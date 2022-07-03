CricketNext

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Live: All Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as India Look to Bundle out England Early

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Live: All Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as India Look to Bundle out England Early

IND vs ENG 2022: Follow here the live updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the rescheduled India vs England 2022, 5th Test, Day 3 being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham

News18.com | July 03, 2022, 15:10 IST
IND vs ENG, Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 3

IND vs ENG, Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 3: Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah will surely be in focus when India takes the field against England on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. After setting the record for most runs in an over – 35 – the ace Indian pacer registered the figures of 3/35 before the end of the day’s play. At stumps, England were 84/5 in 27 overs, the hosts trailing by 332 runs. On Read More

Jul 03, 2022 15:10 IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Updates:

FOUR! Awesome shot from Stokes. Just worked it through the leg side. Bumrah had earlier bowled a no-ball and then gets suitably punished off the next ball. ENG 90/5

Jul 03, 2022 15:07 IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Updates:

Great first two balls. Stokes charging down the pitch and then sees the ball moving away from him. The Indian slip cordon is chirping. England are five down and all India need is just one more wicket before the tail is exposed. ENG 84/5

Jul 03, 2022 15:05 IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Updates:

Great start of the day for India. No runs from Mohammed Shami and Bairtow struggles to open his shoulders. Next over will be bowled by skipper Bumrah. ENG 84/5

Jul 03, 2022 14:56 IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Action begins in 5 minutes

No rain as of now in Birmingham which means the third day’s play will start on time. The players are warming up and we hope for an interesting and non-interrupted first session.

Jul 03, 2022 14:54 IST

5th Test, Day 3 Live: Hopes pinned on Bairstow and Stokes

Jonny Bairstow has been in good form lately and will be aiming to rescue England. He will be accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes who is also among runs. Will they be able to lead England’s fight back on Day 3?

Jul 03, 2022 14:54 IST

Jul 03, 2022 14:46 IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rewinding Jasprit Bumrah's epic knock

Here’s how Jasprit Bumrah created a world record

Jul 03, 2022 14:29 IST

'What I saw, was bizarre': Shastri on Bumrah's World Record

“Don’t tell me I was on the mic again when 35 runs were scored! I thought I had seen it all, but not really. 36 from Yuvraj, 36 I had hit myself. Today, what I saw, was bizarre,” said Ravi Shastri on Bumrah’s power knock.

Jul 03, 2022 14:25 IST

5th Test, Day 3 Live: Score update

Brief scores:

India 416 in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5-60, Matthew Potts 2-105) lead England 84/5 in 27 overs (Joe Root 31, Jasprit Bumrah 3-35) by 332 runs

Jul 03, 2022 14:21 IST

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England are 332 runs behind

The hosts are 5 down in 1st innings and are trailing by 332 runs. Captain Ben Stokes and in-form Jonny Bairstow will walk out to bat on Sunday and resume the innings at 84/5.

Jul 03, 2022 14:19 IST

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Score

Hello and welcome to the live bog of India vs England 5th Test Day 3 at Edgbaston.

Read more

Sunday, England captain Ben Stokes (0*) will walk out with Jonny Bairstow (12*) to resume the innings.

In the first session on Saturday, Stuart Broad must have had a feeling of ‘deja vu’ when he was literally butchered by the stand-in Indian captain, who scored 29 runs with the willow and also was gifted six extra runs to make it 35, highest ever in a single over in Test cricket.

In his first match at the helm as captain, Bumrah would have never thought that he would pip Brian Lara’s maximum runs (28 runs) in a single Test match over, which remained intact for 18 years. George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj though had equalled the feat.

Broad can’t be faulted if he remembered that September 2007 night in Durban, when Yuvraj Singh pummelled him for six sixes in an over. He got his 550th Test wicket on the day but by the end of it all, Bumrah had wiped that wry smile off his face.

When England came out to bat, the skipper had nicely warmed up and bowled a menacing first spell and for a change was rewarded for even putting his “foot wrong” on two occasions that resulted in additional deliveries which fetched him a couple of wickets.

After two days of play, India hold all the aces and look good to retain the Pataudi Trophy and stay in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

Bumrah was good with his bowling changes, field placements, and also DRS call of his own bowling. In all, a complete package is in place.

