India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 5th Test Day 2 at The Oval: Rahul, Pujara Bring Up 50-run Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 8, 2018, 8:34 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:47(IST)

Ali it getting some purchase off the wicket. He is turning the ball sharply, trying to land on the rough on most occasions. Pujara is looking to use his feet to counter the spin and take the rough out of the picture. India 69/1 after 22 overs.

20:43(IST)

Moeen Ali bowls a tidy over, nearly dismissing Rahul off his final delivery as the opener misses his attempted paddle sweep. At the other end, Pujara looks to have stepped up a gear. There is a little more flourish to his bat swing.

20:37(IST)

Sam Curran starts proceedings for England in the third session. Pujara rocks on to the back foot and executes a glorious cut shot for four towards point. He looks to have his eye in. Five runs off the first over post the break. India 58/1 after 19 overs.

20:27(IST)

Not long before the start of the final session. India will want to build a stand to ensure they are ahead in this fixture. England won't make it easy for them. Both Rahul and Pujara will want a good score under their belt. Let's see how they go.

20:12(IST)

TEA! That's a decent session for India. They first managed to take the two wickets without conceding too many and then despite losing Shikhar Dhawan early, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara have batted well to steady India. They trail England by 279 runs. Stay tuned for the post-Tea session.

20:05(IST)

Dropped! Ali loops it outside off and Pujara looks to defend it coming down the wicket. The ball takes the inside edge and flies to the left of Cook at forward short leg. He gets a hand to it but cannot hold onto the chance. Pujara celebrates getting dropped by smashing one to the mid-wicket fence on the next ball. That could be a vital moment in the game.

20:02(IST)

Decent first over by Sam Curran who angles the ball away from the batsman. He hasn't found much swing which will be something England will hope changes in the final session. The spinner does come on just before the break and it is Moeen Ali. He is getting some help from the surface already.

19:58(IST)

Curran has come on as expected and it should not be long before a spinner is brought on before the Tea break.

19:53(IST)

Sam Curran is warming up and India will be mindful of his bowling as he has often got the vital breakthroughs for England. Stokes should be the man he replaces as he has been bowling for a while now. He has bowled five overs so far.

19:52(IST)

Anderson pins Pujara on the crease with a sharp inswinger. There is a loud appeal but the umpire does not rule it out. Joe Root suggested there was an inside edge there and hence did not go for the review. That was really close. Anderson is really bowling well here.

19:46(IST)

Anderson is now hitting the spot that he usually does, getting the ball to leave the right-handed batsmen just at the last moment. England got the ball changed and it is starting to do a touch. Rahul is trapped on the pads by an inswinger by Anderson. He is mixing them up well and had it not bounced as much as it did, Rahul would have been a goner. Rahul heaves a sigh of relief as the ball bounces over the stumps after Rahul had defended it off the back foot.

19:42(IST)

Funny moment between the overs as Pujara wanted to have a closer look at the ball and hence asked Root to show it to him who was jokingly hesitant. Stokes is now bowling fuller and hence beating the bat of Rahul. KL though gets a bigger stride in and finds the fence with a pristine drive.

19:37(IST)

James Anderson is back from Broad's end and starts right on the money. Pujara is happy with his steady approach while Rahul is batting with a lot more intent to score. There is a bit of rough outside off for the right-handed batsmen and Moeen Ali will come into play later in this innings.

19:32(IST)

A nice drive from Pujara gets him a boundary. Buttler gave it a good chase but couldn't haul the ball back into play as his foot kicked it towards the fence. Good football skills there. Rahul meanwhile is happy to bat with intent so far, he is making sure he does not let the bad balls go by.

19:27(IST)

Both Broad and Stokes are getting the ball to nip into the batsmen but both of them have been watchful to not take unnecessary risks. England have been guilty of bowling it short actually. They have found more movement when they have bowled fuller.

19:22(IST)

Rahul has come out all guns blazing and isn't shying away from playing his shots while Pujara is happy to play the defensive game at the other end. Stokes didn't bowl much in the previous game so it is surprising to see him come on so early.

19:14(IST)

Ben Stokes comes on indeed and he begins with a floater. Rahul just lofts him over covers for a boundary. That is some way to welcome the new bowler to the crease. This is a good start for Rahul and it is the most confident he has looked and as we type that, he loses a shoe while trying to take off for a single. Stokes helps Rahul with the shoe. Nice little moment, there.

19:10(IST)

STAT ALERT: Stuart Broad with that wicket has gone past Sir Richard Hadlee to become the eight highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He will be pleased with that effort and is bowling really well, getting the ball to move in really well. Ben Stokes is warming up, early change to replace Anderson?

19:06(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in. India will want him to bat for long period of time. Rahul edges one from Anderson but the ball does not carry to Stokes at third slip. These are tough times for the two batsmen but Anderson bowls a short one and Rahul unfurls a fierce cut shot to find the fence.

18:58(IST)

OUT! Early wicket for England as Dhawan is trapped in front of the stumps first ball of the over from Broad. That is not the ideal start for India. Shikhar contemplates the review but by the time he decides on it, the umpire says time is up. Dhawan lbw Broad 3(6)

18:51(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul make their way out to the middle. The conditions are overcast and James Anderson has the new ball in his hands. It's not going to be easy for the Indian openers.Three slips and a gully in place for Jimmy and Rahul gets off the mark with a nice back foot punch through covers of the first ball. Three runs and India are up and running already.

18:44(IST)

171 for 5 is when Jos Buttler came in to bat and boy, how well has he played to take England past the 300-run mark. The hosts will be over the moon with this score while India will be disappointed with their effort today. They had the home side on the mat but as has been the case this series, they let go of the game. The away side will want to bat well, join us soon for their first innings.

18:42(IST)

OUT! Jadeja takes the final wicket as Buttler is caught at first slip. Kohli had brought the field up which prompted Jos to make a move. He looked to force one through the off side but got an edge. The ball flew quickly to Rahane who took a sharp catch. Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89(133). England 332 all out.

18:38(IST)

Buttler thumps Bumrah for a massive six over mid-wicket. He then hooks him over the square leg fence for another biggie. He is nearing a ton and looks in a hurry to get there. A slower ball deceives Buttler who is into his shot early but the ball lands in no man's land. Kohli who was off the field is back and is now making the changes but Buttler is on top of his game and managing to farm the strike rather easily.

18:30(IST)

A nice clip gets Buttler a couple of runs thanks to a good effort at the mid-wicket fence by Shikhar Dhawan, Jos then times his push down towards long on for a single. He gives Anderson three balls to face and Jimmy does that well to see them off which makes the crowd really happy.

18:27(IST)

James Anderson is the last man in, you expect Jos Buttler to play his shots now to ensure he gets England as close as possible to the 350-run mark. This is already way more than what England would have expected to get after being 181 for 7 at one stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara (AFP Photo)

Latest Update: TEA! That's a decent session for India. They first managed to take the two wickets without conceding too many and then despite losing Shikhar Dhawan early, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara have batted well to steady India. They trail England by 279 runs. Stay tuned for the post-Tea session.

Catch all the action from day two of the fifth Test between India and England through our live blog.

Ishant Sharma struck thrice to lead India's sensational fightback as the visitors reduced England to 198 for 7 at stumps after Alastair Cook hit a memorable half-century in his career's final match on day one of the fifth Test on Friday. Sharma (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each to trigger England's collapse in the final session of the opening day. The 33-year-old Cook, who will retire from international cricket after this Test, produced a 190-ball 71-run innings to give England a good start before the hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7. The hosts were going strong at 133-1 when Bumrah dismissed Cook and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in the 64th over and then Ishant removed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen Ali tried to resurrect England's innings with a patient 50 off 170 balls but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7. Mohammed Shami (0-43) also toiled throughout the day and was immensely unlucky to not have picked up any wickets. Post tea, Bumrah and Ishant started off with brilliant spells again, and this time they got deserved rewards. Cook's dismissal started the collapse. He was bowled playing on off Bumrah in the 64th over. He put on 73 runs with Ali for the second wicket. Three balls later, Bumrah trapped Joe Root lbw for a duck, with DRS ruling in favour of India. It became three wickets in nine balls as Sharma nicked off Bairstow, caught behind. It was some consolation for keeper Rishabh Pant who had a tough day behind the wickets as the ball seamed a lot after tea.

Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket and stemmed the downfall. The latter scored his 13th half-century off a slow 167 balls in the interim. Jadeja began the slide again, as Stokes was trapped lbw in the 78th over. Having played and missed through the day, Ali finally managed to nick Sharma behind in the 83rd over. It was again a quick triple-hit as Sharma had Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball. Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow. Earlier, both Cook and Ali got lives as England reached 122-1 at tea. Post lunch, India toiled hard and tightened their lines as the pacers got some seam movement, and could have easily accounted for both batsmen. In the 31st over, Ajinkya Rahane dropped Cook (on 37*) at gully off Sharma. Three balls, Virat Kohli dropped Ali (on 2*) at third slip off Bumrah.

Ali also survived an lbw shout in 33rd over off Bumrah, with India's DRS appeal being turned down. In fact he was lucky to survive this session at all, as Shami beat him on umpteen occasions but simply didn't find the edge. Cook was more solid at the other end, and duly reached his 57th half-century off 139 balls to a rousing reception from the packed crowd. Despite India's toils the breakthrough didn't come, even as England scored at a slow pace with only 55 runs coming in the two-hour session with 100 coming up in only the 59th over. Earlier, England made their best start of the series as they reached 68-1 at lunch after Joe Root won his fifth consecutive toss and opted to bat. Cook as given a 'guard of honour' by the Indian team as he walked out to bat in his final Test. Opening bowlers Bumrah and Sharma found some movement in the initial overs, but the wicket turned out to be best for batting in this series so far. The early movement disappeared very quickly as Cook and Keaton Jennings (23) made a sedate start.

Hanuma Vihari (0-1), who earned a maiden Test cap replacing Hardik Pandya, was also in action as he came on to bowl first-change in the 14th over. It was his solitary over though. Cook and Jennings brought up only their second 50-run partnership this series off 107 balls, and went on to put up their best opening stand in five Tests - 60 runs. Their previous highest was 54 at Trent Bridge. Jennings though couldn't go on for longer, as he edged Jadeja to leg slip in the 24th over with KL Rahul adding another catch to his tally. England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, with wins in Birmingham, Lord's and Southampton. India won the third Test at Nottingham.

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
