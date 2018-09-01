India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3 at Rose Bowl: Stokes, Root Steady Ship After Shami Double Strike

17:35(IST)

WICKET! Shami provides the much needed breakthrough for India here, superb delivery, coming around the wicket and jagging back in to Jennings. He is hit right in front of stumps and Bruce Oxenford raises his finger, Jennings thinks about it and decides to review. Not the wisest of decisions this, it was absolutely plump and England are 92/3. They also take lunch here and lead by 65 runs.