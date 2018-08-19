India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: Ishant's Double Strike Leads India Fightback

18:44(IST)

High time for Jennings

Barring his first series in IND where he scored 167 runs in two matches which includes a Test ton and a fifty.

He has failed to score a fifty since then it has been 13 Test innings he has failed to score a fifty in Tests.

ENG in IND 2 matches,2016/17 - 167 runs at an average of 41.75.

SA in ENG 4 matches,2017 -127 runs at an average of 15.87

PAK in ENG 1 match,2018 -29 runs at an average of 29.00

IND in ENG 3 matches,2018 – 81 runs at an average of 20.25