India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 at Rose Bowl: Dhawan Departs, Kohli Joins Pujara

Keaton Jennings' dismissal, in particular, remained the talking point of the day. Not known for his in-swingers, Bumrah got one to move back in at the left-hander ferociously and the opener was caught right in front of his stumps in a position he'd rather wish to forget.

“Whenever a plan works it’s a good feeling,” said Bumrah at the end of the first day's play at Ageas Bowl, in Southampton. “A dream delivery? I don’t know about that, but it’s good when you get an early wicket so I’m very happy.”

Bumrah further added that the in-swinger had always been part of his repertoire emphasising that it was all about playing his cards smartly.

"It’s not a new delivery – I’ve always had it," he said. "I have the in-swinger and the out-swinger. I bowled that to Chris Gayle in the World Cup semi-final as well. I have many options, but you don’t want to use too many options in a single day – whenever you feel that option is suitable, then use it.