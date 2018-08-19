India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: India Hunt for Early Wickets After Being Dismissed for 329

15:33(IST)

Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the Indian team management for messing up Cheteshwar Pujara's mind about his scoring rate. Pujara was dismissed off the final ball before lunch on Day 1 of the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham playing an uncharacteristic hook shot against Chris Woakes for 14. In his column for Times of India, Gavaskar wrote that Pujara's strength has been occupying the crease, but being told to change his approach has turned out be counter-productive.

"Pujara, whose mind has been messed up by being told about his scoring rate, went for a hook on the stroke of lunch and was caught at deep square leg. That's not his natural shot and just showed that when you try and tell a batsman to change his approach after he has got more than 4000 runs, it can be counter-productive," wrote the former Indian captain.