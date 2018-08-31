Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 at Rose Bowl: Dhawan Departs, Kohli Joins Pujara

Cricketnext | Updated: August 31, 2018, 4:39 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

16:38(IST)

WICKET! Just when he was starting to look good, Dhawan departs. Broad strikes yet again. His natural instincts taking over there as he leaves his bat hanging and the ball takes the edge. Buttler takes a good low catch on his left, Dhawan departs for 23 and India are 50/2 now. Important wicket for England!

16:31(IST)

50! India reach the 50-run mark here, both Dhawan and Rahul looking solid at the moment. A loud appeal against Dhawan but that's more out of hope from England. The ball would have been going down the leg side. India are 50/1 and trail by 196 runs now

16:27(IST)

Finally some runs as Dhawan guides one past cover to pick two runs, he has certainly been more watchful than usual here. The trail is also below 200 now for India. They reach 48/1 and trail by 198 runs at the moment

16:22(IST)
16:13(IST)

Sam Curran comes into the attack and he starts with a maiden here, Pujara though is looking a bit more solid as he faces a few more balls. India are 46/1 and trail by 200 runs.

16:08(IST)

Dhawan gets a leading edge which falls in no one's land. Lucky escape for the Indian opener here, he also gets a boundary as Broad bowls on his toes and pays the price. India are now 46/1 and trail by 200 here

16:03(IST)

Pujara finally gets off the mark with a clip towards leg side, on the pads and he makes the most of it by hitting it towards the leg side for two. India are now 42/1 here/

15:58(IST)

A maiden from Broad as Pujara plays out the over without much trouble, he is yet to get off the mark but that isn't something that would worry him. India are 39/1 here and trail by 207 runs

15:55(IST)

Dhawan gets an inside edge which goes just past the leg stump, missing it by a whisker. India will need all the luck they can get here. Pujara also refuses a run on the last ball and that's the right call, last thing they want is a run out. India are 39/1!

15:51(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara has walked out in the middle now to join Shikhar Dhawan at the crease, he starts with a few tentative blocks. Important for India that they don't lose wickets in heaps here. Need to build some solid partnerships, the visitors are 37/1

15:48(IST)

STAT ATTACK: KL Rahul dismissed for 19 by Stuart Broad

         3rd LBW dismissal for Rahul in this series.
         1st time dismissed by Broad in this series and 3rd instance overall.
         7th consecutive innings without fifty for Rahul.
         11th consecutive innings without fifty in overseas.

15:46(IST)

WICKET! That's the first one of the day, KL Rahul departs and Broad strikes early here. The ball comes back in and just enough movement to beat the bat, hits him on the back leg. Dharmasena takes his time but raises his finger, looked out but. Rahul reviews but to no avail - three reds and India lose a review as well. Rahul walks back for 19 and India are 37/1.

15:41(IST)

Rahul now gets his first boundary of the day, beautifully played, a backfoot punch - a shot which you don't see that often these days. On the next delivery he looks to play across the line and just about manages to get some bat on it. Decent start this for India and they move onto 36/0 here

15:38(IST)

Another boundary for Dhawan in the second over of the day against Broad, quite similar to the one he got against Anderson as he drives one for a four. England certainly making an effort to pitch the ball a lot fuller than what they were doing yesterday. India are 30/0 now

15:34(IST)

James Anderson has started the proceedings here for India, a couple of deliveries and some early movement here certainly. Dhawan gets off the mark with a boundary through a fine cover drive but England won't mind that. A bit of late movement and the same ball could end at slips! India are 25/0

15:22(IST)

We are just 10 minutes away from live action and this is the pitch report from Sanjay Manjrekar: Two important changes on the pitch - There are a number of divots where the fast bowlers hit the pitch hard, and they will assist movement. Also, some rough areas outside the right-handers' off stump which should assist the spinners

15:10(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul did well yesterday, playing out the last 15 minutes which is a tricky period for any opener. India didn't lose a wicket and today the visitors will be looking to build on that and reach a formidable first innings score, to ensure they have a healthy lead in the first innings

15:02(IST)
15:00(IST) India vs England: India's Wolf Pack of Fast Men Run Riot Against Feeble England

The worst thing for England is that it is no longer a surprise. 30/3 used to be a shock, now it has become nearly as habitual as the playing of Jerusalem before each day's play.

https://www.news18.com

14:56(IST)

Curran's 78 went a long way in helping England eek out a competitive total, which at one stage looked out of their reach. The all-rounder said that he just backed his all-round abilities and played “naturally and freely”.
“I just tried to play my natural game,” he said. “I love being in the side and I almost played with no fear, tried to be nice and positive and get some partnerships – not try to overthink it. Luckily enough it came off and we have a decent score on the board."

14:50(IST)

“I was disappointed but at the same time took it as a positive,” said Curran. “You can’t really leave out someone who’s got a hundred (Chris Woakes). It’s a great squad at the minute, and everyone is fighting for their places. It’s a great place to be and there’s good depth in the squad.
“I wasn’t proving a point at all – I was just playing the way I do, naturally and freely. “I was unlucky obviously last week to miss out. But I love being around the squad. There are some great names in the team and I’m learning so much.”

14:43(IST)

England seem to have unearthed a gem in Curran, who once again proved he belonged to the big stage as he rescued his side from a perilous position to a more respectable 246. The left-hander bided his time initially, stringing crucial with Moeen Ali (40) and Stuart Broad (17) before going for his shots. Curran was dropped from the Playing XI for the Trent Bridge Test despite starring with both bat and ball in England's win in the first Test. Disappointed at being left out, the 20-year-old though insisted that he was not trying to prove a point.

14:37(IST)

“I always try to add new things... It’s always better when you have options, then you are in a good space when bowling in the match. I want to keep on improving, add new deliveries so that it helps me in match situations.”
Bumrah finished with 3 for 46 in a 20-over spell as England were bundled out for 246. Things could have been much worse for the hosts - who at one stage were at 86 for 6 - if not for a gritty 78 from Sam Curran.
“He played well,” acknowledged Bumrah. “When he came into bat, he played a waiting game. He left the ball well. At that time, as the ball got older, it stopped swinging a lot – there was less seam movement as well and the wicket got slower.
“They played some shots and scored some runs. After the break, we decided that we’d have to create pressure again and work hard for a wicket.”

14:29(IST)

Keaton Jennings' dismissal, in particular, remained the talking point of the day. Not known for his in-swingers, Bumrah got one to move back in at the left-hander ferociously and the opener was caught right in front of his stumps in a position he'd rather wish to forget.
“Whenever a plan works it’s a good feeling,” said Bumrah at the end of the first day's play at Ageas Bowl, in Southampton. “A dream delivery? I don’t know about that, but it’s good when you get an early wicket so I’m very happy.”
Bumrah further added that the in-swinger had always been part of his repertoire emphasising that it was all about playing his cards smartly.
"It’s not a new delivery – I’ve always had it," he said. "I have the in-swinger and the out-swinger. I bowled that to Chris Gayle in the World Cup semi-final as well. I have many options, but you don’t want to use too many options in a single day – whenever you feel that option is suitable, then use it.

14:05(IST)

13:57(IST)

Hello and welcome to the second day's live coverage from the fourth Test between England and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. After a delightful bowling performance for the Indians, it is now up to the batsmen to hold up their end of the deal and deliver the runs. Openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan negotiated the last few overs of the first day safely and will look to build on that! The series stands delicately poised at 2-1 for the hosts, thus making this an extremely crucial stage in the game. 

Cheteshwar Pujara (AP)

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 31st (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss England for 246 on the opening day of the fourth cricket Test. Bumrah (3/46) scalped three wickets, while Ishant Sharma (2/26), Mohammed Shami (2/51) and spinner R Ashwin (2/40) took two wickets each and Hardik Pandya (1/51) accounted for one as India dominated the proceedings on the opening day. All-rounder Sam Curran anchored the England innings with a determined 78 as he shared 81 runs with Moeen Ali (40) and 63 runs with Stuart Broad (17) for the seventh and ninth wickets respectively. The hosts lost six wickets for 86 runs to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. However, the 20-year-old Curran resurrected the England innings with a 136-ball innings which was studded with eight hits to the fence and a six. It was his second Test half-century. The left-hander was the last batsman to be dismissed when he was cleaned up by Ashwin in the 77th over. At stumps, Shikhar Dhawan (3 not out) and KL Rahul (11 not out) were at the crease with the hosts leading by 227 runs. Earlier, Bumrah struck twice in the first session as England were reduced to 57-4 at lunch.

Bumrah posed problems from the very beginning. Keaton Jennings (0) made a mess of leaving the ball and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery across the stumps, and was out plumb lbw in an ugly fashion in the third over. England should have been two-down in the fifth over, when Bumrah also trapped Joe Root (4), on 2, plumb lbw. When the on-field umpire didn't agree, DRS review showed that the bowler had over-stepped. Root didn't survive for long, adding only 14 runs for the second wicket. He was out lbw, this time to Sharma who didn't over step. England went for a referral and lost a DRS review at that instance. Even as Alastair Cook (17) stayed his longest duration at the crease in this series, the top-order had no answer to the sustained pressure built up by the Indian attack. Runs came in a trickle, and even after the drinks' break, the pacers didn't relent.

Bumrah returned to further peg England back as Jonny Bairstow (6) was caught behind in the 13th over, nicking him off with an unplayable delivery outside the off stump. Pandya then got rid of Cook, with Kohli taking a brilliant low catch at third slip as England were reduced to 36-4 in the 18th over. England barely managed to crossed 50 in the 20th over. It could have made for an even more miserable score for the hosts as Buttler, on 11, had an under-edge off Shami just ahead of lunch. But the ball died on the way to keeper Rishab Pant, who didn't get down in time. Post lunch, Shami struck early to inflict another crucial blow. Jos Buttler (24) was out caught at slip in the third over after the break. Ben Stokes (23) continued to defend stoically, lasting 79 deliveries. Shami bowled brilliantly, continuing from where he left off in the morning session. And it brought him reward when he trapped Stokes lbw in the 35th over as England were reduced to 86-6. Curran and Ali then came together, and held fort until the tea break. They showed a lot of patience, in particular Curran who stayed calm and went for his strokes whenever opportunity presented itself. They added 50 off 94 deliveries and also took England past the 100-mark in the 39th over. England reached 139-6 at tea.
After tea, The duo added another 28 runs as India's frustration started building up. Whilst the bowling had been tight until then, there were a few byes let through and Hardik Pandya (1-51) was taken for runs. Ashwin (2-40) got the breakthrough as Bumrah pulled off a good running-in catch to Ali's slog sweep. Adil Rashid (6) didn't last long, trapped lbw by Ishant Sharma (2-26) as England were reduced to 177-8. Curran then started farming strike, even as he reached an impressive half-century off 109 balls with a six off Ashwin. He attacked from one end, while Broad fended at the other, and the duo carried England past 200 in the 69th over. They added 63 runs for the ninth wicket, a few too many for India's liking considering the precarious position England had found themselves in the morning. The visitors conceded 23 byes and a total of 34 extras. Finally, Bumrah (3-46) managed to dismiss Broad lbw, and after another six runs, Ashwin ended the English innings by bowling Curran. Earlier, India fielded an unchanged eleven from Nottingham, bringing an end to the 45-match streak of constant chopping and changing. It was the first time in 39 Tests as captain that Virat Kohli fielded the same team as the previous match.

(With PTI Inputs)

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

