India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: Ishant's Double Strike Leads India Fightback

Cricketnext Staff |Reuters | Updated: August 19, 2018, 7:17 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:22(IST)

Bumrah just starting to tire out a bit here, his problems with overstepping continue as he bowls a no-ball. England pick 5 runs from the over and they are 86/3 at the moment.

19:16(IST)

Ishant certainly bowling well at the moment, two chances created, one falls just short of Jadeja at backward square leg and then Dhawan almost catches a flick shot at short leg. England are 81/3 at the moment and trail by 248 runs

19:11(IST)
19:08(IST)

Ashwin meanwhile is bowling in the indoor nets area to see if he is ok to bowl or not. Still doesn't look to be 100% though. Ishant meanwhile bowls a wicket maiden!

19:01(IST)

WICKET! Ishant gets another one, this time its Pope. Down the leg side and Pope gets small edge on it, Pant takes a fine diving catch down the leg side. Athletic work from the Indian keeper. Pope departs for 10 and England are 75/3

19:00(IST)

Edged and it again goes between the fielders at slip, its been the story of the day as far as India are concerned. This time between Pant and first slip, these runs might well be costly in the end. Pant moving a bit too early down the leg side and has no chance once Root gets an edge. England are 75/2

18:55(IST)

Meanwhile, the reason for Ashwin's absence is that he felt some tightness in the hip muscle which is being assessed by the physio, India will be hoping it isn't serious! Root, meanwhile picks a boundary as Ishant slips onto the pads and England are now 71/2

18:50(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah bowling brilliantly at the moment, gets the ball to jag back in and it goes between Pope's bat and pad, somehow missing the stumps. The bowlers certainly have their tails up here after those two breakthroughs.

18:47(IST)

Great bowling by Ishant, almost gets Root leg before wicket as he jags one back in to wrap the English skipper on the pads but the ball is doing a bit too much. It would have gone down the leg side. Another maiden though, England are 64/2 after 16 overs

18:44(IST)

High time for Jennings

Barring his first series in IND where he scored 167 runs in two matches which includes a Test ton and a fifty.

He has failed to score a fifty since then it has been 13 Test innings he has failed to score a fifty in Tests.

ENG in IND 2 matches,2016/17  - 167 runs at an average of 41.75.

SA in ENG 4 matches,2017   -127 runs at an average of 15.87

PAK in ENG 1 match,2018 -29 runs at an average of 29.00

IND in ENG 3 matches,2018  – 81 runs  at an average of 20.25

18:42(IST)

Ishant and Bumrah in the middle of an inspirational spell at the moment, both are hitting the right areas and troubling the English batsmen. India will be hoping that they can make the pressure count with some quick wickets here. England are 64/2

18:38(IST)

Ollie Pope meanwhile has started confidently for England here, getting a boundary with a cover drive and then a three down the ground. He is certainly looking positive and is not afraid of going for his shots. England are 64/2 here

18:35(IST)

Cook’s sorrow story continues:

He departs for 29 fails to makes the most of his opportunity.

He has the worst average at Nottingham with highest score of 50.

18:29(IST)

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes as well, two in two for India and for Pant. Poor shot though from Jennings as he pokes at the ball outside the off stump and manages to get a thick edge. Pant completes a simple catch and England are 54/2.

18:26(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma gets the wicket finally, he deserves it as well. Again, gets the outside edge and this time its the simplest of catches for Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. He takes his first catch! Cook departs for 29 and England are 54/1.

18:25(IST)

DROPPED! Yet again, India's slip woes continue here. This time its Chetheshwar Pujara at first slip, Ishant Sharma the bowler, he gets the outside edge and its the easiest of catches. Straight into Pujara's hands, he might have been put off by Rishabh Pant's dive.

18:21(IST)

Big news is Ashwin has not come out to field in the post lunch session. That could be a big blow for India if he can't bowl, we will get you the updates as soon as we have anything. Bumrah, meanwhile starts from the other end with a maiden. England 50/0 after 11 overs

18:16(IST)

50 up for England here, Cook leaning onto the shit and guiding it past the point region for a boundary. India are in desperate need of wickets here right now, England move onto 50/0 after 10 overs

18:12(IST)

Indian team is out now and they seem to be in a jovial mood here, Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings here after lunch and India will look to him to get some sort of consistency! Can he get the breakthrough for India?

17:59(IST)
17:34(IST)

What a session for England this, first they wrapped up the Indian innings allowing them to add just 22 runs to the total. After that, aided by some pretty ordinary bowling, England have gotten off to a solid start here. They are 46/0 after 9 overs here. Shami and Bumrah not making full use of the new ball!

17:31(IST)

Ashwin now comes into the attack for India, replacing Shami. He starts by conceding three runs in the first over, certainly creating more chances than the pacers though as couple of balls go in the air. England are 41/0

17:26(IST)

Jennings gets another boundary through the gully region as India's slip cordon is too close to each other at the moment, that means there is a small gap in the gully region. England opener just guiding the ball through there, England quickly approaching 50 here, they are 38/0

17:21(IST)

Burmah now concedes a boundary, Kohli might well look at introducing Ashwin early on here. The pace bowlers have been just too short and aren't making full use of the conditions here. Easy pickings for Cook and Jennings so far. England are 32/0 after 6 overs, scoring at more than 5 rpo!

17:17(IST)
17:14(IST)

FOUR! Classy shot from Keaton Jennings, gets a bit of width but makes the most of it. Plays off the backfoot and just guides it through the covers. The outfield is quite quick despite that early rain here. England are 25/0 after 5 overs.

17:11(IST)

Tight bowling from Bumrah, a loud appeal as well against Jennings of the last ball but it was pitching just outside the off stump. Good probing bowling though, India will want this spell to get them some early wickets!

17:07(IST)

Better from Shami in the second over, he is a bit more consistent with his line and length. India need some early wickets here, otherwise Cook and co can score bucket loads of runs on this pitch. The conditions are expected to ease as the ball gets older!

17:00(IST)

Again through the slip cordon, Bumrah gets an outside edge on the first ball and it goes between gully and third slip. Rahane at gully should have gone for it and he knows. Kohli looks disappointed yet again, India need to ensure that such catches are taken. England are 15/0

16:58(IST)

Four byes to end the over as it goes way down the leg side and Pant can't get a hand on that. England are 10/0 here and again its the lack of consistency from the Indian bowlers which will hurt Kohli!

LATEST UPDATE: Ishant gets another one, this time its Pope. Down the leg side and Pope gets small edge on it, Pant takes a fine diving catch down the leg side. Athletic work from the Indian keeper. Pope departs for 10 and England are 75/3


Virat Kohli's dogged determination was well complemented by Ajinkya Rahane's application as India put up their best batting performance of the series reaching 307 for 6 against England on the first day of the third cricket Test. The Indian captain missed out on a well-deserved by a whisker as his 97 came off 152 balls while Rahane also looked good for a three figure before Alastair Cook's reflex catch brought about his downfall at 81.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 19 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Together, the Indian skipper and his deputy added 159 runs for the fourth wicket to lay a solid foundation. After the batting debacle in first two Tests, a collective performance was the order of the day and Kohli-Rahane duo were helped by the fact that openers Shikhar Dhawan (35) and KL Rahul (23) added 60 runs to lay the foundation. Kohli's innings had 11 boundaries and with only three runs remaining for a coveted 23rd Test hundred, Kohli went for an expansive cover drive off a tossed-up delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/46 in 9 overs) only to be snapped by Ben Stokes at first slip. This is only the second time in Kohli's career that he has been dismissed in the 90's. He would feel more dejected because Rashid was the weakest link in the England attack leaking runs with rank long hops. Before that Rahane, who got his first half-century in more than a year, found Cook standing at first slip taking a sharp one-handed reflex catch off Stuart Broad's (1/64 in 21 overs) bowling.
Rahane's 131-ball knock had 12 boundaries but more importantly, he seemed to have found his rhythm while batting. The square of the wicket shots, the cover drives were there to see, Both Kohli and Rahane showed enough patience waiting for the loose deliveries, leaving a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Jimmy Anderson (1/52 in 22 overs) bowled a probing spell but both the batsmen didn't take any unnecessary risk against the senior fast bowler. For Kohli, who has been troubled by back problem, was in his zone as he ran a lot of singles and twos. The duo always kept the scoreboard ticking despite the England bowlers maintaining a good channel. The standout shot in Kohli's innings would certainly be the bowler's back drive off Chris Woakes (3/75 in 20 overs) while Rahane also hit the bowler through the covers in the same over. Rahane hit a few square cuts as he prepared to play late at times, something that he didn't do in the first two Tests. One such square brought up his 13th fifty in Test match cricket. When he reached a personal score of 59, the Mumbaikar completed 3000 runs in longest format. The biggest positive was how Kohli-Rahane resurrected the innings just when it looked that things will once again fall apart after a good start. Woakes removed Dhawan, Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) in quick succession as India from 60 for no loss went into the lunch at 82 for 3. However Rahane-Kohli ensured that from lunch to tea, India didn't lose a wicket and added 107 runs in that particular session. They played their shots, ran their singles and twos as India maintained a healthy run-rate of 3.52 pe over throughout the day. In the final hour, debutant Rishabh Pant created some buzz with his first scoring stroke in Test cricket being a straight six off Rashid. One of the most talked about youngster in Indian cricket, Pant (22 batting) clipped Broad through vacant mid-wicket region to show why he is so highly rated. Hardik Pandya (14 off 58 balls) was ready to grind it out before Anderson snapped him up with the last ball of the day. After bowling an inswinger, Anderson bowled his traditional outswinger as Pandya pushed hard at the delivery. The edge was taken by Jos Buttler in the slips. Earlier, Dhawan, dropped after the Birmingham Test, opened the innings and initially showed more patience as he played 65 balls hitting seven boundaries in the process. Anderson and Broad bowled a tad short and the ball didn't swing much in the first hour of play as India were well placed at 43-0. But it didn't take anything away from the solid job done by the opening pair. In fact, this was India's highest opening partnership outside Asia and West Indies since December 2013. India's 50 came in the 17th over. After drinks break though, things changed as Woakes bowled a fuller length and started troubling the batsmen immediately. Dhawan was caught at second slip by Buttler as he edged one off Woakes in the 19th over.
Two overs later, Rahul was trapped leg before as Woakes set him up beautifully. He bowled successive outswingers before bringing one back in. Rahul opted for DRS, but that didn't work in his favour either. Things looked to be going smoothly despite these twin blows before Pujara's indiscretion could have cost India dearly but Kohli and Rahane were equal to the task.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

