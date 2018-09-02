Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Rose Bowl: Kohli & Rahane Key After Top Order Collapse in Chase

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: September 2, 2018, 6:16 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:29(IST) A rather intriguing stat here!
18:28(IST)
18:28(IST)

Superb umpiring from Dharmasena there, that looked to be plumb there. The ball spun sharply to hit Kohli on the pads, loud appeal that and its turned down. Root goes for a review straight away,  replays show that it was hitting him outside the off stump. He survives and importantly England lose both the reviews now. India are 59/3

18:25(IST)

FOUR! Broad slips onto the pads and pays the price as Rahane gets some bat on it to help the ball to the boundary behind the keeper, that's just poor line and length from the England pacer. India are 57/3 and need 188 more runs to win

18:20(IST)

Broad starts by conceding just 2 runs in the over, both Kohli and Rahane picking a single each. This will be a crucial period for India as both of them look to settle in yet again. India are 53/3 here

18:14(IST)

Stuart Broad will start proceedings for England here after lunch...

18:09(IST)

Geoffrey Boycott on KL Rahul: "Rahul has to get forward. His footwork isn't good enough. He gets stuck on the crease and then he plays ahead of his pad. He has to get his foot out there so that he can maneuver the ball and hang in there."

17:32(IST)

That's the end of the first session then, superb advertisement for Test cricket yet again. India are 45/3 and need 199 more runs to win here. Kohli & Rahane are the key wickets here and you feel they need to build a huge partnership. The second session promises to be another humdinger and we will get you all the action live!

17:29(IST)

Rahane is saved here, finally a correct use of the DRS here and Indian fans rejoice. The ball again stays low and Rahane is wrapped on the pads, umpire raises his finger straight away. India go for a review and the ball tracker shows that the impact was outside the line of off stump. Rahane survives, India 45/3

17:26(IST)

Interesting that earlier lbw call had all three reds if we had gone for ball tracking! Lucky escape for Virat Kohli there and a real howler from Joel Wilson. Not the best of matches for the third umpire you have to say

17:23(IST)

Left-armer Sam Curran now comes into the attack for England here, he starts with a maiden here. India are now 42/3 here with 18 overs left and India still need 203 more runs to win here

17:18(IST)

Loud appeal from England there for a lbw against Kohli, the umpire turns it down and England decide to go for a review. The ultraedge though shows a deviation in when the ball is crossing the bat. Third umpire is Joel Wilson and he immediately stays with the on field call, England lose a review. Root isn't happy at all though, it seems that the bat had hit the pad at the same time. Worth another look. India are 42/3

17:14(IST)

Good over for India as they pick 7 runs from that Stokes over, Rahane picks three on the first delivery by playing it towards the leg side. After that two singles and a double in the over, India are 39/3

17:09(IST)
17:06(IST)

Ben Stokes comes into the attack now, he starts with a maiden to Rahane. Pressure firmly on India at the moment and England are not giving away any loose deliveries. India are 31/3

17:02(IST)

Moeen Ali comes into the attack here, England's 'second spinner' is their first change bowler here. He starts with a maiden to Virat Kohli, India are 29/3 after 13 overs here

17:00(IST)

Kohli and Rahane doing well to rotate the strike here, they pick up four singles in that over. This will have to be the order of the day if India are to get anywhere near the target. The visitors are 29/3,chasing 245

16:54(IST)

Anderson and Broad all over India like a rash at the moment, not giving away any loose balls at all here. Kohli and Rahane will have to play out this phase before consolidating here. The visitors are 25/3 currently and need 221 more

16:48(IST)
16:47(IST)

This is the key partnership then for India, Rahane and Kohli at the crease here. These two will have to score most of the runs if India are to win this one. Really struggling India at the moment and need no less than a miracle to win this one

16:42(IST)

WICKET! Dhawan doesn't last long either, Stokes takes a blinder at gully there. Again he looks to play towards the leg side but gets an outside edge and Stokes takes a fine diving catch. India's top order is back in the pavilion here. India are now 22/2 and are really struggling now

16:40(IST)

FOUR. Fine shot by Dhawan as again Broad bowls on the pads and pays the price. Dhawan almost falling over while playing that shot as he hits it towards the leg side for a boundary. India are 22/2 here

16:38(IST)

Virat Kohli has walked out to join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle here, you feel that he holds the key for which way the game and also the series will go. If England manage to get him early then it might well be curtains for India, the visitors are 18/2

16:32(IST)

WICKET! Anderson gets the big wicket of Pujara here, again a brilliant delivery as it pitches and comes back in to wrap Pujara on the back leg. Dharmasen raises his finger but Pujara goes for a review. Height is the only thing that can save him, its just clipping the bails and it stays as umpire's call. Big wicket for England as Pujara departs for 5. England are 17/2

16:27(IST)
16:24(IST)

Anderson again raps Dhawan on the pads there but that also looks like going down the leg side here, such is Anderson's angle that he is likely to find it difficult to get a lbw from around the wicket. India are now 12/1 after 5 overs

16:18(IST)

FOUR! Dhawan's role you feel will be very crucial in this chase, somewhat similar to the one Sehwag had in the famous 2003 Adelaide chase. Dhawan gets one one the pads and plays it beautifully on the leg side for a boundary. India are 9/1

16:12(IST)

WICKET! This is what usually happens when you chase in the fourth innings, Broad gets one to stay low and it clatters into Rahul's stumps. Not much the Indian opener could have done there, he is completely taken by surprise. He departs for 0 and India are 4/1

16:11(IST)

Dhawan gets the first runs of the second innings for the visitors with an outside edge, which goes past the slip cordon for a boundary. India need 241 more

16:10(IST)

India have won just 3 Test matches while chasing more than 200 outside Asia and lost on 36 occasions! Surely, the task is cut out for Kohli and co. They will need someone from the top order to take this chase by the scruff of the neck.

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Rose Bowl: Kohli & Rahane Key After Top Order Collapse in Chase

Latest Update: That's the end of the first session then, superb advertisement for Test cricket yet again. India are 45/3 and need 199 more runs to win here. Kohli & Rahane are the key wickets here and you feel they need to build a huge partnership. The second session promises to be another humdinger and we will get you all the action live!

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 2nd (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Day 3 Round up Jos Buttler once again proved to be a thorn in India's flesh as his gutsy knock of 69 enabled the hosts to put up a fighting 260 for 8 in their second innings on the third day of an evenly poised fourth Test. Overall, England now have a competitive lead of 233 runs and it could be a tricky chase for the Indian line-up especially with the track being two paced where handling Stuart Broad could prove to be a difficult proposition. Buttler received good support from the stodgy Ben Stokes (30) adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket and 55 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-improving Sam Curran (37). How quickly India get Curran out on Sunday will decide the quantum of runs that India would need to chase. The match is expected to end on Sunday if weather permits. This was Buttler's ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket. He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries. In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs). His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs. Buttler however continued to defy the Indian bowlers in company of Curran as they also consumed nearly 17 overs. Finally, it was the second new ball that did the trick as Ishant angled one into Buttler to trap him leg before.

Curran however batted in a positive fashion hitting Bumrah for a couple of boundaries. Earlier, India maintained upper hand during the first two sessions on Saturday. A well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of crease before tea. Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch, Mohammed Shami (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed Jonny Bairstow (0) off the very first ball post break.However Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the skipper didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end. Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen. It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again. The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on. Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts. Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over. This was after England were placed at 92-3 at lunch with Shami trapping Keaton Jennings (36) last ball before the break, with DRS overruling the batsman's referral. It ended the 59-run partnership between Jennings and Root.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and Alastair Cook (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings. Despite slow proceedings, Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt. Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership. Ishant nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back. It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian fielder in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here. Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble. While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far. The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

