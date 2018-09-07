India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 5th Test at Oval, Day 1: India Look to Play Party Poopers in Alastair Cook's Farewell

13:38(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the fifth and final Test match between England and India at The Oval in London. India have already conceded the series after their loss in the fourth Test match and trail the hosts 1-3. This Test match is also historic because it will mark the end of an illustrious career, that of Alastair Cook one of English cricket's legendary batsmen. While the contest's result has no bearing on the outcome of the series, India and Virat Kohli will be looking to finish on a high against the English. Stay tuned for all the action.