India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Rose Bowl: England Inch Closer Towards Victory as India Lose Nine

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: September 2, 2018, 9:25 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:29(IST)

Three runs come from Ali over as England just need one wicket to clinch the series. Ashwin creams Stokes for a four through the cover boundary and the latter is miffed. India are 170/9 at the moment.

21:24(IST)

OUT: India should be looking to make some changes their playing XI for the last match. The ones to face the music could be Rahul and Ashwin. Meanwhile Ali picks his fourth wicket as Shami skies a ball. He departs for 8. India are 163/9.

21:19(IST)

Now up to the tail-enders to score a few runs here. This series is all but over for India. What a disappointing display of batting it has been from the Indians. It's 160/8 at the moment. 

21:18(IST)
21:13(IST)

OUT: Here is another one. This is disaster for India. Ben Stokes gets the ball to move a fair bit and hits Ishant on the pads. He is out LBW for 0.  Soon after that Shami gets a four through point. India are 158/8.

21:07(IST)

OUT: There is an appeal against Rahane. It looks out from the naked eye, but the batsman has gone for a review. That doesn't turn decision in India's favor. And with Rahane's deparure goes India's hope of winning the game. He is out for 51. India are 153/7. 

21:03(IST)

It's not looking bright for India at the moment. But Rahane and Ashwin are still there. If the latter shows a bit of application, India might come close to the target. Another Stokes over comes to an end. India are 152/6. 

20:57(IST)

OUT: Another four here from Pant. He hits Ali for another four. This brings up 150 for India. And his stay comes to an end as the batsman tries to go inside out, and is caught at extra cover. The match is slipping away for India at the moment. India are 150/6. 

20:49(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAHANE: Ali starts the over with an appeal for an LBW. The ball pitches outside the off stump and hits Pant's chest. The appeal is turned down by the umpire. Meanwhile workhorse Rahane brings up well-deserved 50. India are 146/5.  

20:46(IST)

Stokes starts a fresh over and he is keeping it tight. Rahane is looking to face all six deliveries from the all-rounder and he manages that successfully. Another two runs added to the Indian total. India are 142/5.

20:42(IST)

SIX: Pant looks like a man on mission as he greets Ali with a straight six. The message from the dressing room is clear - go for the shots. Can Pant deliver on the big stage? India are 140/5 as 9 runs come from the over. 

20:38(IST)

An interesting Stokes over comes to an end as right after Pandya's departure, Pant gets into action and gets off the mark with a boundary. India are 131/5.

20:38(IST)

20:34(IST)

WICKET: And Pandya is out without offering any resistance. He departs for a duck as the ball takes an outside edge, straight into the hands on second slip. India are 127/5.

20:31(IST)

We are just moments away from the start of the final session where the result of this match could be decided. Pandya and Rahane face an uphill task as Stokes starts the proceedings. 

20:27(IST)

STAT ATTACK

20:14(IST)

TEA! Another intriguing session of Test cricket here, Kohli and Rahane were absolutely solid there till Moeen Ali provided the breakthrough for England by getting in form Kohli. Rahane still there though and India are currently 126/4 here. They need 119 runs more to win and you have to say that Rahane will be the key wicket now, he will also need support from other end here. We will break for 15 minutes before being back with the final session

20:03(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli has to walk back for 58 here and Moeen Ali gets the breakthrough England needed, again the ball spins and Kohli looks to play it on the frontfoot. The ball bounces a bit more than what the Indian captain expected and it takes the glove, Cook takes the catch at forward short leg. Kohli departs for 58 and India are 123/4 now

20:00(IST)

100! The partnership between Rahane and Kohli crosses 100 here, comes at the perfect time as far as India are concerned. Kohli flicks one from his hips towards the boundary to reach the landmark. Both looking comfortable now and ominous signs these for England.

19:53(IST)
19:52(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 50 for Virat Kohli

  •          19th Test fifty for Virat Kohli
  •          5th against England and 3rd in England (all in this series).
  •          2nd Indian captain to score a fifty at Southampton after MS Dhoni.
  •          3rd fifty plus score for Virat Kohli as captain in 4th innings — the most by any Indian captain.
  •          9th fifty plus score as captain for Kohli against England — joint most among all Indian captains against England along with MS Dhoni.
19:45(IST)

50! Virat Kohli continues his sensational form as he completes yet another half-century, a captain's knock coming when his side looked down and out. He reaches the landmark in style with a flick towards square leg for a boundary. As we can see, he surely means business here and the body language of both the teams starting to change here.

19:39(IST)

Anderson again traps Rahane with an inswinger but it seems to be going down the stumps as umpire turns down the loud appeal. Kohli then looks to whip one off his pads but hits it to broad at mid-on, who has a shy at stumps but his throw is closer to Kohli than stumps. Indian captain isn't pleased and things getting a bit heated now!

19:33(IST)

Anderson with yet another probing over here, he is just not getting that nick at the moment. India are 103/3 at the moment and need 142 more runs to win here

19:27(IST)
19:23(IST)

Anderson almost gets Rahane there, beautiful delivery as it pitches and goes away from the bat. Rahane almost edging it to the keeper. But again 4 runs coming from that over and India are 95/3, they need 150 more to win

19:18(IST)

Rashid comes into the attack as Ali gets some rest here, he is not able to pose any sort of threat to the Indian batsmen at the moment though. India also inching closer to 100 here and are 91/3, they need 154 more to win

19:12(IST)

James Anderson comes back into the attack now, he concedes 4 runs as Kohli and Rahane rotate strike well here. The hopes just starting to go up for Indian fans here but again one wicket can change everything!

19:07(IST)

Ali getting bounce along with spin now, Rahane almost edges to one of the close in fielders. India not getting any easy runs at the moment and the score crawls to 82/3 with India needing 163 more runs to win here

19:00(IST)

Kohli and Rahane becomes 5th Indian pair to have 50 partnership for 4th wicket after losing 3 wickets at 25 or below.

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Rose Bowl: England Inch Closer Towards Victory as India Lose Nine

Latest Update: India should be looking to make some changes their playing XI for the last match. The ones to face the music could be Rahul and Ashwin. Meanwhile Ali picks his fourth wicket as Shami skies a ball. He departs for 8. India are 163/9.

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 2nd (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Day 3 Round up Jos Buttler once again proved to be a thorn in India's flesh as his gutsy knock of 69 enabled the hosts to put up a fighting 260 for 8 in their second innings on the third day of an evenly poised fourth Test. Overall, England now have a competitive lead of 233 runs and it could be a tricky chase for the Indian line-up especially with the track being two paced where handling Stuart Broad could prove to be a difficult proposition. Buttler received good support from the stodgy Ben Stokes (30) adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket and 55 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-improving Sam Curran (37). How quickly India get Curran out on Sunday will decide the quantum of runs that India would need to chase. The match is expected to end on Sunday if weather permits. This was Buttler's ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket. He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries. In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs). His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs. Buttler however continued to defy the Indian bowlers in company of Curran as they also consumed nearly 17 overs. Finally, it was the second new ball that did the trick as Ishant angled one into Buttler to trap him leg before.

Curran however batted in a positive fashion hitting Bumrah for a couple of boundaries. Earlier, India maintained upper hand during the first two sessions on Saturday. A well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of crease before tea. Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch, Mohammed Shami (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed Jonny Bairstow (0) off the very first ball post break.However Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the skipper didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end. Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen. It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again. The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on. Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts. Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over. This was after England were placed at 92-3 at lunch with Shami trapping Keaton Jennings (36) last ball before the break, with DRS overruling the batsman's referral. It ended the 59-run partnership between Jennings and Root.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and Alastair Cook (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings. Despite slow proceedings, Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt. Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership. Ishant nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back. It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian fielder in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here. Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble. While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far. The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

