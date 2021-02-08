CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England, 1st Test at Chennai Day 4 Highlights: IND 39-1 at Stumps Chasing 420 to Win - As It Happened

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 at Chennai, England tour of India with ball by ball commentary and live updates at CricketNext.

India vs England (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 February, 2021

England

1st INN

578/10

(190.1) RR 3.04

2nd INN

178 /10

(46.3) 3.83

England Joe Root (C)
India need 381 runs to win with 9 wickets remaining
India Virat Kohli (C)

India

1st INN

337/10

(95.5) RR 3.52

2nd INN

39 /1

(13.0) RR 3

Highlights

Live Blog

17:05 (IST)

India vs England live score, IND 39-1: Dom Bess bowls the last over of the day and it is seen through with minimal fuss. India are 39-1 needing 420 to win this Test match. It will be interesting to see how they approach this chase tomorrow.

17:03 (IST)

India vs England live score, IND 37-1: Cheteshwar Pujara comes out and applies the brakes on the scoring, an excellent tactic given India will have to bat out a whole day to maybe save this Test, never mind win it. 

16:33 (IST)

India vs England live score, IND 25-1: Rohit now gets in on the act, getting a four and six off Archer and both with the pull shot - although the four was a result of a lot of luck as Rohit misread the bounce on the short one. But he is dismissed by Leach with an absolute peach that clatters into the stumps. 

16:26 (IST)

India vs England live score, IND 12-0: FOUR, FOUR! Gill has taken a liking to Leach. He gets two straight boundaries off him, one through mid-on and one in the fine leg region. He's dealing in boundaries now.

16:21 (IST)

India vs England live score, IND 4-0: Gill gets off the mark with a fine shot through the mid-wicket region off Leach that races to the boundary. Meanwhile Rohit inextricably goes for a slash off Archer and narrowly misses getting an edge. Not sure what the thought process was there... 

16:11 (IST)

India vs England live score, IND 0-0: Right, we are all set for the final innings of the first Test. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are out in the middle and India need 420 runs to win.

15:58 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 178: Washington Sundar too gets an over here. Ashwin on the other hand, would be looking for his fifth. And Ashwin castles Archer. That's fifer no 28 for Ashwin. And Ashwin ends with a sixth wicket, that of Anderson. India need 419 to win.

15:53 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 177-8: By the looks of it, James Anderson too is going to come out to bat if a wicket falls here. Weird tactics here by the visiting team, but if they win tomorrow, it won't come into question at all.

15:44 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 167-8: Ashwin gets his fourth wicket here. The bat gets stuck in his pad, and the ball hits. He is out LBW as England lose their eighth wicket.

15:36 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 165-7: Nadeem continues. Maybe Kohli should introduce Sundar here. Meanwhile, Nadeem has his second wicket here. Buttler dances down the track but is stumped by Pant.

15:29 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 160-6: And suddenly Bess smacks Nadeem for a couple of boundaries that takes the lead over 400. England are taking the match away from India here at the moment. 

15:23 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 147-6: Indian bowlers are bowling maiden after maidens and one cannot understand these tactics by the English. Looks like they are going to bat out the day.

15:14 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 145-6: So both the teams are not showing any signs of urgency. India, clearly on the back foot here though. But in case they get a good start, they might just want to go for the target. 

15:07 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 142-6: Puzzling approach from England, this. They seem to be happy playing out deliveries rather than going for runs and a declaration seems nowhere close. India's bowlers are continuing to toil but to little effect. 

14:58 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 135-6: Pope went for back to back reverse sweeps off Nadeem and while the first went for four, the second went straight to Kohli. ENG six down now and are being fairly cautious.

14:40 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 130-5: We are in the final session of the day now and all eyes will be on whether or not England declare soon or look to bat through till later in the day.

14:12 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 119-5: And that is tea. India will be reasonably pleased with how that session went as they took 4 wickets, including the big ones of Root and Stokes. However, there is still some work to be done and England's lead is already a big one. 

13:54 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 101-5: OUT! Bumrah gets Root this time around. Pitches it full and on the stumps and the ball stays low and raps the England skipper on the pads. He didn't even bother reviewing it. 

13:43 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 91-4: Bumrah raps Root on the pad and appeals loudly but the umpire turns it down. Bumrah is keen on the review and it is taken but the ball is seen to be missing the stumps. 

13:35 (IST)

India vs England live score, ENG 80-4: Ashwin gets Pope to edge one to the fielder close in but the batsman reviews immediately and you can see why - the ball hit the forearm not the bat.

Day 3 report: Rishabh Pant made an entertaining 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 73, but the failure of other frontline Indian batsmen put England well on top in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. At stumps on Day 3, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's 578, trailing by 321 runs. Washington Sundar (33) and R Ashwin (8) were in the middle. After England added 23 to their overnight score of 555/8, India lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before Lunch. Rohit was the first to go as he got out caught behind on a peach of a delivery bowled by Jofra Archer. Archer found life in a dead pitch and got the ball to move around just enough at great pace. Gill looked in great control and played some lovely shots even as Archer went through a superb spell. He pulled and flicked with grace before he was well caught at mid-on by Anderson for 29.

He scored five boundaries in the 28 balls he faced during the course of his innings which was brought to an end by Archer at India's score of 44. Virat Kohli, back after a paternity leave, fell in the post-lunch session caught at short-leg by Ollie Pope against Dominic Bess. He batted for 48 deliveries in which he scored 11 runs. Bess had smartly adjusted his line to outside off, forcing Kohli to push away from his body to take the inside edge. India's number four Rahane didn't stay long at the crease as he was caught brilliantly by England skipper Joe Root against Bess. Rahane skipped down the track to take it on the full but chipped a catch, leaving the hosts in trouble at 73/4. Pant, though, was not too bothered by the scoreboard. He stuck to his gameplan irrespective of the situation; he targeted left-arm spinner Jack Leach in particular, hitting him for as many as four sixes over the leg-side within the first four overs the England spinner bowled. England had fielders in the deep but Pant didn't care.

At the other end, Pujara too didn't let go of any scoring opportunities. He came down the track regularly to the spinners, especially Bess, flicking and driving to the boundary. The two took India to 154/4 by tea, with both passing the half-century mark. Their approach didn't change after the tea break either. Pant attacked Leach at every given opportunity while Pujara too remained positive. The partnership reached 119 when Pujara fell in an unfortunate manner; he pulled a short ball from Bess but it lobbed off forward short leg's back to mid wicket. Soon after, Pant came down the track and mistimed Bess to the off-side fence to fall in the 90s once again. Pant's dismissal put India well on the backfoot. With Pant around, Washington had begun in an attacking fashion before he settled down. Towards the end of the day, Washington gave a chance lofting Leach towards mid on, but Archer, running back, couldn't hold on. It kept India's chances alive, but England are well on top at the moment.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

