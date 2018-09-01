Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl: Stokes, Root Steady Ship After Shami Double Strike

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2018, 7:03 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

18:57(IST)

Shami and Bumrah's hostile spell is over here, India also introduce some spin now with Ashwin coming into the attack now. India will want him to get the wickets here. The hosts are 109/4 here

18:53(IST)

Ishant Sharma comes into the attack now but Stokes might just have had a lucky escape here, Rahane heard something but India didn't appeal at all there. Kohli, who is usually eager didn't move as well. Ultraedge shows nothing but there was surely a sound there!

18:50(IST)
18:47(IST)

Shami now concedes 1 run, England looking to rebuild here as those two quick wickets have certainly taken a toll at their confidence here. England are 106/4 after 38 overs and lead by 79 runs at the moment

18:42(IST)

Bumrah with another maiden here, Stokes playing him by coming down the track and moving across his stumps. He often does that against fast bowlers but if a ball comes back in sharply, he could be in trouble. England are 105/4

18:40(IST)

Root plays a stylish flick to pick a boundary there, the pacers will have to be careful here and not get carried away by the movement on offer. England cross 100 and are 105/4, they lead by 78 runs here

18:33(IST)
18:27(IST)

Suddenly the ball doing a lot here, Root pushes the hat-trick ball for a boundary but then Shami almost removes Stokes with an in-swinger. That is really coming out well for him at the moment. England are 99/4 at the moment and lead by 72 at the moment

18:23(IST)

Bumrah bowls the next over and he starts with a loud appeal against Root, umpire turns it down though for height. But this is some start from India, they look absolutely pumped here and so does Virat Kohli. This might well be the session which decides the series here. England are 97/4

18:17(IST)

WICKET! Shami has completely changed the game here, he had just one ball to bowl to complete the over and he removes Bairstow first ball. Again, its a lovely in-swinger which does the trick. Comes back in and the leg stump goes for a cartwheel. Shami will be on a hat-trick as Bairstow departs for a 0. England 92/4

17:58(IST)

That wicket changes a lot of things now, would have been a good session for England if they had lost just two wickets in that session. However, now its an even session. India will be hoping for a few more early wickets in the second session to edge ahead in the game.

17:45(IST)
17:35(IST)

WICKET! Shami provides the much needed breakthrough for India here, superb delivery, coming around the wicket and jagging back in to Jennings. He is hit right in front of stumps and Bruce Oxenford raises his finger, Jennings thinks about it and decides to review. Not the wisest of decisions this, it was absolutely plump and England are 92/3. They also take lunch here and lead by 65 runs.

17:29(IST)

Ashwin bowls another fruitless over, concedes 4 runs in that one. The occasional ball is turning but nothing on a consistent basis which could trouble the batsmen. Pacers look more likely to get a wicket here. England are 88/2 and lead by 61 now

17:25(IST)

50 partnership is up between Jennings and Root here, important one as well. England had lost two quick wickets and were looking in danger of another collapse here. Root has managed well though along with Jennings, who has looked confident himself. England are 83/2 and now lead by 56 runs here

17:19(IST)

Ashwin has been a real disappointment for India and failed to give any breakthroughs to India. Jennings has looked good in the second innings and moved on to 30 here. England are 76/2 here

17:16(IST)
17:12(IST)

Kohli turns to Shami here as this partnership continues to keep Indian bowlers at bay, he starts by conceding just 1 run in the over. England lead inching closer to 50 now and they are 71/2 here

17:03(IST)

Bumrah again goes close to the stumps but he started the over with 4 byes there, Pant's disastrous Test match continues here. A 29-ball duck and then byes,England lead by 39 runs and are now 66/2

16:59(IST)
16:58(IST)

Jennings now gets back to back boundaries here in Ashwin's delivery. First the reverse sweep and then the proper sweep, really effective against Ashwin who has been a tad disappointing here. Jennings moves to 28 here and England are 61/2, they lead by 34 runs here

16:55(IST)

FOUR. Crunching shot from Root and that helps England cross 50 here. Played on the front foot and he hits it past point for a boundary, India will need to get him as soon as possible here. England are 51/2 and lead by 24 runs

16:52(IST)

Loud appeal from Bumrah for lbw against Root, turned down but Kohli goes for a review. Looked high and that is indeed the case.Root was jumping there and is hit on top of the pads there, would have gone over the stumps and England are 47/2

16:49(IST)

Ashwin continues from the other end, Gavaskar and Bhogle talking about how he needs to outperform Moeen Ali who took 5 wickets for England being the second spinner in the team. Not sure Ashwin is thinking that way though. England are now 45/2

16:46(IST)
16:46(IST)

Bumrah slips onto the pads this time and Jennings gets it away for a four towards fine leg with a fine deflection off his thigh pad. All these runs count if we have a low scoring tie here, England are 42/2 and lead by 16

16:36(IST)

Second warning for Ishant Sharma now! He straight away goes over the wicket here, if he gets another warning then he will be done for the innings. Just two runs from the over here and England are 36/2 here. They lead by just 10 runs at the moment

16:30(IST)

Interesting now, Kohli standing right next to the batsmen here and changing the fielding. Even the umpires are getting into the thick of things, Kohli upping the ante here. Pressure firmly on the hosts and England are 34/2, lead by 7 runs

16:23(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes now and Ali's stay at the crease ends, again Ishant comes from around the wicket and gets the outside edge. Rahul again takes a teriffic low catch, getting his fingers underneath the ball. Ali decides to stay and umpires go up to the third umpire, soft signal is out and rightly so. Ali departs for 9 and England are 33/2

16:19(IST)

Bumrah again finds the edge of Moeen Ali's bat but it goes past the slip cordon for a boundary. Unlucky for the bowler as he had completely deceived Ali there. England's lead grows to 6 and they are now 33/1

Day 2 Preview: The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 1st (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.Cheteshwar Pujara carved out one of his finest Test hundreds, a knock punctuated by a mix of trademark tenacity and grace, as India eked out a slender 27-run lead against England in the fourth match.

Owing to the 30-year-old's unbeaten 132, his first century outside the sub-continent since 2013, India recovered from a precarious 195 for eight to go past England and finish at 273 in their first innings. Leading the five-match series 2-1, hosts England were all out for 246 in their first innings, and finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.
Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings. He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration. It was appropriate, even as the visitors inched closer to England's first-innings effort. Pujara's footwork against spin, always a feature of his game in home conditions, came to the fore in the first innings of an overseas Test, and it helped India. As he settled down, the batsman looked comfortable against the pacers and ensured there was no hiccup from at least one end.
In what turned out to be another eventful day of Test cricket, India slumped from 161 for four to 195 for eight in the final session of play, with veteran off-spinner Moeen Ali doing the bulk of damage.
Had it not been for Mooen's impressive return of 5/63, India would have run away with the game as the visitors negated the seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the first session, reaching 100 for two at lunch.
England enjoyed upper hand in the post-lunch session despite dogged defiance from Pujara as India went into tea at 181 for five. Rishabh Pant (0) patiently left the deliveries outside the off-stump before Moeen Ali got one to straighten and trapped him leg-before at stroke of tea.
Pujara, however, batted in his customary style, reaching 70 off 151 balls with nine boundaries to his credit. Pujara took time to settle down and waited patiently for the loose deliveries to dispatch them to the boundary.
Skipper Virat Kohli (46) once again looked good for a big score before Sam Curran managed to draw him forward, inducing a thickish outside edge to Alastair Cook in the slip cordon. Kohli and Pujara added 92 runs for the third wicket after Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Lokesh Rahul (19) were dismissed cheaply by Stuart Broad (2/50). Kohli's 71-ball knock had six boundaries. However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) would consider himself unlucky as he was trapped leg before off a no-ball from Ben Stokes. The TV replays clearly showed that Stokes had overstepped but a howler from third umpire Joel Wilson proved to be Rahane's undoing. Despite calling for a review, Wilson, after repeated replays, ruled it as a legal delivery.
Earlier, starting from overnight 19 for no loss, Dhawan and Rahul made a sedate start. The duo were watchful for any hint of lateral movement, similar to what the Indian pacers generated on the first morning of the match.
James Anderson (0-37) didn't find much movement, while Stuart Broad (2-34) did hit on a troubling length to the left-handed Dhawan whenever he pitched the ball up. Broad struck in the fourth over of the morning, trapping Rahul lbw in the eighth over of the innings. The batsman opted for DRS, but the decision stayed in England's favour.
The pacer had another appeal against Dhawan turned down, this time for caught behind in the 14th over, and even on DRS, the batsman benefitted as the ball only clipped his thigh pad. Bowling a lengthy first spell this morning, Broad finally got a second reward for his efforts as he continued to tease Dhawan outside the off-stump. Finally, the edge came in the 18th over, with the batsman caught behind immediately after India crossed 50.
It brought Pujara and Kohli together at the crease, and thanks to the latter, the Indian run-rate picked up once again. Kohli hit four fours during his 40-ball stay thus far, and in doing so crossed 6000 runs in Test cricket, the second-quickest Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to reach the mark.
England's desperation could be seen in that they put both spinner Adil Rashid (0-5) and Moeen Ali (0-0) into the attack just before lunch. Sam Curran (0-16) had earlier toiled hard but in vain, and even Keaton Jennings (0-4) was tried for two overs.
Pujara and Kohli though settled down for what should be a lengthy Indian innings in helpful batting conditions, as the score crossed 100 at the stroke of lunch. The Indian pacers rattled England and reduced them to 86 for six, before Sam Curran's second Test half-century helped them post 246 runs in the first innings. England lead the five-match series 2-1, after winning the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's, with India pulling one back with victory in Nottingham.


England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

