Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl: Bumrah Removes Cook to Give India a Breakthrough

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2018, 4:08 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

16:14(IST)

Some news from the middle and the word is that Ishant Sharma has received an official warning for coming into the danger area. That looks a bit harsh though as it wasn't intentional. Three official warnings and you can't bowl anymore! England are 28/1 here and lead by 1

16:10(IST)

Moeen Ali comes out to join Keaton Jennings in the middle here, getting a promotion after that performance in the first innings. He is greeted by an absolute jaffa though, comes back in and beats his defence to go just over the stumps. He will have his task cut out at no.3 here, England are 28/1

16:06(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah gets the breakthrough yet again, Cook's horrid time continues. Bumrah pitches the ball up and Cook looks to drive it but gets an outside edge which is taken by Rahul at second slip. It took a couple of juggles but luckily for India, Rahul hangs on. Cook departs for 12 and England are 24/1

16:01(IST)
15:59(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack now but absolutely no movement in the air and the conditions are different to what they were in the first innings, goes around the wicket to Jennings who dabs one past third slip for a boundary. England move to 21/0 and trail by just 6 runs now

15:54(IST)

England openers have certainly started well here, they have been cautious but at the same time they haven't really gone into a shell here. Making full use of the loose deliveries and being watchful as well. The hosts are now 16/0 and trail by 11 runs

15:49(IST)

 Ashwin gets in the carrom ball here but not on the stumps and Cook lets it go. Good positive start this for England as they haven't lost an early wicket here. The score moves to 14/0 and the hosts trail by just 13 runs now.

15:46(IST)

Half-volley from Ishant and Cook makes the most of it, timing it perfectly for a boundary past mid-wicket for a four. Loud roar from the crowd as well, hoping that the shot is a sign of things to come from Cook. Four runs from the over and England are 13/0

15:41(IST)

Ashwin certainly threatening to get a wicket here, again a loud appeal on the last ball of the over but too much turn there and it would have gone over the stumps. Ashwin mixing the balls beautifully there and England are 9/0 here

15:38(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts from the other end for India, going around the wicket to the left-handers. That's when he is at his lethal best. Almost gets the better of Cook who gets his bat down just at the right time. Ishant starts with a maiden and England are 7/0

15:33(IST)

Ashwin certainly getting some turn early here, beats both the openers a couple of times here. Cook picks up first runs of the day towards the leg side. Just 1 run conceded from the over and England move to 7/0 here.

15:29(IST)

Kohli leading the pep talk as Indian team comes out on the field here, the sun is shining brightly and England openers - Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings - are out as well. Are they playing for a spot in the team here? So many sub-plots here and we should have our answers soon. Cook to take strike here and Ashwin to start proceedings

15:25(IST)

We are just minutes away from live action now..you can send us your inputs on Twitter or facebook by tagging cricketnext and we will carry the best ones on our blog! 

15:19(IST)
15:14(IST)

Sanjay Manjrekar on the pitch: "The little dent that I talked about. What is crying out is the dryness. That rough is getting a new dimension. That rough can also be exploited by guys like Bumrah, Ishant Sharma as well, bowling wide of the crease. Saw Bumrah get awkward bounce yesterday. Decent batting pitch, but not a pitch where a bowler will think there's nothing in there for us," 

15:02(IST)

Ashwin will certainly be the key for India on a Day 3 pitch that should have some assistance for the spinners. We saw yesterday how Moeen Ali was turning the ball and Ashwin will be looking for something similar here, if not more!

14:51(IST)

Meanwhile, here is what Cheteshwar Pujara said, speaking to the broadcaster before the game: "I wanted to score some runs for Yorkshire. But it didn't happen. I scored some runs in white-ball cricket but it didn't happen in red-ball. But I was playing well. I was preparing well and if you have self belief, you can always pull it off. Sometimes you have t oaccept the fact that when you're not part of the team, it's not easy to sit out, but I just focus on what I can do, how I can improve, rather than thinking about proving myself to anyone. I am not thinking about scoring in each and every game. Even when I'm batting I barely even noticed the scoreboard. That helps me. The pitch has slowed down, balls are keeping low so most of the balls are hitting the stumps which is a good thing for our fast bowlers today and that is why I made those adjustments while batting. R Ashwin will hold the key today, with his experience. There;s no pressure on him. He just needs to do what he has always done for us. There's rough out there. There's turn from the centre of it as well. The pitch is dry enough to help him"

14:42(IST)

Cook's long-time mentor, Graham Gooch, believes the English opener is "flat-lining" and failing to make any improvements in his batting."My concern would be watching him that I don't see any improvements in his game," Gooch told BBC Radio. "I think he's flat-lining a little bit. When you're a batsman, you need to improve yourself, you need to look for new things to do to drive you forward. "I don't know how he's practising, I don't know what he's doing away from the game. I am concerned when I see him play, because I think he makes similar mistakes, and even at 33, 34, you can improve yourself."

14:37(IST)

Opener Alastair Cook has been going through an extended lean patch and his form will be a major worry for England. In 2018, the 33-year-old only averages 19.06 and has also struggled heavily in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. With just one fifty under his belt, this has been Cook's worst year in terms of performance since his debut in 2006. Since January 2017, the left-hander has scored 1168 runs in 19 matches - which includes two double centuries. If we remove those two knocks, he has only managed 681 runs in 32 innings at an average of 21.28 in the last two years.

14:33(IST)

"Cricketers prepare for all sorts of eventualities, not just seam bowling. We had also practised and spoken about spin factor that we might encounter. But we had a couple of soft dismissals. Hardik (Pandya) wasn't on top of the ball while driving and (R) Ashwin attempted the reverse sweep pretty early in his innings. Had he been set or batting with the tail maybe one could have thought the shot was on. But Pujara was going so well, so maybe they could have done those things differently. But as professional cricketers we prepare for all things we might encounter."

14:27(IST)

Bangar, meanwhile said India were not caught by surprise by Moeen and explained they had prepared for the off-spinner's threat.
"Losing wickets at the stroke of tea was a setback. In a span of 15 runs we lost four wickets. From a position of strength we were sort of staring at
conceding a lead. Credit to (Jasprit) Bumrah and Ishant (Sharma), they hung in, negotiated the spinners really well and got us into a decent lead."

14:21(IST)

"For me mentally it was about getting over that, and coming back knowing I've played India in England before. I've done well in England before and there is no reason why I can't do that. I do feel like the role in this side is my best role, mainly as a batter and coming on as a second spinner and I feel it gives me more confidence, more freedom and I end up playing better. I'm trying a fresh start to be honest. I've got good backing and good support from the guys."

14:16(IST)

Moeen's good run of form comces after a disastrous winter where he struggled in the Ashes before finally being left out of the side for the second Test against New Zealand. The all-rounder, though, said his self belief kept him going.
"It's believing that you're not a bad player after one bad winter, many players have gone through that" said Moeen. "For me, it was just moving on, making you a better player, stronger character. I moved on pretty early from that. It's about knowing you can play for England and perform. I've done it perform. Yeah, it was a bad winter but these things can happen to anybody. You've just got to put things into perspective. Australia has always been difficult place especially for foreign spinners.

14:10(IST)

This match also marked the resurrection of Moeen, dropped after a wretched winter, he has resumed his Test career in style, first a valuable 40 with the bat when all above him had failed, and now just when England needed him he has spun them right back into contention. From 181/4 to 227/9, Moeen struck five times across the afternoon, each victim dragging England further and further back from the brink, each blow chipping away at the commanding position India had built for themselves on day one.

14:05(IST)

Yesterday, Cheteshwar Pujara stole the show. He was dropped from the Indian XI for the first Test in Birmingham before he made it back at Lord's. He showed his importance in the third Test in Nottingham, scoring a half-century in the second innings which also played a part in India's victory. He extended the form with an unbeaten 257-ball 132 that helped India take a slender lead in the fourth Test in Southampton, leaving the game in the balance by the end of the second day.
"Right from when he got in to Lord's to the way he played in Nottingham, and whatever he carried here, he showed great composure. He showed clarity of thought and great discipline in judgment outside off," said Bangar after the day's play. "He also executed his shots really well. It was a great mix of caution and aggression. We also saw another facet of his batsmanship - he showed us glimpses of what he can do when he is batting with the tail. Overall, it should have been a very satisfying effort for him."

13:58(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog for third day of the fourth Test between India and England. After a sensational performance yesterday by Cheteshwar Pujara, today the Indian bowlers will be looking to dismiss England cheaply and set India on a path to level the series at 2-2!

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl: Bumrah Removes Cook to Give India a Breakthrough

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after picking a wicket. (Twitter/ ICC)

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: Bumrah gets the breakthrough yet again, Cook's horrid time continues. Bumrah pitches the ball up and Cook looks to drive it but gets an outside edge which is taken by Rahul at second slip. It took a couple of juggles but luckily for India, Rahul hangs on. Cook departs for 12 and England are 24/1.

Day 2 Preview: The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 1st (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.Cheteshwar Pujara carved out one of his finest Test hundreds, a knock punctuated by a mix of trademark tenacity and grace, as India eked out a slender 27-run lead against England in the fourth match.

Owing to the 30-year-old's unbeaten 132, his first century outside the sub-continent since 2013, India recovered from a precarious 195 for eight to go past England and finish at 273 in their first innings. Leading the five-match series 2-1, hosts England were all out for 246 in their first innings, and finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.
Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings. He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration. It was appropriate, even as the visitors inched closer to England's first-innings effort. Pujara's footwork against spin, always a feature of his game in home conditions, came to the fore in the first innings of an overseas Test, and it helped India. As he settled down, the batsman looked comfortable against the pacers and ensured there was no hiccup from at least one end.
In what turned out to be another eventful day of Test cricket, India slumped from 161 for four to 195 for eight in the final session of play, with veteran off-spinner Moeen Ali doing the bulk of damage.
Had it not been for Mooen's impressive return of 5/63, India would have run away with the game as the visitors negated the seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the first session, reaching 100 for two at lunch.
England enjoyed upper hand in the post-lunch session despite dogged defiance from Pujara as India went into tea at 181 for five. Rishabh Pant (0) patiently left the deliveries outside the off-stump before Moeen Ali got one to straighten and trapped him leg-before at stroke of tea.
Pujara, however, batted in his customary style, reaching 70 off 151 balls with nine boundaries to his credit. Pujara took time to settle down and waited patiently for the loose deliveries to dispatch them to the boundary.
Skipper Virat Kohli (46) once again looked good for a big score before Sam Curran managed to draw him forward, inducing a thickish outside edge to Alastair Cook in the slip cordon. Kohli and Pujara added 92 runs for the third wicket after Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Lokesh Rahul (19) were dismissed cheaply by Stuart Broad (2/50). Kohli's 71-ball knock had six boundaries. However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) would consider himself unlucky as he was trapped leg before off a no-ball from Ben Stokes. The TV replays clearly showed that Stokes had overstepped but a howler from third umpire Joel Wilson proved to be Rahane's undoing. Despite calling for a review, Wilson, after repeated replays, ruled it as a legal delivery.
Earlier, starting from overnight 19 for no loss, Dhawan and Rahul made a sedate start. The duo were watchful for any hint of lateral movement, similar to what the Indian pacers generated on the first morning of the match.
James Anderson (0-37) didn't find much movement, while Stuart Broad (2-34) did hit on a troubling length to the left-handed Dhawan whenever he pitched the ball up. Broad struck in the fourth over of the morning, trapping Rahul lbw in the eighth over of the innings. The batsman opted for DRS, but the decision stayed in England's favour.
The pacer had another appeal against Dhawan turned down, this time for caught behind in the 14th over, and even on DRS, the batsman benefitted as the ball only clipped his thigh pad. Bowling a lengthy first spell this morning, Broad finally got a second reward for his efforts as he continued to tease Dhawan outside the off-stump. Finally, the edge came in the 18th over, with the batsman caught behind immediately after India crossed 50.
It brought Pujara and Kohli together at the crease, and thanks to the latter, the Indian run-rate picked up once again. Kohli hit four fours during his 40-ball stay thus far, and in doing so crossed 6000 runs in Test cricket, the second-quickest Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to reach the mark.
England's desperation could be seen in that they put both spinner Adil Rashid (0-5) and Moeen Ali (0-0) into the attack just before lunch. Sam Curran (0-16) had earlier toiled hard but in vain, and even Keaton Jennings (0-4) was tried for two overs.
Pujara and Kohli though settled down for what should be a lengthy Indian innings in helpful batting conditions, as the score crossed 100 at the stroke of lunch. The Indian pacers rattled England and reduced them to 86 for six, before Sam Curran's second Test half-century helped them post 246 runs in the first innings. England lead the five-match series 2-1, after winning the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's, with India pulling one back with victory in Nottingham.


England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Related Story

Cheteshwar Pujaracricket live scoreengland vs india 2018india england highlightspindia england liveindia live scoreIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live scoresindia vs england live streamingindia vs england sonylivIndia- Englandishant sharmajasprit bumrahLive Cricket Scorelive scorepujarasouthampton testvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...