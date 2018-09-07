Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 5th Test at Oval, Day 1: Three Quick Wickets Bring India Back in the Game

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2018, 9:04 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:23(IST)

Bowling change at both ends. Mohammed Shami has replaced Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja has taken over from the other end. Both bowlers will be eager to continue the good work done by the previous bowlers.

21:13(IST)
21:07(IST)

OUT! Perfect delivery for a new batsman from Ishant Sharma and Jonny Bairstow is gone for a duck. The ball swings in but leaves the England wicketkeeper at the last moment and Pant does the rest. India are back in the game.

21:03(IST)
21:00(IST)

OUT! Full in-swinger from Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root strikes the front pad. After a long look, the umpire gives the decision in favour of India. Root reviews but it is all red.

20:56(IST)

OUT! Alastair Cook is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Length ball outside the off stump is chopped on by the England opener. India will breathe a sigh of relief as Cook looked set for a big score. England captain Joe Root is at the crease.

20:43(IST)
20:41(IST)

After five tidy balls, Bumrah strays down the leg and Moeen Ali flicks the ball towards the square-leg boundary. Ishant Sharma strikes Cook's pads on the first ball of the following over and a review is taken. The ball is clearly missing the stumps and the visitors have lost both their reviews.

20:31(IST)

We're back for the final session of play. Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali are back in the middle to carry on their good work. India will know they could get out of the game if they don't strike early on this batting beauty. India will hope they take their catches, to say the least. 

20:13(IST)

TEA! Runs 55, Overs 31, Wickets 0 - England continue to dominate proceedings at The Oval with some gritty batting display. India had their moments but as has been the case in the series, India let go of them and are now behind in the game. There is little help in the deck for the bowlers and hence it will be a hard toil for the visitors. Stay tuned for the action post Tea.

20:06(IST)

Story of the day so far....

20:05(IST)

Cook is enjoying his time out there, a nice punch off the back foot gets him another boundary. Why is he retiring then? Well, if only we all knew answers to life. Ali at the other end is taking his time to get himself in. Proper Test cricket!

19:54(IST)
19:53(IST)

Playing with fire! Ali is playing and missing often. Shami and Pant believed Ali had edge one but it was the bat hitting the pad and nothing more. Ali has taken his time and will want to ensure he does not throw away his wicket.

19:46(IST)

A vital stand for England! The 50-run stand for the second wicket between Cook and Moeen is up. This is the third fifty partnership for second wicket in this series.

19:41(IST)

No trouble for Cook who is looking solid as ever, easing into his pushes and nudges to keep the Indian bowling at bay. What a vital toss to win for Joe Root, wasn't it? Anyway, India will look to stay in the game by not leaking runs.

19:36(IST)

STAT ALERT: This is the first fifty for an opener in this series. Also, Cook becomes the 6th batsman to score fifty in 1st innings of both career’s debut and last Test among officially retired cricketers.

19:32(IST)
19:30(IST)

FIFTY! After a nice punch through covers for a boundary off the bowling of Jadeja, Cook brings up his 57th Test fifty with a push down the ground. In his penultimate Test innings, he will be mighty pleased with his effort.

19:27(IST)

Riding your luck, as they say.

19:22(IST)

Jadeja and Shami continue to bowl post the break. A vulnerable time for many batsmen who suffer from a lapse in concentration. Cook and Ali though are back in their zone it seems. The Indian bowlers have beaten the bat often but haven't got the desired results, yet. 

19:13(IST)

DRINKS! Shami bowls a superb over going into the mini-break, beating his bat on more than one occasion. It would have been an ideal hour for India had they taken the two opportunities but having not taken those, England are sitting in good position thanks to both Cook and Ali who have been solid. India will look to ensure they do not let up of the pressure and take the chances which come along.

19:03(IST)

Ishant Sharma is replaced by Mohammed Shami who takes over the role of the containing bowler. Ravindra Jadeja comes on from the other end and starts with a tight over, giving away just two runs. Cook is looking solid as he approached fifty in his penultimate Test knock. 

18:57(IST)
18:52(IST)

Ishant is happy to bowl good lines and lengths while Bumrah has been the aggressor with the ball, getting it to move around. Cook has looked assured post the drop and showcases his prowess with a sumptuous drive to the cover fence. 

18:48(IST)

In other news...

18:45(IST)
18:41(IST)

Another lbw shout against Ali off the bowling of Bumrah but that was going down the leg side. Ali has been troubled by Bumrah often but he is surviving and that is what matters. In replays, it was rather close as Hawk-Eye shows the ball would have just clipped the stumps. 

18:39(IST)
18:34(IST)

Review Wasted! Bumrah bowls one around off, Ali leaves it and the Indians appeal in unison. Nothing from the umpire and Virat Kohli goes for the review after a word with his players. Hawk-Eye shows the ball to be going over the stumps. India lose a review.

Latest Update: After five tidy balls, Bumrah strays down the leg and Moeen Ali flicks the ball towards the square-leg boundary. Ishant Sharma strikes Cook's pads on the first ball of the following over and a review is taken. The ball is clearly missing the stumps and the visitors have lost both their reviews.

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 7 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: Just like that the English international summer is almost at an end. After four Tests crammed into five weeks, the circus arrives at The Oval for one final hurrah. With the series no longer alive, there is a slight end of term feeling to proceedings in south London, although the impending retirement of Alastair Cook has at least provided a subplot to a game that might otherwise struggle for huge meaning. After a fascinating series that has contained two closely fought contests and two thrashings, there would seem to be very little more that we can discover about either side. For India, it is a case of so near yet so far, and Virat Kohli's men will be left to rue being unable to capitalise when well ahead at Edgbaston and the Ageas Bowl, games they ultimately went on to lose. The search for that high-profile away series win will continue, but the tourists have shown that they are certainly more than just home-track bullies. Their application and determination in fighting back after being humiliated at Lord’s was notable, while they have a pack of fast bowlers that can mix it with the best, and although their batting has looked a little dependant on Kohli, in the context of a very bowler-friendly series things perhaps haven't been quite as bad as they have appeared at times.

England meanwhile reach the climax of the series with arguably more questions to be answered than when they started it. Their battle to find an opening batsman will now have to be expanded to a fight on two fronts, with the need to replace the country’s all-time leading runscorer thrown into the mix for good measure as well. Elsewhere their middle order problems are no closer to being solved – you’d have got good odds at the start of the summer on Moeen Ali being England’s number three in this Test – and until they fix them and the collapses that have practically become a fait accompli, they will continue to be a frustratingly flawed team. England will be unchanged at The Oval, although Jonny Bairstow will take back the gloves from Jos Buttler – a decision that looks at best like being a missed opportunity to ease the burden on arguably the team’s second-best batsman, and at worst like the sort of indulging of a senior player that continues to undermine a lot of what goes on in Joe Root’s side. Root’s allrounder-heavy side remain frustratingly less than the sum of their parts, their ludicrous strength in depth has ultimately been the winning difference between the two teams, but with half of their side best suited to batting six or seven they continue to be very lopsided. India’s team selection for the final Test as ever remains more shrouded in mystery, with there being the possibility of a debut for one or two of the youngsters in their squad. This however currently appears unlikely, although Ravi Jadeja is expected to come in for Ravi Ashwin, the latter carrying an injury and underperforming in the last Test as a result. The tourists may only have pride to play for, but they will be keen to peg things back to 3-2, anything less than that a big disappointment having pushed England hard for much of the series. For England, with the series won, there is less on the line and given their form in previous seasons it would not be a huge surprise if they lost heavily.

However, you sense they will at least try to ensure that they put in some sort of performance to see Cook off in style, while James Anderson is five wickets away from overtaking Glenn McGrath’s record Test haul for a fast bowler. By Tuesday then England will have waved goodbye to international cricket on its shores for another year as well as the stellar career of Cook. That’s all there is left, you’d better drink it in while you can.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

