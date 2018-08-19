Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: Pandya Picks Five, England Dismissed for 161

Cricketnext Staff |Reuters | Updated: August 19, 2018, 8:58 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Buttler's counter-attack ends and that's a relief for Virat Kohli and co. The 33-run partnership comes to an end here, Pandya will lead India out of the field here and rightly so. Big relief for India this, England are dismissed for 161 and India lead by 168 runs.

20:47(IST)

Again, smart play for Buttler as he lets Anderson face only one ball from Bumrah. Anderson just about manages to do that, just 1 run from the over and England are now 152/9. Importantly, Buttler will keep strike

20:44(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Pant is also the youngest wicket-keeper to take five catches in an innings in Tests.

20:42(IST)

Ishant Sharma comes into the attack now for India, almost cleans Buttler up with a fine yorker but the ball misses the stumps. Anderson also survives the last ball. England are 151/9 at the moment and trail by 178 runs here

20:37(IST)

Four runs from the over by Pandya. Buttler does well to keep the strike on the last ball. England are 148/9 after 35 overs, India will be hoping that Buttler doesn't wag with the tail here.

20:32(IST)

4-6-4! Jos Buttler switching to T20 mode now, first hits Shami straight down the ground for a four. After that a pull over square leg that goes into the crowd and then one towards mid-wicket for a four. Shami isn't happy! England edge closer to 150, they are 144/9

20:30(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Pandya’s first five wicket haul in Tests

Pandya’s 5/24 is the best bowling figure by IND bowler at Nottingham in Tests.

This also his first five wicket haul in Tests.

20:30(IST)

England have managed to avoid follow on by the skin of their teeth here, Buttler gets an outside edge and it goes just over Ajinkya Rahane at cover. They pick up two runs. Buttler will have to take charge here. England are 130/9

20:25(IST)

WICKET! Pandya picks a five-for! What a spell from Hardik Pandya this, now its Stuart Broad who is absolutely plumb here. He has single-handedlly changed the game here, takes in the acknowledgement from the crowd. England are 128/9 here and India on top

20:20(IST)

WICKET! Pandya picks his fourth wicket! This is incredible, goes full and gets the ball to move just enough to take the outside edge. Pant takes his fifth catch, he has been on a roll as well! England are 128/8 as Rashid departs for 5. 

20:18(IST)

Shami concedes a couple of boundaries in that over, first Buttler hits one straight down the ground which goes for a four. Then a short ball down the leg side and Rashid gets some bat on it to take it away to the boundary. England are 128/7 and trail by 201 runs

20:15(IST)
20:13(IST)

WICKET! Now the short ball does the trick for Pandya, takes Woakes by surprise you have to say. He had driven a couple nicely through the covers but then Pandya goes short. It takes a thin inside edge and Pant somehow manages to cling onto that one. England take a review and it shows that the ball just touched the bat, Woakes departs for 8 and England are 118/7.

20:11(IST)

STAT ATTACK: IND in the driver’s seat

After a 54 runs opening stand, IND have picked 6 wickets for 56 runs .

First 54 runs – no wickets

Next 56 runs – six wickets

ENG:110/6

20:07(IST)

WICKET! Pandya strikes yet again for India, he is leading India's charge here at the moment. Bowling consistently and getting the ball to move. This time its Bairstow as the ball moves just enough after pitching to take the outside edge, Rahul completes a simple catch at second slip! He is on a roll as well. England are 110/6 here as Bairstow departs for 15.

20:01(IST)

WICKET! Shami strikes, gets the big wicket of Ben Stokes. A thick outside edge and this time there is no doubt about that carrying through to Rahul. He takes a comfortable catch at second slip as there are some jeers from the English crowd. He doesn't seem to care though. England are 108.5 as Stokes departs for 10.

19:59(IST)

Crunching shot through the covers as England get a boundary on the last ball of Pandya's over. He's been bowling quite well so far, getting the ball to move quite a lot. He will be hoping for some sort of consistency going forward and look for more wickets!

19:54(IST)
19:51(IST)

India getting the ball to reverse swing like anything here, Hardik Pandya wrapping Stokes on the pads and then a huge appeal. India go for the review as well but wickets are shown as umpire's call! Lucky reprieve for Ben Stokes here. England are 99/4

19:47(IST)

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairtsow out in the middle for England now, they will be looking to get England back on track here. India's bowlers have been absolutely sensational after lunch here!

19:35(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya gets the breakthrough immediately after drinks break here, he is the man with the golden arm here! Gets the big wicket of Joe Root, who edges one to KL Rahul at second slip.It's a low catch and the umpires are going to review but the soft signal from umpire Erasmus is out. The third umpire takes his time but he stays with the on field decision. Root walks back for 16 and England are 86/4

19:28(IST)

Shami comes back into the attack now for India, rightly so. Bumrah and Ishant have been bowling for a probing spell but they were starting to tire out. Shami starts with a maiden and England are 86/3

19:22(IST)

Bumrah just starting to tire out a bit here, his problems with overstepping continue as he bowls a no-ball. England pick 5 runs from the over and they are 86/3 at the moment.

19:16(IST)

Ishant certainly bowling well at the moment, two chances created, one falls just short of Jadeja at backward square leg and then Dhawan almost catches a flick shot at short leg. England are 81/3 at the moment and trail by 248 runs

19:11(IST)
19:08(IST)

Ashwin meanwhile is bowling in the indoor nets area to see if he is ok to bowl or not. Still doesn't look to be 100% though. Ishant meanwhile bowls a wicket maiden!

19:01(IST)

WICKET! Ishant gets another one, this time its Pope. Down the leg side and Pope gets small edge on it, Pant takes a fine diving catch down the leg side. Athletic work from the Indian keeper. Pope departs for 10 and England are 75/3

19:00(IST)

Edged and it again goes between the fielders at slip, its been the story of the day as far as India are concerned. This time between Pant and first slip, these runs might well be costly in the end. Pant moving a bit too early down the leg side and has no chance once Root gets an edge. England are 75/2

18:55(IST)

Meanwhile, the reason for Ashwin's absence is that he felt some tightness in the hip muscle which is being assessed by the physio, India will be hoping it isn't serious! Root, meanwhile picks a boundary as Ishant slips onto the pads and England are now 71/2

18:50(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah bowling brilliantly at the moment, gets the ball to jag back in and it goes between Pope's bat and pad, somehow missing the stumps. The bowlers certainly have their tails up here after those two breakthroughs.

LATEST UPDATE: Pandya picks a five-for! What a spell from Hardik Pandya this, now its Stuart Broad who is absolutely plumb here. He has single-handedlly changed the game here, takes in the acknowledgement from the crowd. England are 128/9 here and India on top

Virat Kohli's dogged determination was well complemented by Ajinkya Rahane's application as India put up their best batting performance of the series reaching 307 for 6 against England on the first day of the third cricket Test. The Indian captain missed out on a well-deserved by a whisker as his 97 came off 152 balls while Rahane also looked good for a three figure before Alastair Cook's reflex catch brought about his downfall at 81.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 19 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Together, the Indian skipper and his deputy added 159 runs for the fourth wicket to lay a solid foundation. After the batting debacle in first two Tests, a collective performance was the order of the day and Kohli-Rahane duo were helped by the fact that openers Shikhar Dhawan (35) and KL Rahul (23) added 60 runs to lay the foundation. Kohli's innings had 11 boundaries and with only three runs remaining for a coveted 23rd Test hundred, Kohli went for an expansive cover drive off a tossed-up delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/46 in 9 overs) only to be snapped by Ben Stokes at first slip. This is only the second time in Kohli's career that he has been dismissed in the 90's. He would feel more dejected because Rashid was the weakest link in the England attack leaking runs with rank long hops. Before that Rahane, who got his first half-century in more than a year, found Cook standing at first slip taking a sharp one-handed reflex catch off Stuart Broad's (1/64 in 21 overs) bowling.
Rahane's 131-ball knock had 12 boundaries but more importantly, he seemed to have found his rhythm while batting. The square of the wicket shots, the cover drives were there to see, Both Kohli and Rahane showed enough patience waiting for the loose deliveries, leaving a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Jimmy Anderson (1/52 in 22 overs) bowled a probing spell but both the batsmen didn't take any unnecessary risk against the senior fast bowler. For Kohli, who has been troubled by back problem, was in his zone as he ran a lot of singles and twos. The duo always kept the scoreboard ticking despite the England bowlers maintaining a good channel. The standout shot in Kohli's innings would certainly be the bowler's back drive off Chris Woakes (3/75 in 20 overs) while Rahane also hit the bowler through the covers in the same over. Rahane hit a few square cuts as he prepared to play late at times, something that he didn't do in the first two Tests. One such square brought up his 13th fifty in Test match cricket. When he reached a personal score of 59, the Mumbaikar completed 3000 runs in longest format. The biggest positive was how Kohli-Rahane resurrected the innings just when it looked that things will once again fall apart after a good start. Woakes removed Dhawan, Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) in quick succession as India from 60 for no loss went into the lunch at 82 for 3. However Rahane-Kohli ensured that from lunch to tea, India didn't lose a wicket and added 107 runs in that particular session. They played their shots, ran their singles and twos as India maintained a healthy run-rate of 3.52 pe over throughout the day. In the final hour, debutant Rishabh Pant created some buzz with his first scoring stroke in Test cricket being a straight six off Rashid. One of the most talked about youngster in Indian cricket, Pant (22 batting) clipped Broad through vacant mid-wicket region to show why he is so highly rated. Hardik Pandya (14 off 58 balls) was ready to grind it out before Anderson snapped him up with the last ball of the day. After bowling an inswinger, Anderson bowled his traditional outswinger as Pandya pushed hard at the delivery. The edge was taken by Jos Buttler in the slips. Earlier, Dhawan, dropped after the Birmingham Test, opened the innings and initially showed more patience as he played 65 balls hitting seven boundaries in the process. Anderson and Broad bowled a tad short and the ball didn't swing much in the first hour of play as India were well placed at 43-0. But it didn't take anything away from the solid job done by the opening pair. In fact, this was India's highest opening partnership outside Asia and West Indies since December 2013. India's 50 came in the 17th over. After drinks break though, things changed as Woakes bowled a fuller length and started troubling the batsmen immediately. Dhawan was caught at second slip by Buttler as he edged one off Woakes in the 19th over.
Two overs later, Rahul was trapped leg before as Woakes set him up beautifully. He bowled successive outswingers before bringing one back in. Rahul opted for DRS, but that didn't work in his favour either. Things looked to be going smoothly despite these twin blows before Pujara's indiscretion could have cost India dearly but Kohli and Rahane were equal to the task.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

