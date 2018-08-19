Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: India Hunt for Early Wickets After Being Dismissed for 329

Cricketnext Staff |Reuters | Updated: August 19, 2018, 5:02 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:00(IST)

Again through the slip cordon, Bumrah gets an outside edge on the first ball and it goes between gully and third slip. Rahane at gully should have gone for it and he knows. Kohli looks disappointed yet again, India need to ensure that such catches are taken. England are 15/0

16:58(IST)

Four byes to end the over as it goes way down the leg side and Pant can't get a hand on that. England are 10/0 here and again its the lack of consistency from the Indian bowlers which will hurt Kohli!

16:54(IST)

Almost a perfect start for India! Shami gets Cook's outside edge on the first ball and it goes just past the slip cordon for a boundary. Didn't carry though as it fell just short of Kohli. Will give some confidence to Shami though,

16:46(IST)

STAT ATTACK: ENG wrapped up the trail cheaply:

IND on day 2 just manage to put on just 22 runs to their overnight total of 307/6

IND:329/10

16:43(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah departs first ball here, what a ball from Anderson, the no.11 had no clue what happened there. The ball pitches and moves away, clattering onto the middle stump. India are dismissed for 329 here! Good swing bowling from Anderson and Broad here, India though will like to have a go at England here in these conditions!

16:41(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, this time it Shami. Goes for the stand and swing technique but is just able to sky that up in the air. Broad gets underneath the ball at mid-on and takes a good catch. James Anderson picks the wicket and India are 329/9, Shami departs for 3!

16:38(IST)
16:35(IST)

WICKET! Broad strikes again, Ashwin not able to make England pay for the drop. Peach of a delivery as it pitches and then comes back in, Ashwin goes for the drive but the ball goes between his bat and pad before clattering onto the middle-stump. Ashwin departs for 14 and India are 326/8

16:33(IST)

DROPPED! Ollie Pope at fourth slip drops a tough chance, Ashwin got an outside edge there and it flew away to the fourth slip. He dives to his left but the ball pops out. India are 326/7

16:30(IST)

Great over from Broad,giving England the much needed early breakthrough. They will now back themselves to dismiss India before 350 here, meanwhile Ishant Sharma has come out to join Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle. India are 325/7 at the moment

16:24(IST)

WICKET! The change of boots has done the trick here it seems! Broad goes short outside off stump and Pant looks to poke at it, plays it away from the body and gets an inside edge which clatters onto the stumps. A horrendous Test match shot you have to say but that's the way he plays! India are now 323/7

16:20(IST)

Some shoe problems here for Stuart Broad as he signals for a new pair of boots just a couple of overs into the day, interesting!

16:17(IST)

Ashwin getting the odd boundary away for India to keep the scoreboard ticking, another intelligent shot as he opens the face of the bat at the last moment and guides the ball past the slip cordon for a boundary. After that a proper edge which falls short of the slip cordon and goes for a boundary. A lot of runs for India coming down the third man here, not that they would mind it. India are 323/6.

16:13(IST)

Broad again slipping onto the pads and Pant picks two runs off his thigh pad there. Broad still hasn't got his radar right yet and will be looking to improve his line and length. India are 315/6 here after 90 overs

16:08(IST)

Rishabh Pant batting atleast 3-4 steps ahead of the crease as he looks to negate swing and also take lbw out of the picture. James Anderson has been a canny operator for England over the years and he must be expecting this, Pant picks just 1 run off the final ball and India are 313/6 here.

16:05(IST)

Stuart Broad starts the proceedings for England here, Pant gets off the mark with a single as England bowler goes a bit too full. Ashwin then gets a streaky boundary away as he lashes hard at the ball and it goes over the slip cordon for a boundary. India are 312/6

15:59(IST)

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin will start the proceedings for India here, they will be looking to get as many runs as possible and hopefully take India closer to somewhere around 400. The conditions though should favour the bowlers early on!

15:54(IST)

A solid performance though from Pant could mean the end of the road for Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel and even Wriddhiman Saha. He could have the effect Dhoni had on the team and seal the wicketkeeper's slot!

15:50(IST)

Rishabh Pant will be looking for some support from the other end and Ravichandran Ashwin is more than capable of providing it. The conditions though should favour the bowlers and India will find it tough to get the runs initially!

15:41(IST)
15:39(IST)

Looks like some patches on the outfield are still wet and the umpires have asked for 15 minutes more, this means the play will now start at 16:00 IST. Disappointment for Indian fans but they won't mind as long as Pant can get off to a flier!

15:33(IST)

Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the Indian team management for messing up Cheteshwar Pujara's mind about his scoring rate. Pujara was dismissed off the final ball before lunch on Day 1 of the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham playing an uncharacteristic hook shot against Chris Woakes for 14. In his column for Times of India, Gavaskar wrote that Pujara's strength has been occupying the crease, but being told to change his approach has turned out be counter-productive.
"Pujara, whose mind has been messed up by being told about his scoring rate, went for a hook on the stroke of lunch and was caught at deep square leg. That's not his natural shot and just showed that when you try and tell a batsman to change his approach after he has got more than 4000 runs, it can be counter-productive," wrote the former Indian captain.

15:32(IST) India vs England: Dhawan-Rahul Build the Foundation of India's Fighting Effort at Trent Bridge

Less than a week ago, following their thrashing at Lord's, India's chances in this series looked like they were on their last legs.

https://www.news18.com

15:23(IST)

India were well-placed at 60 for none when Woakes took two wickets for one run in nine balls to remove both openers, with Shikhar Dhawan (35) caught at second slip before KL Rahul (23) was lbw. And on the stroke of lunch, Cheteshwar Pujara hooked Woakes, man-of-the-match after scoring a maiden Test century in England's innings and 159-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week after replacing Stokes, straight to Rashid at long leg. But Kohli, who on Friday had urged India "to stand up" was as good as his word, while showing no sign of the back trouble that hampered him at Lord's as he and Rahane treated an engrossed crowd to a traditional top-order Test partnership. It was a fitting way for India to honour Ajit Wadekar, whose death aged 77 was announced on Wednesday, as were the black armbands they wore in memory of the first India captain to enjoy a Test series victory in England, back in 1971.

15:16(IST)

Meanwhile, talking to Sky Sports after the game, Rahane said, "I think 307 for six is a good score on this wicket, We were looking to put pressure on the opponent but in the end it was a good score." Meanwhile Woakes told reporters: "It was an even day overall. "When you do win the toss, and go out there and have a bowl, there's always that added pressure to skittle them early."

But credit to India, I thought they played pretty well." Much of the pre-match attention had been focused on Stokes, recalled just days after his acquittal on Tuesday by a court on an affray charge that stemmed from a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year. But until his catch to dismiss Kohli, it had been a frustrating day for Stokes, whose 15 wicketless overs cost 54 runs.

15:12(IST)

Good news now is that the sun is shining! But the start has been delayed by 15-minutes, signs looked really ominous in the beginning but the fickle English weather changes yet again! India will be happy, cloudy conditions would have made their task that much tougher!

15:09(IST)
15:06(IST)

Earlier India, sent into bat at 2-0 down in a five-match series on a ground renowned for aiding swing, were in trouble at 82 for three come lunch. Chris Woakes took all those wickets en route to figures of three for 75 in 20 overs. But a fourth-wicket partnership of 159 between Kohli (97) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81), that spanned more than 40 overs, revived India. Unfortunately for India, neither batsman reached three figures with Kohli -- who made a superb first Test century in England in the series opener at Edgbaston -- dismissed when, driving at an Adil Rashid leg-break, he edged to Ben Stokes at slip.

15:00(IST)

That meant Anderson, who prior to this match had 60 Test wickets at Trent Bridge at just 18.95, had become only the second bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take 100 Test wickets against India. Earlier India, sent into bat at 2-0 down in a five-match series on a ground renowned for aiding swing, were in trouble at 82 for three come lunch. Chris Woakes took all those wickets en route to figures of three for 75 in 20 overs. But a fourth-wicket partnership of 159 between Kohli (97) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81), that spanned more than 40 overs, revived India.

14:54(IST)

A day of fluctuating fortunes ended when James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, struck with the new ball to have Hardik Pandya (18) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip. That meant Anderson, who prior to this match had 60 Test wickets at Trent Bridge at just 18.95, had become only the second bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take 100 Test wickets against India.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: India Hunt for Early Wickets After Being Dismissed for 329

Stuart Broad celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on the fourth day of the Test. (ICC/ Twitter)

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: It took England less than an hour to bundle out India for 329 on the second day of the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Resuming the day on 307 for 6, India could only manage to add 22 runs to their overnight total. While Stuart Broad knocked over Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin, James Anderson got the last two wickets. Pant, who had looked good for a brief period on Day 1, failed to convert his start as he dragged one of Broad's delivery back to the stumps. In his first Test outing, the 20-year-old scored 24, which also included a six that helped him to get off the mark. Meanwhile, Ashwin (14) was lucky enough to collect three boundaries before getting bowled off a brilliant inswinger from Broad. To no one's surprise, Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (nought) were outclassed by Anderson in consecutive deliveries as India were dismissed in 94.5 overs. However, the total of 329 is India's highest in England after being asked to bat. For England, Anderson, Broad and Chris Woakes returned with three wickets each, while Adil Rashid got the key scalp of Virat Kohli. On the opening day, India rode on Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane's (81) 159-run stand to get past 300 for the first time in this series. Having already lost the first two games, India are in a do-or-die situation.


Virat Kohli's dogged determination was well complemented by Ajinkya Rahane's application as India put up their best batting performance of the series reaching 307 for 6 against England on the first day of the third cricket Test. The Indian captain missed out on a well-deserved by a whisker as his 97 came off 152 balls while Rahane also looked good for a three figure before Alastair Cook's reflex catch brought about his downfall at 81.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 19 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Together, the Indian skipper and his deputy added 159 runs for the fourth wicket to lay a solid foundation. After the batting debacle in first two Tests, a collective performance was the order of the day and Kohli-Rahane duo were helped by the fact that openers Shikhar Dhawan (35) and KL Rahul (23) added 60 runs to lay the foundation. Kohli's innings had 11 boundaries and with only three runs remaining for a coveted 23rd Test hundred, Kohli went for an expansive cover drive off a tossed-up delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/46 in 9 overs) only to be snapped by Ben Stokes at first slip. This is only the second time in Kohli's career that he has been dismissed in the 90's. He would feel more dejected because Rashid was the weakest link in the England attack leaking runs with rank long hops. Before that Rahane, who got his first half-century in more than a year, found Cook standing at first slip taking a sharp one-handed reflex catch off Stuart Broad's (1/64 in 21 overs) bowling.
Rahane's 131-ball knock had 12 boundaries but more importantly, he seemed to have found his rhythm while batting. The square of the wicket shots, the cover drives were there to see, Both Kohli and Rahane showed enough patience waiting for the loose deliveries, leaving a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Jimmy Anderson (1/52 in 22 overs) bowled a probing spell but both the batsmen didn't take any unnecessary risk against the senior fast bowler. For Kohli, who has been troubled by back problem, was in his zone as he ran a lot of singles and twos. The duo always kept the scoreboard ticking despite the England bowlers maintaining a good channel. The standout shot in Kohli's innings would certainly be the bowler's back drive off Chris Woakes (3/75 in 20 overs) while Rahane also hit the bowler through the covers in the same over. Rahane hit a few square cuts as he prepared to play late at times, something that he didn't do in the first two Tests. One such square brought up his 13th fifty in Test match cricket. When he reached a personal score of 59, the Mumbaikar completed 3000 runs in longest format. The biggest positive was how Kohli-Rahane resurrected the innings just when it looked that things will once again fall apart after a good start. Woakes removed Dhawan, Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) in quick succession as India from 60 for no loss went into the lunch at 82 for 3. However Rahane-Kohli ensured that from lunch to tea, India didn't lose a wicket and added 107 runs in that particular session. They played their shots, ran their singles and twos as India maintained a healthy run-rate of 3.52 pe over throughout the day. In the final hour, debutant Rishabh Pant created some buzz with his first scoring stroke in Test cricket being a straight six off Rashid. One of the most talked about youngster in Indian cricket, Pant (22 batting) clipped Broad through vacant mid-wicket region to show why he is so highly rated. Hardik Pandya (14 off 58 balls) was ready to grind it out before Anderson snapped him up with the last ball of the day. After bowling an inswinger, Anderson bowled his traditional outswinger as Pandya pushed hard at the delivery. The edge was taken by Jos Buttler in the slips. Earlier, Dhawan, dropped after the Birmingham Test, opened the innings and initially showed more patience as he played 65 balls hitting seven boundaries in the process. Anderson and Broad bowled a tad short and the ball didn't swing much in the first hour of play as India were well placed at 43-0. But it didn't take anything away from the solid job done by the opening pair. In fact, this was India's highest opening partnership outside Asia and West Indies since December 2013. India's 50 came in the 17th over. After drinks break though, things changed as Woakes bowled a fuller length and started troubling the batsmen immediately. Dhawan was caught at second slip by Buttler as he edged one off Woakes in the 19th over.
Two overs later, Rahul was trapped leg before as Woakes set him up beautifully. He bowled successive outswingers before bringing one back in. Rahul opted for DRS, but that didn't work in his favour either. Things looked to be going smoothly despite these twin blows before Pujara's indiscretion could have cost India dearly but Kohli and Rahane were equal to the task.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Related Story

Ajinkya Rahanecricketcricket livecricket live scorecricket scoresEnglandengland vs india 2018IndiaIndia vs Englandindia vs england 3rd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive streamingRishabh Panttrent bridge testvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...