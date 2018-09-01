India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl: Bumrah Removes Cook to Give India a Breakthrough

14:51(IST)

Meanwhile, here is what Cheteshwar Pujara said, speaking to the broadcaster before the game: "I wanted to score some runs for Yorkshire. But it didn't happen. I scored some runs in white-ball cricket but it didn't happen in red-ball. But I was playing well. I was preparing well and if you have self belief, you can always pull it off. Sometimes you have t oaccept the fact that when you're not part of the team, it's not easy to sit out, but I just focus on what I can do, how I can improve, rather than thinking about proving myself to anyone. I am not thinking about scoring in each and every game. Even when I'm batting I barely even noticed the scoreboard. That helps me. The pitch has slowed down, balls are keeping low so most of the balls are hitting the stumps which is a good thing for our fast bowlers today and that is why I made those adjustments while batting. R Ashwin will hold the key today, with his experience. There;s no pressure on him. He just needs to do what he has always done for us. There's rough out there. There's turn from the centre of it as well. The pitch is dry enough to help him"