India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Rose Bowl: Kohli & Rahane Key After Top Order Collapse in Chase

17:18(IST)

Loud appeal from England there for a lbw against Kohli, the umpire turns it down and England decide to go for a review. The ultraedge though shows a deviation in when the ball is crossing the bat. Third umpire is Joel Wilson and he immediately stays with the on field call, England lose a review. Root isn't happy at all though, it seems that the bat had hit the pad at the same time. Worth another look. India are 42/3