will be interesting to see how he approaches this from here

19:45(IST)

Meanwhile, DRS is also not available at the moment as there seems to be some issue with hawk eye! India are 167/4 here

19:42(IST)

Pujara is struck on the helmet here as Stokes surprises him with a short ball. Bang on the badge there and the physio is being called out here. Rightly so, to check for concussion. India are 167/4

19:37(IST)

Stokes bowls yet another no-ball and according to the Twitter verse, he was a bit lucky on Rahane dismissal as that should have been given a no-ball! Pant meanwhile looks to be a bit indecisive at the moment. India are 165/4 and trail by 81 runs here

19:31(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara is the big wicket here now for England, if they manage to get him now, they will be right back in this game. Rishabh Pant meanwhile has come out to join Pujara in the middle. He will need to play a supporting role here and ensure he doesn't give away his wicket. India are 163/4

19:24(IST)

WICKET! Stokes gets the wicket and Rahane departs, its the big in-swinger and it wraps Rahane on the pads there. Umpire raises his finger but Rahane goes for a review, is it a no ball? Mighty close call from the umpire and he stays with the on-field umpire's decision. Its three reds in the hawkeye and that's the end of Rahane. He departs for 11 and India are 161/4

19:20(IST)

The first hour after Tea is done and India have managed to score at a decent rate here,but England have managed to get the important wicket of Virat Kohli. Rahane and Pujara are batting well now and India have moved onto 161/3, trailing by 85 runs

19:09(IST)

DROPPED! Captain Joe Root has dropped a tough one at third slip, again Stokes manages to get the outside edge and the ball goes flying to Root's left. These kind of catches usually stick, it hits the palm of his hand and goes down. India are 156/3

19:04(IST)

Ben Stokes comes into the attack and almost strikes straight away. Pujara gets an outside edge but credit to him that he played with really soft hands, instead of losing his wicket he picks four as ball goes between Buttler and Cook at first slip. India cross 150 and are 151/3

18:58(IST)

50! Cheteshwar Pujara completes his half-century here, fine innings and much needed as well for India. He reaches the landmark off 100 balls. His 4th against England and 3rd in England. 2nd fifty in this series for him. 2nd instance of Pujara scoring two fifties in a series outside Asia. His first came in South Africa in 2013-14

18:54(IST)

WICKET! Sam Curran is again the miracle man for England. Kohli had been a bit edgy in the last couple of overs and finally he nicks one to first slip where Cook takes a smart low catch. Credit to Kohli as he straight away walks off, he departs for 43 and India are 142/3

18:53(IST)

Ali is deceiving Kohli here, yet again beats the bat but the Indian captain's backfoot stays planted in the crease. Both Pujara and Kohli also approaching half-centuries here, India are 142/2

18:50(IST)

Sam Curran comes back into the attack and second ball is a loud appeal for LBW against Pujara, Root thinks of a review but wisely decides against taking it. Looked a bit too high, Fine cover drive though to end the over and Pujara picks for. India are 139/2 now, trailing by 107 runs

18:44(IST)

Pujara picks three as he plays one late and Kohli pushes him to run hard. Stokes took a tumble while collecting that one and he winces in pain, holding his knee there. The partnership between these two is already worth 85, India are 135/2

18:41(IST) Writing's on the wall for England...according to Michael Vaughan!
18:37(IST)

Edged but just wide of slip. The series surely belongs to Virat Kohli here, Moeen Ali cannot believe his luck there. Kohli looks to block on the frontfoot but the ball drifts to take the outside edge, before rushing away for a boundary. India 128/2 here

18:34(IST)

A cracking on drive from Virat Kohli, straight past mid on for a boundary to start the over but then a couple of absolute jaffas from Stuart Broad to come back. He comprehensively beats the bat twice but doesn't manage to get the edge. India are 118/2 and trail by 128 runs

18:30(IST)
18:29(IST)

Ali continues from the other end here, India picking up easy singles here and the score moves onto 114/2, they trail by 132 runs at the moment.

18:25(IST)

Pujara slashes and slashes hard, gets the ball up and over the slip cordon for a boundary. After that a couple of well judged leaves from the Saurasthra batsman before again cutting one past point for a boundary. Good over for India and they move onto 111/2 here

Moeen Ali. (Getty Images)

Latest update: Rishabh Pant departs, 29 balls and he is dismissed for a duck by Moeen Ali. The ball goes on with the arm and he is hit on the pads here. Fifth wicket falls for India here at the stroke of Tea and this is a session which belongs to England. India are 181/5 now and England are well & truly back in the game here.

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 31st (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss England for 246 on the opening day of the fourth cricket Test. Bumrah (3/46) scalped three wickets, while Ishant Sharma (2/26), Mohammed Shami (2/51) and spinner R Ashwin (2/40) took two wickets each and Hardik Pandya (1/51) accounted for one as India dominated the proceedings on the opening day. All-rounder Sam Curran anchored the England innings with a determined 78 as he shared 81 runs with Moeen Ali (40) and 63 runs with Stuart Broad (17) for the seventh and ninth wickets respectively. The hosts lost six wickets for 86 runs to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. However, the 20-year-old Curran resurrected the England innings with a 136-ball innings which was studded with eight hits to the fence and a six. It was his second Test half-century. The left-hander was the last batsman to be dismissed when he was cleaned up by Ashwin in the 77th over. At stumps, Shikhar Dhawan (3 not out) and KL Rahul (11 not out) were at the crease with the hosts leading by 227 runs. Earlier, Bumrah struck twice in the first session as England were reduced to 57-4 at lunch.

Bumrah posed problems from the very beginning. Keaton Jennings (0) made a mess of leaving the ball and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery across the stumps, and was out plumb lbw in an ugly fashion in the third over. England should have been two-down in the fifth over, when Bumrah also trapped Joe Root (4), on 2, plumb lbw. When the on-field umpire didn't agree, DRS review showed that the bowler had over-stepped. Root didn't survive for long, adding only 14 runs for the second wicket. He was out lbw, this time to Sharma who didn't over step. England went for a referral and lost a DRS review at that instance. Even as Alastair Cook (17) stayed his longest duration at the crease in this series, the top-order had no answer to the sustained pressure built up by the Indian attack. Runs came in a trickle, and even after the drinks' break, the pacers didn't relent.

Bumrah returned to further peg England back as Jonny Bairstow (6) was caught behind in the 13th over, nicking him off with an unplayable delivery outside the off stump. Pandya then got rid of Cook, with Kohli taking a brilliant low catch at third slip as England were reduced to 36-4 in the 18th over. England barely managed to crossed 50 in the 20th over. It could have made for an even more miserable score for the hosts as Buttler, on 11, had an under-edge off Shami just ahead of lunch. But the ball died on the way to keeper Rishab Pant, who didn't get down in time. Post lunch, Shami struck early to inflict another crucial blow. Jos Buttler (24) was out caught at slip in the third over after the break. Ben Stokes (23) continued to defend stoically, lasting 79 deliveries. Shami bowled brilliantly, continuing from where he left off in the morning session. And it brought him reward when he trapped Stokes lbw in the 35th over as England were reduced to 86-6. Curran and Ali then came together, and held fort until the tea break. They showed a lot of patience, in particular Curran who stayed calm and went for his strokes whenever opportunity presented itself. They added 50 off 94 deliveries and also took England past the 100-mark in the 39th over. England reached 139-6 at tea.
After tea, The duo added another 28 runs as India's frustration started building up. Whilst the bowling had been tight until then, there were a few byes let through and Hardik Pandya (1-51) was taken for runs. Ashwin (2-40) got the breakthrough as Bumrah pulled off a good running-in catch to Ali's slog sweep. Adil Rashid (6) didn't last long, trapped lbw by Ishant Sharma (2-26) as England were reduced to 177-8. Curran then started farming strike, even as he reached an impressive half-century off 109 balls with a six off Ashwin. He attacked from one end, while Broad fended at the other, and the duo carried England past 200 in the 69th over. They added 63 runs for the ninth wicket, a few too many for India's liking considering the precarious position England had found themselves in the morning. The visitors conceded 23 byes and a total of 34 extras. Finally, Bumrah (3-46) managed to dismiss Broad lbw, and after another six runs, Ashwin ended the English innings by bowling Curran. Earlier, India fielded an unchanged eleven from Nottingham, bringing an end to the 45-match streak of constant chopping and changing. It was the first time in 39 Tests as captain that Virat Kohli fielded the same team as the previous match.

(With PTI Inputs)

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

