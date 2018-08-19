Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: Steady Drizzle Welcomes Teams in Nottingham

Cricketnext Staff |Reuters | Updated: August 19, 2018, 2:44 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

14:46(IST)

We have some bad news here as it seems the English weather has once again taken control, a light but steady drizzle greets both the teams in Nottingham at the moment. India will be hoping that the rain can stay away as they look to post a huge first innings total

14:40(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second day of the third Test between India and England. After a fascinating Day 1, India will look to seize home the advantage as they look to pile on a huge first innings total! Rishabh Pant will be leading India's charge and we should be in for an intriguing day of cricket!

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 2 at Trent Bridge: Steady Drizzle Welcomes Teams in Nottingham

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: Rishabh Pant will look to lead India's late charge as they look to go past 400 and post a huge first innings total.

India will start Day 2 looking to consolidate their strong position from the opening day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Having already lost the first two encounters of the five-match series, the Virat Kohli-led side were much more competitive in what is a do-or-die game for them. When the stumps were drawn, India were 307 for 6. Debutant Rishabh Pant was still on the crease and will be joined by R Ashwin as both of them will look to get India closer to that 400-run mark. It will be a bit cloudy at the start with temperature hovering around 23-24 degrees Celsius. However, clouds will disappear as the day progresses. It's a must-win game for India and Kohli will have high expectations from his bowlers who have done quite well in the last year or two.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 19 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
On the first day, Kohli was frustrated to be dismissed three runs short of his century but another fine captain's knock inspired India on their best batting day of the series. He looked poised to mark the first test for 63 years in England to start on a Saturday with a serene ton until Adil Rashid's spin beat him. Joe Root decided to launch another assault on India's brittle top order after winning the toss and Chris Woakes obliged with three wickets in the morning session to reduce the tourists to 82-3. Yet Kohli, who has shone amid his side's batting ruins, once again dug deep and, ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane in a superb 159-run fourth-wicket partnership, led his side out of another perilous situation.
The pair batted throughout the afternoon session when the ball stopped jagging around, compiling by far India's best partnership of the series until Rahane was snapped up after tea for 81 by Stuart Broad, courtesy of Alastair Cook's dazzling left-handed slip catch. Kohli, having compiled his 18th test fifty, carried on confidently and looked set for his 23rd test hundred, and second of the series, until tempted to drive at a rare Rashid turner which Ben Stokes gobbled up at slip. It was Stokes's major contribution on his return to the side four days after being cleared of affray. He had been given a ripple of applause as he came on to bowl in the morning but, not at his best, delivered 15 wicketless overs for 54 runs.
Instead it was England's less heralded all-rounder Woakes, centurion and man of the match in the second test win at Lord's, who took centre stage. Shikhar Dhawan, restored to the side in place of Murali Vijay, and Lokesh Rahul had started well enough with India's highest partnership of the series - 60 - until the Kohli-Rahane link-up as England's pacemen failed to make a breakthrough.Woakes looked the potential game-changer again, having Dhawan caught at slip for 35, trapping Rahul lbw for 23 and tempting Cheteshwar Pujara (14) into a hook on the stroke of lunch which went straight into the hands of Rashid on the boundary.
Kohli was doubtless unimpressed as he faced the prospect of having to bail out a sinking ship again but he found an assured partner in 30-year-old Rahane. After Kohli's 152-ball stay, 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made an assured unbeaten 22 on debut alongside Hardik Pandya, who became James Anderson's 100th Indian test victim to leave the match delicately poised.

Related Story

Ajinkya Rahanecricketcricket livecricket live scorecricket scoresEnglandengland vs india 2018IndiaIndia vs Englandindia vs england 3rd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive streamingRishabh Panttrent bridge testvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...