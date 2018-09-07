Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 5th Test at Oval, Day 1: Cook Solid as England Reach 68/1 at Lunch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2018, 5:33 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:32(IST)

Bumrah concedes just 1 run in the over and that's the end of the first session. England will be extremely happy with the start here and especially Alastair Cook, who remains unbeaten on 37 in his farewell Test. Ravindra Jadeja managed to get the breakthrough for India when he removed Jennings after the openers had put up a 62-run stand. England are now 68/1

17:23(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack here for a short little bust before lunch, he starts by conceding 3 runs in the first over. Ali and Cook being extra watchful at the moment. England are 67/1

17:20(IST)
17:18(IST)

Moeen Ali has come out in the middle to join Alastair Cook here, he is off the mark here. India will be looking for another breakthrough here before lunch to get back into the game.

17:13(IST)

Keaton Jennings dismissed for 23 by Ravindra Jadeja

         2nd time dismissed by Jadeja in Tests.
         17 consecutive innings without fifty for Jennings.
         Jadeja is the only left-arm bowler to dismiss Jennings so far.
         3rd opening partnership of exactly 60 runs in this series (twice of them by India at Nottingham).

17:10(IST)

WICKET! Jadeja strikes, India desperately needed that. Soft dismissal in the end here as it was on the pads and he hits it straight to leg slip where Rahul takes a simple catch. Jennings departs for 23 and England are 60/1

17:04(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Cook and Jennings' opening partnership is at 60. The highest opening partnership in this series is also 60 (Twice by India previously at Nottingham)

17:03(IST)
16:59(IST)
16:58(IST)

Loud appeal against Cook but the impact is outside the stumps for sure, India starting to look a bit desperate now as the hosts are scoring at a good rate here - almost close to 4. India badly need a wicket here!

16:53(IST)

50 partnership for 1st wicket between Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings. 5th half-century partnership between them, 3rd against India and 2nd in this series.

Cook is at 28* — his previous best score in this series is 29 at Nottingham.

ENG 53/0

16:51(IST)

50! Cook and Jennings complete the 50-run partnership here. This is England's first 50-wicket partnership of the innings! Coming just at the right time as far as the hosts are concerned. The conditions have also gotten easier to bat here!

16:45(IST)

Only one over for Vihari and India go back to Jadeja here, two boundaries from the over then - first byes down the leg side and after that Jennings gets out the reverse sweep! He connects well and it goes for a boundary. P'ship fast approaching 50 here!

16:41(IST)

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack now and he starts by conceding 7 runs from the over, India seem to be giving a lot of freebies to Cook on his farewell here. Again, giving him room and he just places it for a boundary past the point

16:33(IST)

Very surprising this, Hanuma Vihari comes into the attack ahead of Ravindra Jadeja here. Vihari isn't really known for his bowling prowess here. He starts by conceding just 1 run in the over. England are 32/0 after 14 overs here

16:30(IST)

On the pads and easy pickings for Jennings, hits it towards fine leg for a boundary. Bumrah has been a bit inconsistent in his line and length here. He is getting some swing but trying a bit too much at the moment. England move to 31/0

16:26(IST)

A couple of quiet overs here but England will certainly be the happier team here with the start they have got. No early wickets lost and both openers looking solid, India desperately in need of a breakthrough here.

16:16(IST)

Ishant hits Jennings on the helmet there, the England opener took his eyes off the ball and it didn't bounce as much as he expected. Nothing to worry about though as he doesn't call for a physio. England are now 25/0 after 10 overs here

16:11(IST)

Width offered by Bumrah and Cook makes the most of it by dispatching it to the point boundary. After that, Bumrah goes short and Cook pulls off the backfoot. Excellent shots by England opener, they are 24/0 after 9 overs

16:03(IST)

Three singles in the over and England move to 16/0. Both the openers looking really steady at the moment, probably the best they have looked throughout the series but then the conditions are also the most batsmen-friendly we have had so far!

15:58(IST)

Ishant almost gets the better off Cook there, lovely delivery, pitched up and inviting the England opener to drive but Cook's feet stay planted in the crease. Misses the edge by a whisker. Another maiden and England are 14/0

15:56(IST)

Now, Bumrah bowls a maiden. India will be looking to pick some early wickets here. The conditions though are suitable for batting with the sun shining brightly at the moment. Seamers though are still getting some swing

15:49(IST)

On the legs and Cook hits it through on side, towards mid-wicket for a boundary. He has certainly looked positive and is looking good in his final Test here. England move onto 13/0 after 4 overs here

15:46(IST)

Bumrah now concedes just 2 runs in the over, he is still searching for the perfect line and length though, still bowling a couple of looseners in the over. England are now 9/0

15:43(IST)

1,000 Test runs for Alastair Cook at The Oval

         3rd batsman to score 1,000 runs at The Oval — all from England.
         2nd ground for Cook where he has scored 1,000 runs after Lord’s

15:41(IST)

Fine shot by Alastair Cook, gets off the mark with a three and also completes 1000 runs at Oval. He certainly loves playing on this ground, Jennings too gets off the mark with a three with a very similar shot through the covers. Ishant concedes six from his 1st over and England are 7/0

15:37(IST)

7th consecutive toss lost by Virat Kohli as captain across formats (All in England)

5th consecutive toss lost by Virat Kohli in the Test series (All in this series). Kohli becomes 3rd Indian captain to lose all 5 tosses of a series after Lala Amarnath (vs WI in 1948-49) and Kapil Dev (vs WI in 1981-82).  Kohli also becomes the 4th Indian captain to lose 5 tosses in a series after Lala Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar (vs ENG in 1981-82) and Kapil Dev.

15:34(IST)

First runs of the day are byes down the leg side, Pant doesn't collect cleanly and England pick 1. Good start though from Bumrah, he starts by three big outswingers before bowling a couple down the leg side. Still not as much control as he would like. England are 1/0 after the 1st over

15:28(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start now, all eyes will certainly be on Alastair Cook and England fans will be hoping that he can end the series on a high. India meanwhile will be looking to play spoilers and get him early!

15:14(IST)

Virat Kohli: I need heads on the both sides. That is the only way I would win the toss. First session will be tough. There is grass on the pitch. One change is forced. Ashwin is out, Jadeja replaces him. Hanuman Vihari comes in the place of Hardik Pandya. He is an exciting prospect. He averages close to 60 in first-class cricket. It has been tough for the openers in the series. Conditions have been very tough. Cook has been a great great player. What he has done is outstanding. He will go out as one of the greatest openers in the Test cricket.

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 7 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: Just like that the English international summer is almost at an end. After four Tests crammed into five weeks, the circus arrives at The Oval for one final hurrah. With the series no longer alive, there is a slight end of term feeling to proceedings in south London, although the impending retirement of Alastair Cook has at least provided a subplot to a game that might otherwise struggle for huge meaning. After a fascinating series that has contained two closely fought contests and two thrashings, there would seem to be very little more that we can discover about either side. For India, it is a case of so near yet so far, and Virat Kohli's men will be left to rue being unable to capitalise when well ahead at Edgbaston and the Ageas Bowl, games they ultimately went on to lose. The search for that high-profile away series win will continue, but the tourists have shown that they are certainly more than just home-track bullies. Their application and determination in fighting back after being humiliated at Lord’s was notable, while they have a pack of fast bowlers that can mix it with the best, and although their batting has looked a little dependant on Kohli, in the context of a very bowler-friendly series things perhaps haven't been quite as bad as they have appeared at times.

England meanwhile reach the climax of the series with arguably more questions to be answered than when they started it. Their battle to find an opening batsman will now have to be expanded to a fight on two fronts, with the need to replace the country’s all-time leading runscorer thrown into the mix for good measure as well. Elsewhere their middle order problems are no closer to being solved – you’d have got good odds at the start of the summer on Moeen Ali being England’s number three in this Test – and until they fix them and the collapses that have practically become a fait accompli, they will continue to be a frustratingly flawed team. England will be unchanged at The Oval, although Jonny Bairstow will take back the gloves from Jos Buttler – a decision that looks at best like being a missed opportunity to ease the burden on arguably the team’s second-best batsman, and at worst like the sort of indulging of a senior player that continues to undermine a lot of what goes on in Joe Root’s side. Root’s allrounder-heavy side remain frustratingly less than the sum of their parts, their ludicrous strength in depth has ultimately been the winning difference between the two teams, but with half of their side best suited to batting six or seven they continue to be very lopsided. India’s team selection for the final Test as ever remains more shrouded in mystery, with there being the possibility of a debut for one or two of the youngsters in their squad. This however currently appears unlikely, although Ravi Jadeja is expected to come in for Ravi Ashwin, the latter carrying an injury and underperforming in the last Test as a result. The tourists may only have pride to play for, but they will be keen to peg things back to 3-2, anything less than that a big disappointment having pushed England hard for much of the series. For England, with the series won, there is less on the line and given their form in previous seasons it would not be a huge surprise if they lost heavily.

However, you sense they will at least try to ensure that they put in some sort of performance to see Cook off in style, while James Anderson is five wickets away from overtaking Glenn McGrath’s record Test haul for a fast bowler. By Tuesday then England will have waved goodbye to international cricket on its shores for another year as well as the stellar career of Cook. That’s all there is left, you’d better drink it in while you can.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

