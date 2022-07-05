IND vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 5 Updates: Root, Bairstow Power England to 7-wicket Win, Series Ends 2-2

Read more

throw the match away.

It’s going to be an interesting final day of the India vs England Edgbaston Test as both teams would ply their trade for a win. India needs 7 wickets to clinch their first Test series win since 2007. England, on the other hand, are 119 runs away from levelling the series.

The hosts went off to a flier in pursuit of a 378-run target. Opener Zak Crawley and Alex Lees brought up a 100-run stand in just 20 overs to make things challenging for India. After the team break, the tourists did manage to snare some quick wickets and reduced England to 109/3. However, that was just the beginning of the assault launched by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Though the wicket did not offer much help, Indian bowlers were unable to maintain pressure on the English batters who played with the aggression that has become the hallmark of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum’s school of cricket.

It also helped that India deployed a very defensive spread-out field, letting England batters rotate the strike with elan.

Bairstow, who is in the form of his life, was dropped on 14 by Hanuma Vihari and he made India pay dearly for it. With Ben Stokes and Sam Billing still to come, India will need something special to pull off a win from here. India’s bowling performance in the second innings was reminiscent of their struggles in South Africa where they failed to defend the target twice after winning the series opener.

England were 259 for three at stumps on day four, needing a very gettable 119 runs for a series-levelling victory.

India could have made England chase in excess of 400 on day five if it was not for some poor shot selection. After starting the day at 125 for three, India were all out for 245 in the second innings.

India had very little going for themselves in the final session barring the first two overs. Bumrah had Ollie Pope caught behind before Lees was run out after Root went for a single that was not for the taking.

