India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Rose Bowl: England Inch Closer Towards Victory as India Lose Nine

TEA! Another intriguing session of Test cricket here, Kohli and Rahane were absolutely solid there till Moeen Ali provided the breakthrough for England by getting in form Kohli. Rahane still there though and India are currently 126/4 here. They need 119 runs more to win and you have to say that Rahane will be the key wicket now, he will also need support from other end here. We will break for 15 minutes before being back with the final session