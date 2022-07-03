IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 Live: All Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as India Look to Bundle out England Early

Read more

Sunday, England captain Ben Stokes (0*) will walk out with Jonny Bairstow (12*) to resume the innings.

In the first session on Saturday, Stuart Broad must have had a feeling of ‘deja vu’ when he was literally butchered by the stand-in Indian captain, who scored 29 runs with the willow and also was gifted six extra runs to make it 35, highest ever in a single over in Test cricket.

In his first match at the helm as captain, Bumrah would have never thought that he would pip Brian Lara’s maximum runs (28 runs) in a single Test match over, which remained intact for 18 years. George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj though had equalled the feat.

Broad can’t be faulted if he remembered that September 2007 night in Durban, when Yuvraj Singh pummelled him for six sixes in an over. He got his 550th Test wicket on the day but by the end of it all, Bumrah had wiped that wry smile off his face.

When England came out to bat, the skipper had nicely warmed up and bowled a menacing first spell and for a change was rewarded for even putting his “foot wrong” on two occasions that resulted in additional deliveries which fetched him a couple of wickets.

After two days of play, India hold all the aces and look good to retain the Pataudi Trophy and stay in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

Bumrah was good with his bowling changes, field placements, and also DRS call of his own bowling. In all, a complete package is in place.

