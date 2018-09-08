Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 5th Test Day 2 at The Oval: Buttler Brings Up Fifty, Takes England Closer to 300

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 8, 2018, 5:04 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:03(IST)

FIFTY FOR BUTTLER: This has been gem of an innings from Buttler as he brings up his 10th Test fifty. More importantly he has bailed the English side out of trouble, who were 214/8 at one stage. Indian bowling has been shoddy. England are 278/8.

16:58(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Broad has shown great application against a strong Indian attack. He has defended confidently and hit boundaries too. On the other hand, Buttler too is scoring some easy runs. That brings up the fifth partnership for Buttler and Broad. England are 270/8.

16:54(IST)

FOUR: Stuart Broad is just showing that he is no dud with the bat. He plays an exquisite straight drive on Shami's bowling for a four. This is not helping India at the moment. England are 263/8. 

16:50(IST)

Another quick over by Jadeja comes to an end. But he keeps the ball outside the off stump and batsmen are not very keen on playing those deliveries. England are 258/8.

16:48(IST)

This short bowling by Indian fast bowlers has been disappointing. They have let the England batsmen score some easy runs. Shami gives away two runs in the over. England are 253/8.

16:43(IST)

We have a change in bowling now. Bumrah is replaced by Jadeja. Can he break this partnership? In the entire over Jadeja doesn't get much spin, but he manages to keep a tight line. But on a short ball, Buttler pounces on it, and gets a four. Eight runs come from the over. England are 251/8.

16:37(IST)

Shami is getting the ball to move away from the batsmen, but not with much luck till now. This little partnership between Buttler and Broad is starting to frustrate the Indians. England are 243/8 at the moment.  

16:32(IST)

Bumrah is persisting with his short lines and that is not making much of a difference to the batsmen. They are ducking comfortably. The key is to make the bstamen play. England are 240/8. 

16:27(IST)

STAT ATTACK

16:25(IST)

And we have a change in the bowling for the first time in the day. Mohammed Shami comes running in hard and delivers short deliveries. Just once he gets the ball a little further up, and it misses Buttler's bat narrowly. Three runs come from the over. England are 237/8.  

16:22(IST)

Bumrah comes up with a full toss to Broad, that takes the latter with surprise. The ball kisses the batsman's pads and goes for a four. In the same over he is hit on the rib cage with a rising delivery. England are 234/8. 

16:15(IST)

Indian fast bowlers have been exceptional in this series, where they have managed to trouble every English batsman. Till now they have 59 wickets in the series — the most by Indian fast bowlers in a series ever. Meanwhile Broad hits an uppish drive of Ishant through the covers for a four. England are 228/8. 

16:11(IST)

That is the end of a terrific over from Bumrah where he got Rashid's wicket and got Buttler's edge twice in the same over. But the homes side managed to add seven runs from the over. They are 221/8. 

16:06(IST)

OUT: Bumrah runs in and delivers the ball on the good length area. The ball hits Rashid's pads as the umpire raises his finger. Tracker shows that the ball would have clipped the leg-stump. Rashid departs for 15. England are 214/8.

16:01(IST) STAT ATTACK
15:59(IST)

Bumrah needs to pitch the ball further up so that the batsmen don't have any room to play their shots. On one occasion Rashid just flicks the ball through midwicket for a four. These are valuable runs for England. It's 212/7.  

15:59(IST)

Bumrah needs to pitch the ball further up so that the batsmen don't have any room to play their shots. On one occasion Rashid just flicks the ball through midwicket for a four. These are valuable runs for England. It's 212/7.  

15:56(IST)

There have been consistent swing for Ishant, but he hasn't been fortunate enough this morning. But that takes nothing away from the way he is bowling. England are 207/7.

15:49(IST)

Bumrah delivers another clean over where he troubles Rashid. But somehow the Englishman manages to ward off the danger. Just one run comes from the over. England are 204/7.

15:45(IST)

Ishant is bowling like a dream. He gets the ball to reverse and it hit Rashid's pads. All Indians appeal. But it's rightly turned down by the umpire. It was another maiden by the fast bowler. England are 203/7. 

15:39(IST)

200 FOR ENGLAND: In just the second over of the day, Adil Rashid hits a cracking shot towards the covers for a four that brings up England's 200. These are valuable runs for the hosts, who have relied heavily on the tail-enders to score runs.  Five runs come from the over. England are 203/7. 

15:34(IST)

Sharma gets great swing first up. Buttler faces great trouble in facing the lanky bowler who gets the ball to move in a mile. It's a maiden over. England are 198/7.

15:33(IST)
15:30(IST)

And now the teams have walked on the field. Ishant Sharma has the ball in his hand, and India just need three wickets to wrap up the Indian innings. But the visitors need to be wary of Jos Buttler. Let's see what's in store for India today. 

15:23(IST)
15:15(IST)

We are just few minutes away from the start of day two's proceedings. If England can get close to 250 run mark, they can put the Indian batting under immense pressure. Also, Moeen Ali will play a key role in England's bowling, after he put the visitors under pressure in previous Test at Southapmton. 

15:08(IST) Karun Nair Might or Might Not Deserve Opportunities, But He Deserves an Explanation

On December 19, 2016, Karun Nair was living a dream, thrashing helpless England bowlers for fun at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

https://www.news18.com

14:56(IST)

Ali, batting at number three after a career spent shuffling around the order, said India had bowled "fantastically well" in the series, which had made life difficult for the batsmen. But he said he remained upbeat despite England's batting woes. "I'm always confident," he said. "There's always good players, maybe some players that you don't know of at the moment that will turn up. "I think there's some very good players in county cricket who have got the ability to play but obviously we don't want these collapses all the time and I know they're happening but hopefully we just need to change our mentality a little bit I think."

14:47(IST)

Ali was caught behind off the bowling of Ishant Sharma, admitted that England had issues to sort out beyond replacing Cook. "There are obviously players who are going to come in or there's a player that's going to come in and try and replace Cooky, which will be very, very difficult," he said. "We do have these collapses but everyone that gets out is a fantastic player and we all know that they all justify being in the side. It is difficult. These things happen. It's not just us guys, it happens around the world."

14:35(IST)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali scored a gritty fifty after he came into bat at number 3, but could not prevent his team's collapse. After the day's play he said England's batsmen need to "change our mentality" after yet another collapse against India but remains positive about the future despite the impending retirement of opening linchpin Alastair Cook.  

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 5th Test Day 2 at The Oval: Buttler Brings Up Fifty, Takes England Closer to 300

AFP

Loading...
Latest Update:Broad has shown great application against a strong Indian attack. He has defended confidently and hit boundaries too. On the other hand, Buttler too is scoring some easy runs. That brings up the fifth partnership for Buttler and Broad. England are 270/8.

Catch all the action from day two of the fifth Test between India and England through our live blog.

Ishant Sharma struck thrice to lead India's sensational fightback as the visitors reduced England to 198 for 7 at stumps after Alastair Cook hit a memorable half-century in his career's final match on day one of the fifth Test on Friday. Sharma (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each to trigger England's collapse in the final session of the opening day. The 33-year-old Cook, who will retire from international cricket after this Test, produced a 190-ball 71-run innings to give England a good start before the hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7. The hosts were going strong at 133-1 when Bumrah dismissed Cook and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in the 64th over and then Ishant removed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen Ali tried to resurrect England's innings with a patient 50 off 170 balls but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7. Mohammed Shami (0-43) also toiled throughout the day and was immensely unlucky to not have picked up any wickets. Post tea, Bumrah and Ishant started off with brilliant spells again, and this time they got deserved rewards. Cook's dismissal started the collapse. He was bowled playing on off Bumrah in the 64th over. He put on 73 runs with Ali for the second wicket. Three balls later, Bumrah trapped Joe Root lbw for a duck, with DRS ruling in favour of India. It became three wickets in nine balls as Sharma nicked off Bairstow, caught behind. It was some consolation for keeper Rishabh Pant who had a tough day behind the wickets as the ball seamed a lot after tea.

Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket and stemmed the downfall. The latter scored his 13th half-century off a slow 167 balls in the interim. Jadeja began the slide again, as Stokes was trapped lbw in the 78th over. Having played and missed through the day, Ali finally managed to nick Sharma behind in the 83rd over. It was again a quick triple-hit as Sharma had Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball. Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow. Earlier, both Cook and Ali got lives as England reached 122-1 at tea. Post lunch, India toiled hard and tightened their lines as the pacers got some seam movement, and could have easily accounted for both batsmen. In the 31st over, Ajinkya Rahane dropped Cook (on 37*) at gully off Sharma. Three balls, Virat Kohli dropped Ali (on 2*) at third slip off Bumrah.

Ali also survived an lbw shout in 33rd over off Bumrah, with India's DRS appeal being turned down. In fact he was lucky to survive this session at all, as Shami beat him on umpteen occasions but simply didn't find the edge. Cook was more solid at the other end, and duly reached his 57th half-century off 139 balls to a rousing reception from the packed crowd. Despite India's toils the breakthrough didn't come, even as England scored at a slow pace with only 55 runs coming in the two-hour session with 100 coming up in only the 59th over. Earlier, England made their best start of the series as they reached 68-1 at lunch after Joe Root won his fifth consecutive toss and opted to bat. Cook as given a 'guard of honour' by the Indian team as he walked out to bat in his final Test. Opening bowlers Bumrah and Sharma found some movement in the initial overs, but the wicket turned out to be best for batting in this series so far. The early movement disappeared very quickly as Cook and Keaton Jennings (23) made a sedate start.

Hanuma Vihari (0-1), who earned a maiden Test cap replacing Hardik Pandya, was also in action as he came on to bowl first-change in the 14th over. It was his solitary over though. Cook and Jennings brought up only their second 50-run partnership this series off 107 balls, and went on to put up their best opening stand in five Tests - 60 runs. Their previous highest was 54 at Trent Bridge. Jennings though couldn't go on for longer, as he edged Jadeja to leg slip in the 24th over with KL Rahul adding another catch to his tally. England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, with wins in Birmingham, Lord's and Southampton. India won the third Test at Nottingham.

Related Story

alastair cookcricketEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Hanuma VihariIndia vs EnglandIndia vs England Live Cricket Updatesindia vs england live streamingishant sharmajasprit bumrahJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive england scorelive india scorelive scorelive score england vs indailive score india vs englandlive scoreslive updates england vs indialive updates india vs englandmohammed shamiprithvi shawRishabh Pantvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...